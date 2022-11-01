4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Columbia, MD
Drivers in Columbia and other Maryland cities are required to have car insurance. The average cost of Maryland car insurance is $317 per month, and while that is significantly more than the national average, Maryland drivers can get cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Compare free quotes with Insurify and find the cheapest and best car insurance today!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Columbia is $229 per month, or $2748 annually.
Car insurance in Columbia is $2 more than the average cost of car insurance in Maryland.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Columbia on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Columbia, MD
Some car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper insurance than others, because each insurance company weighs information such as your driving record and credit score a little bit differently. The following are the cheapest carriers in Columbia on average, but it’s always important to shop around so you can find your best rates.
|Insurance Provider in Columbia
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$141 /mo
|Clearcover
|$185 /mo
|Safeco
|$188 /mo
|Dairyland
|$223 /mo
|Elephant
|$226 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Columbia, MD
Finding a quality insurance company is just as important as finding cheap car insurance. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers. Below are the best Maryland auto insurance companies by our ranking system.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Safeco
|86
|$188 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$253 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$141 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Maryland Cities
|Baltimore
|$280/mo
|Germantown
|$154/mo
|Silver Spring
|$196/mo
|Frederick
|$149/mo
|Columbia
|$239/mo
|Maryland
|$204/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$2,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you’re required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers, who are inexperienced behind the wheel, will pay the most for auto insurance coverage while older drivers tend to see the lowest monthly costs. The table below shows what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Maryland based on your age. Keep in mind that this is statewide data and rates may vary in Columbia.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$537
|20s
|$336
|30s
|$250
|40s
|$229
|50s
|$202
|60s
|$190
|70s
|$186
|80s
|$165
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is one of the most important factors in determining your insurance premiums. Drivers with infractions like tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their records see higher premiums while drivers with a clean record can expect lower auto insurance rates. Here’s what you can expect to pay based on your driving record in Columbia.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$238
|Speeding Ticket
|$335
|At-Fault Accident
|$348
|DUI
|$471
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Under state law in Maryland, auto insurance companies are able to use your credit score when calculating your insurance rates. Driver’s with bad credit will almost always pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit, because drivers with poor credit history account for a higher percentage of paid claims.
The following is what you can expect to pay in Columbia, Maryland based on your credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$178
|Good
|$190
|Average
|$221
|Bad
|$275
Find local Columbia agents
V W Brown Insurance Service10380 Old Columbia Road,
Columbia, MD 21046
T.L. Brown Insurance Group LLC5457 Twin Knolls Rd.,
Ste 300-N4, Columbia, MD 21045
National Insurance Agency, Inc.7120 Minstrel Way,
Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21045-5292
Construction Underwriters, LLC5501 Twin Knolls Rd Ste 104,
Columbia, MD 21045-3260
Vision Financial Group9881 Broken Land Parkway,
Columbia, MD 21046
Belman-Klein Associates, Ltd.7226 Lee Deforest Drive,
Columbia, MD 21046
CBIZ9755 Patuxent Woods Dr Ste 200,
Columbia, MD 21046-1529
McFarlin Insurance Agency, LLP8325 Guilford Rd Ste A,
Columbia, MD 21046
The Jacobs Company7075 Samuel Morse Dr Suite 120,
Columbia, MD 21046
Patuxent Insurance Group10705 Charter Dr \#340,
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia DMV Information
There is one Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) office in Columbia, Maryland. Although the MVA is a limited service station, drivers can still obtain and renew driver’s licences and identification cards, take written driving tests, and register and title their vehicles. The Columbia MVA office is located at:
6490 Dobbin Road S, Suite J
Columbia, MD 21045
Public Transportation in Columbia
The city of Columbia is served by the Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland (RTA), which provides transportation service around Howard county. The buses operate from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends. Commuter buses also run from Columbia to nearby Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Columbia
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance in Columbia, Maryland is to compare quotes using Insurify . Instead of calling multiple insurance agencies and spending hours on hold with an insurance agent, you can see multiple quotes side-by-side. At Insurify , we’ll take care of all your insurance needs no matter what kind of coverage you’re looking for.
You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. From there, we’ll show you multiple quotes so you can find the best auto insurance policy for you. You can also use Insurify to shop for other insurance products like homeowners insurance and life insurance. It’s completely free to use and takes less than five minutes!
For more detailed Maryland city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Columbia, MD Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Columbia, Maryland is to compare quotes with Insurify . We’ll provide you with quotes from national providers like Allstate, GEICO and State Farm as well as quotes from local agencies so you can rest easy knowing you’ve found the cheapest car insurance policy available.
The average cost of Columbia auto insurance is $164 per month, but no two drivers are the same and rates will vary depending on your driving record, your age, your credit score, and more. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes. The best insurance company might be one you’ve never even heard of!
Car insurance costs in Columbia, Maryland are significantly higher than the national average and factors in your driving record such as a DUI or speeding ticket can drive up your premiums further. Your costs will also vary based on the type of car insurance policy you buy. For example, comprehensive coverage will be more expensive to policyholders than a liability only policy.
Insurify Insights
How Columbia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Columbia, Maryland below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Columbia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Maryland in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Columbia
#45
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Maryland
#57
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Maryland
#59
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Maryland
#35
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Maryland
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Columbia drivers rank 60 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with an accident: 9.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Columbia drivers rank 59 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a DUI: 0.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Maryland, Columbia drivers rank 28 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Maryland, Columbia drivers rank 32 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Maryland, Columbia drivers rank 45 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a speeding ticket: 8.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Columbia drivers rank 17 in clean driving records across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with clean record: 80%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Columbia drivers rank 11 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.43%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Maryland Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022