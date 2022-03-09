Maryland SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Maryland (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Maryland, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Maryland. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Maryland.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$219
|Kemper
|$303
|Elephant
|$310
|Safeco
|$321
|Bristol West
|$489
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Maryland?
When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of high car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.
Maryland is already a pretty expensive state to drive in. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $1274 per month on average, which is higher than most states. Then, drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $360, which means in Maryland an SR-22 adds a whopping $86 per month to your premiums, an increase of 31 percent.
Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Maryland?
If you earn yourself a DUI, a reckless driving violation, or an uninsured car crash, you'll most likely have your license taken away. To get your license reinstated, you'll need an SR-22 form. Filed by your insurance company, the SR-22 verifies to the state that you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.
Not all car insurance companies in Maryland are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might make you pay a higher insurance rate, given your less-than-perfect driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then compare quotes to find an affordable rate.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Maryland?
In Maryland, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates (though they can't use your credit history to increase your rates during a renewal). Naturally, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $59 and $64 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $53 compared to normal.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Difference
|Excellent
|$220
|$273
|$53
|Good
|$245
|$304
|$59
|Average
|$247
|$307
|$59
|Poor
|$268
|$332
|$64
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Maryland
To find affordable car insurance as a driver with an SR-22, quote comparison is key. But to actually compare a wide range of quotes, are you going to have to navigate from site to site, doing your best to keep track of all the different policies? Not if you choose Insurify, your one-stop solution for all your quote-comparison needs. With Insurify, all the quotes are in one place, making it easy for you to quickly zero in on car insurance that meets your needs and budget.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Maryland
If you aren't a car owner but still want to drive legally, you'll need to be insured through a non-owner SR-22 form in Maryland. This helps you meet the necessary legal requirements to drive after losing your license, but it won't get you trapped in an expensive policy. But know that if you're driving the same car regularly or repeatedly using a housemate's car, you might not qualify for a non-owner SR-22 form.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Maryland
An SR-22 is a crucial document that proves to the state that a risky driver has the financial means to cover any potential damages on the road. While some states offer other forms (e.g., FR-44) to help prove coverage, Maryland drivers only have the option of an SR-22 form. If you don't want to deal with that, you might just have to wait a few years before you can get back on the road.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Maryland
Do you not even know where to begin with SR-22 insurance? After all, some insurers sponsor SR-22 drivers, while others don't. Some offer affordable, robust policies, while others leave a bit to be desired. Cut through the noise and compare quotes side by side with Insurify, your one-stop shop for free, fast quote comparison.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Maryland, you'll need an SR-22 for three to five years, depending on the severity of the offense and whether you repeat your offense (or get a new one).
If you move from Maryland, your SR-22 will carry over into your new state, and you'll have to complete the remaining duration of the SR-22 there. Be sure to speak to the DMV in your new state so that you're fully aware of the state's rules and expectations.
If you don't have a car in Maryland but still want to drive, you'll want a non-owner SR-22 insurance policy. This will ensure you meet the legal requirements of an SR-22, but you won't be stuck with the high premiums of a regular policy.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.