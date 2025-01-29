Best Car Insurance in Maryland (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Shopping for car insurance can be challenging. Every driver has different priorities when it comes to auto insurance, and every insurer offers different coverage options and discounts.
Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to determine the best insurers in Maryland. The good news is that Maryland drivers have some great insurers to choose from, each offering affordable rates and strong coverage options.
Best car insurance companies in Maryland
We looked at factors like customer satisfaction, average rates, and available coverages and discounts to choose the best car insurance companies in Maryland. Since insurers consider diverse factors when setting rates, the best insurer for you will depend on your age, driving record, credit history, gender, and location.[1]
Here are our top picks for auto insurance companies in Maryland.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$133/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$199/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,216)
Leticia
January 29, 2025
Letty
It has been good, just too much money a month.
Casel
January 28, 2025
I've only had one claim in the last 20 years, but they still raise my rates even though I only drive an average of 5 miles a week.
I've only had one claim in the last 20 years, but they still raise my rates even though I only drive an average of 5 miles a week.
851
0.78
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm’s financial strength, diverse coverage options, and affordable rates make it one of our top recommendations for Maryland drivers. The company scored well for claims satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2024 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. State Farm also has some of the cheapest average rates in Maryland and numerous available discounts. Drivers with an incident on their record could also save with State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save telematics insurance program and below-average rates, per Insurify data.
Pros
Offers multiple discounts for young drivers
Allows bundling with home, renters, condo, or life insurance
Provides rideshare driver coverage
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power for the mid-Atlantic region
9.0 /10
$150/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$225/mo
4.1
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service, fair pricing, and responsive assistance. However, some are unhappy with unexpected rate increases and policy cancellations.
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Reviews (136)
Dylan
January 13, 2025
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
Peter
January 6, 2025
High Rates
My rates kept increasing, despite having no tickets or accidents.
Bob
December 22, 2024
Erie is fine when rates hold steadfast, but current trends say otherwise!
Generally, Erie is pretty respectable, but premiums rose by 25 to 32 percent in 2024. I'm shopping around, but offers for alternative policies are lacking.
867
0.49
A+
Why we picked this company
Erie Insurance is a regional insurer available in Maryland and 11 other states that’s known for its robust auto policies and strong customer service. The company ranked best for customer satisfaction in the mid-Atlantic region and third overall for claims satisfaction in two 2024 J.D. Power studies. Standard Erie auto policies include first-accident forgiveness after three claim-free years, windshield repair, pet injury coverage, travel expenses, and more.
Pros
Fewer than the expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Unique Erie Rate Lock feature freezes premiums after a claim
Drivers who are accident-free and continuously insured with Erie for three years can earn a discount
Cons
Drivers can’t buy an insurance policy or file a claim online
9.0 /10
$122/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$183/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,852)
Anthony
January 28, 2025
The Policy in a Nutshell
It was high-priced for what they offered. However, they were convenient to work with. In the end, it cost me to cancel my policy. The big guy always wins!
Dawne
January 27, 2025
Just a little too much
The rates are increased, but the reason is not given.
Ada
January 27, 2025
GEICO High Premiums
Premiums continue to increase significantly every 6 months.
834
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is one of the largest insurers in the country and brings long-term financial strength to its range of auto insurance offerings. Since GEICO has 16 auto insurance discounts — the most of any major insurer — Maryland drivers could save significantly if they qualify for multiple discounts. Drivers can save up to 23% for an airbag discount or anti-theft system, up to 22% for being accident-free for five years, and up to 25% for insuring multiple vehicles.
Pros
Offers accident forgiveness
Optional 24/7 emergency roadside service available
Fewer than expected number of complaints with the NAIC
Cons
Below-average customer and claims satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
Doesn’t offer rideshare or new car replacement coverage
8.3 /10
$162/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$241/mo
4.4
How drivers feel about Safeco
Drivers appreciate the polite and helpful customer service and fair pricing but dislike the significant rate increases and difficulty reaching agents.
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Reviews (435)
Chris
January 22, 2025
Safeco: Not So Good
They are secretive, complicated, and less than informative.
Steven
January 13, 2025
History
I've had no issues at all, but their rate just jumped up about 35%, so I'll be leaving them.
John
January 9, 2025
Unsatisfactory Experience with Liberty Mutual and Safeco
They didn't renew my policy due to tree limbs overhanging my house from a tree that no longer exists. The day after I received the cancellation notice, I got an email from Liberty Mutual inviting me to return. Liberty Mutual is the parent company of Safeco.
NR
1.08
A
Why we picked this company
Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, offers extremely competitive and affordable average car insurance rates to Maryland drivers. Its average rates for drivers with poor credit are much lower than those of its competitors; these drivers only pay about 9% more than Safeco’s average rate, according to Insurify data.
