Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Frederick, MD, for 2022

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Frederick, MD

Auto insurance rates vary in Frederick, Maryland, based on a number of factors related to an individual's specific insurance coverage policies, chosen insurance provider, personal profile, driving records, and more. On average, Frederick drivers pay $200 per month, clocking in around $117 less than rates elsewhere in Maryland. Compare car insurance quotes today.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Frederick is $200 per month or $2,400 annually.

  • Car insurance in Frederick is $117 less than the average cost of insurance in Maryland.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Frederick on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$121
Clearcover
$142
SafeAuto
$153
Elephant
$154
Kemper Preferred
$158

Cheapest Car Insurance in Frederick, MD

What is the cheapest car insurance in Frederick?

Travelers is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Frederick, with rates starting at $121 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone's situation is unique.

Insurance providers calculate auto insurance policy rates based on coverage and the policyholder's profile and driving history. In Frederick, the cheapest rates range from $121 with Travelers to $353 with Bristol West. Options like State Farm, Allstate, Connie Phillips Insurance, and Lebherz Insurance offer coverage for higher rates.

Consider the chart below to see the most affordable options around.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$121
Clearcover$142
SafeAuto$153
Elephant$154
Kemper Preferred$158
Safeco$159
National General$186
Nationwide$196
Progressive$209
Liberty Mutual$210
State Auto$210
Midvale Home & Auto$221
Direct Auto$243
CSAA$282
Bristol West$353
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Frederick, MD

Calculated using financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys; J.D. Power ratings; user-generated company reviews; and mobile app reviews, the Insurify Composite Score assigns a quality score to each insurer. The chart below shows car insurance quotes from the city's best insurers.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$142
Nationwide89$196
Safeco86$159
Liberty Mutual82$210
Travelers80$121
State Auto76$210
National General58$159
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it's determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $2,500 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you're required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

Frederick Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Auto insurance premiums in Frederick fluctuate based on a driver's age group. Younger drivers with less experience operating a vehicle tend to pay higher auto insurance rates than older, more experienced drivers. Teens and individuals in their 20s must prove their driving reliability over time. The chart below contains statewide auto quotes corresponding with age.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$552
20s$456
30s$276
40s$275
50s$257
60s$224
70s$203
80+$177
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Frederick Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving incidents, including at-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, often dramatically increase insurance premiums for policyholders. Drivers with clean records pay the cheapest rates due to their reliable driving history and earned trust from the insurance provider. View the chart below for Frederick rates based on individual driving history.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$187
Speeding Ticket$251
At-Fault Accident$273
DUI$372
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Frederick Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Many policyholders in Frederick, Maryland fail to understand that their credit score will potentially impact their auto insurance rates from insurance companies. The lowest average premiums exist for drivers with an excellent credit history because insurers appreciate their reliability. Drivers with average or poor credit scores pay more. See where you land below.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$180
Good$215
Average$234
Poor$363
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Frederick

Finding an insurer to match your insurance needs at an affordable price feels overwhelming, but coverage remains essential to ensure your financial and personal security as a driver. Policyholders should consider multiple options before deciding on auto insurance, especially if they plan to bundle with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.

With the help of Insurify, you can alleviate some of the stress associated with these decisions. The Insurify car insurance quote-comparison tool offers accessibility for users to compare accurate monthly quotes from dozens of top national and regional insurance providers. Simply enter information about your vehicle, personal profile, and driving history to find out just how much you can save.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Before calling an insurance agent or going to your local insurance agency, find the best insurance company to meet your needs by shopping around for a variety of rates. With Insurify's car insurance comparison tool, users enter basic personal and vehicle information to receive personalized, accurate insurance quotes. Give it a try for yourself today to find cheap rates.

  • Car insurance costs in Frederick vary based on the usual insurance factors, including driving history, credit history, age, insurance provider, policy, and more. Based on accurate data sourced by Insurify, the cheapest rates from the area's best providers range from $121 per month at Travelers to $353 per month at Bristol West, with quality options in between the two.

  • Auto insurance rates in Frederick skew on the pricier side for policyholders with a poor credit history, less driving experience associated with a driver's age, or a record of driving accidents and violations. Drivers responsible for an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI pay more for insurance than drivers with clean driving records, who benefit from cheap rates.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Maryland Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
