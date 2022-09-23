Maryland car insurance requirements

Maryland law requires drivers to add various coverages to their insurance policy. To drive legally in Maryland, your car insurance must meet the following minimum requirements:

Bodily injury coverage: $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident

Property damage coverage: $15,000 per accident

Personal injury protection (PIP): $2,500 per person

Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage: $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident

Uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage coverage: $15,000 per accident[1]

Liability coverage

Bodily injury liability covers bodily harm to other people in an accident you cause. You must have coverage of at least $30,000 for one person and $60,000 per accident to drive legally in Maryland.

Property damage liability covers the repair costs for damage to the other party’s property. This property includes vehicles and other objects, like mailboxes and fences. You’re required to carry at least $15,000 per accident in this coverage.

What is Liability Car Insurance?

Personal injury protection coverage

PIP coverage reimburses you and your passengers for medical expenses, lost wages, child care, household expenses, funeral expenses, and more if you sustain injuries in a covered accident. This is true regardless of who’s at fault for the accident.

PIP coverage ensures you receive medical care immediately without going through the other party’s liability coverage. The state of Maryland requires drivers to carry at least $2,500 in PIP coverage.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage will reimburse you for your vehicle repairs or medical costs if the at-fault party doesn’t have enough insurance. Maryland drivers must hold at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in uninsured or underinsured bodily injury coverage. Additionally, drivers must maintain at least $15,000 per accident for uninsured or underinsured property damage coverage.