Drivers could also save up to 30% with RightTrack, Safeco’s usage-based safe driving program. The insurer also offers cash back for being claims-free and a diminishing deductible if you maintain a clean driving record.
Pros
Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Accident forgiveness available
Offers new car replacement and rental car reimbursement coverage
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction score for mid-Atlantic region from J.D. Power
Higher than the expected number of complaints with the NAIC
Have to call an agent to get a quote
USAA: Best for military members and their families
9.4 /10
$103/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (964)
John
January 27, 2025
45 Years with the Same Insurance
Everything is good, except no one really knows you.
Dennis
January 27, 2025
Auto Insurance Rates Out of Control
Everything is excellent, except for the price.
David
January 24, 2025
USAA's Value Has Fallen Greatly
It's not as good as it should be. The service, products, and concern for the customer have fallen under the current management.
881
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is a reputable national insurance company offering auto, home, and other insurance to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families. The insurer has the cheapest average rates for liability-only and full-coverage insurance in Maryland. USAA also has high industry ratings from J.D. Power for customer and claims satisfaction. Given that more than 330,000 veterans and military servicemembers live in Maryland, USAA’s numerous discounts and coverage options make it a great choice for eligible drivers.
Pros
SafePilot program rewards good drivers with a discount of up to 30%
Highly rated mobile app
Offers optional 24/7 roadside assistance
Cons
Availability is limited to military members and their families
No 24/7 live customer service support
Accident forgiveness is limited to drivers who are accident-free at USAA for five years
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Maryland to assess which ones offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Maryland
To get the best car insurance in Maryland, start by getting a clear picture of how you use your car, what you can afford to pay, and what discounts you can take advantage of. Here are a few important factors to consider to help you find the best cheap car insurance.
Consider how much coverage you need
Maryland requires all drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. If you finance or lease a car, your lender will likely require you to also carry collision and comprehensive car insurance that covers damage to the vehicle itself.[2] Considering factors like your budget, driving record, and vehicle age and condition can help you decide what optional coverages make sense, too.
Think about your budget and cash flow
Reducing your coverage and choosing a higher deductible are two common ways to save money on car insurance. But if you opt for those changes, ensure you can afford to pay for repairs after an incident. For example, if you own your car and have only liability insurance, you’d have to cover repairs out of pocket in an at-fault accident. Although higher deductibles will lower your monthly premiums, you’ll need to pay that cost up front after an incident.
Shop around and compare quotes
Shopping around with different companies, getting at least three quotes, and comparing car insurance costs are the Insurance Information Institute’s top recommendations for how to save money on car insurance.[3] These strategies will also help you find the best car insurance. You’ll learn more about coverage options and discounts while researching companies, making it easier to find the best fit.
Read reviews from policyholders
Finding out what current or past policyholders have to say about an insurance company can help you decide on the best choice for you. Insurify has collected more than 55,000 user reviews for 76 insurers, and Trustpilot is another popular consumer review website to explore. Industry scores from agencies like J.D. Power and AM Best can also tell you about an insurer’s customer service and ability to pay out claims.
Figure out what discounts you could qualify for
Learning about common auto insurance discounts can help you find a good car insurance company and save you money in the process. Insurers often offer discounts for low-mileage drivers, good students, accident-free drivers, paying your premium in full, bundling policies, insuring multiple vehicles, and installing safety features, among other things.
Average cost of car insurance in Maryland
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Maryland is $208 for liability-only insurance and $342 for full coverage. Maryland drivers pay considerably more than the national average, which is $105 for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage.
Maryland’s average rates have been higher than the national average for several years, but the gap widened in 2024 as average rates in Maryland climbed. A spike in traffic fatalities in 2024 could partially explain the increase, according to Insurify’s car insurance report.
Average Maryland Car Insurance Rates Over the Past Two Years
Best car insurance in Maryland FAQs
As you look for the best insurance company and coverage options in Maryland, here are some answers to frequently asked questions to help you along the way.
How much is car insurance in Maryland?
Maryland has some of the most expensive average car insurance rates in the nation. The average monthly rate in Maryland is $208 for liability-only insurance and $342 for full coverage. Rates vary significantly based on unique factors like your location, driving record, age, and credit history.
What are the best car insurance companies in Maryland?
Our top picks for the best car insurance companies in Maryland are State Farm, Erie, GEICO, Safeco, and USAA. We reviewed 50 insurance companies, considering rate affordability, customer satisfaction scores, financial and credit strength, coverage options, and available discounts.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Maryland?
Drivers must have a certain minimum amount of coverage in Maryland. That includes $30,000 for bodily injury per person, $60,000 for bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 for property damage. Maryland also requires the same limits for uninsured motorist coverage.
Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.
She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.
She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.
