12 Steps for Buying a Car for Business and What to Avoid

How to buy a business car in 12 steps

A car is a significant purchase, so you don’t want to act impulsively. Here’s everything you need to know about buying a car for your company.

1. Assess the needs of the business

First and foremost, consider the purpose of this car and who will use it.

Consider questions such as:

Will you make deliveries with this car?

Are you the only person who will drive this car?

How often will it be used?

Do you need substantial cargo space?

Will there be passengers in the car?

Are you driving long distances in this car?

How do you want your brand to be perceived?

As you answer these questions, you’ll narrow down your needs. For example, if you’re planning to travel long distances in this car, you’ll want something fuel-efficient and comfortable.

2. Consider legal requirements

When you’re buying a car for your business, it’s always important to consider any legal requirements or potential issues that may arise. From business entity considerations to insurance requirements, you have various topics to explore before committing to purchasing a business car.

Answer the following legal questions before proceeding:

What is your business entity? How does it affect owning assets such as a vehicle?

Who will the car be registered to?

If buying the car outright, what name will be on the title?

How much insurance will you need for this vehicle?

Will you need commercial insurance for this car?

Do you or your employees need special licensing to operate the vehicle?

If your employees use the car, will you hold them to a contract or use policy? If so, what will it say?

3. Determine whether you’re buying new or used

You’ve determined the car’s use and considered any legal requirements. Now, you need to weigh the pros and cons of buying a new or used vehicle.

Whether you buy new or used often boils down to how much you can afford. However, both options have their own financial benefits. Of course, a used car is less expensive up front. Yet a new car could save you in maintenance costs.

Other points to consider might include:

Depreciation: New cars depreciate as soon as you drive off the lot, while a used car only loses value from use.

Warranty: New cars often come with more extensive warranties.

Registration costs : New cars are often more expensive to register.

Safety: Newer cars often have better safety features.

Fuel efficiency: New cars have better fuel-efficiency technology.

Insurance cost: New and more expensive cars often cost more to insure unless you’re considering a rebuilt title used car. In this case, insurance premiums may be higher.

4. Set a budget

Regardless of whether you’re buying a car for yourself or your business, setting a budget is one of the most important steps in any purchasing decision.

Down payments and monthly payments are the two first factors you’ll look at, but don’t forget to budget for other items, such as taxes, dealership fees, registration fees, and ongoing costs.

Ongoing costs may include fuel, insurance, emissions testing, registration, maintenance, and more.

5. Decide how you will be paying for the car

Would you like to pay for the car outright in cash, or would you like to explore financing options?

Buying the car outright can save you quite a bit of money in interest. However, making such a large purchase outright may not be in the company’s best interest.

Most large dealerships offer in-house financing, but you may want to compare rates with other financial institutions to see who will offer you the best deal.

Most car loans have a term of 60 months (five years). If you choose to go with this option, ensure you won’t face a penalty for paying off the car early should you choose to do so.

6. Research, research, research

Before heading to the dealership to test-drive cars, you must research which car models you’re interested in.

Consider these questions to help narrow your search:

Do you want a sedan, SUV, van, or truck?

Which car manufacturers do you trust?

Which key features are you looking for?

Is fuel efficiency important to you?

What are some must-have safety features?

With the answers to these questions, you can decide which cars pique your interest and what you’d like to test-drive.

For example, let’s assume you want a midsize sedan that’s fuel-efficient and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You’d also like blind-spot sensors and trust brands like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda.

With this information, you might test-drive a Toyota Prius, Hyundai Sonata, and Honda Accord.

7. Consider resale value

If you choose to finance or own the car, you should always consider the resale value during the research phase. Even though you’re not planning to sell anytime soon, you should never purchase a car that will have little to no value after a few years of driving. Doing so will make it difficult to trade in or sell the vehicle when you’re ready to upgrade.

Always consider the brand’s reputation and how quickly the type of car you want will depreciate over time.

8. Test-drive multiple cars

You might go into the dealership ready to buy a certain make and model. However, refusing to test-drive various cars could lead to a purchase that you’re not completely satisfied with.

Instead, be open to different brands and models that fit your requirements, and try out multiple cars.

Test-driving various models allows you to:

Assess comfort levels

Compare and contrast various brands

Confirm your wants and needs

Define any deal breakers

Ultimately find the best fit

You might even decide to try multiple dealerships until you find the perfect fit. A car is a significant purchase, so don’t be afraid to keep looking until you’re sure that you and your employees are completely satisfied.

9. Narrow down your choices

Let’s say you test-drive four cars and end up liking three of them. You assume you’d be happy with any one of the three, but you want the best.

To avoid buyer’s remorse, do further research and weigh the pros and cons of each model separately. Revisit the set of questions that helped you decide which models to test-drive. How do these cars stack up?

For further help, consider the following:

Which car best reflects the image you want your company to reflect?

Which car has the best tech features?

Which car has the best fuel economy?

Which car provides the most comfort?

Which car has the right amount of passenger and cargo space?

Which car has the best reputation?

Which car has the best warranty?

Which car needs the least upgrades (if any)?

Eventually, you’ll notice a pattern of which car is most suitable for your company’s needs, and this will lead you to the right decision.

10. Conduct a thorough inspection

Inspections are especially important for previously owned vehicles. If you’re buying a used vehicle from a dealership, they should inspect the car for damage, leaks, rust, and anything that could compromise the engine’s integrity. They must also check the tires, brakes, transmission, belts, and fluid levels.

When purchasing from a private party, you’ll likely have to pay for an expert to conduct a full inspection.

Study the vehicle history report to look for any potential problems, such as hidden damage, and determine how many people have previously owned the car.

Lastly, don’t forget to test out all the features for yourself. Ensure the radio, Bluetooth, charging ports, seat heaters, and other add-ons are in working order and function as if new.

11. Negotiate to finalize the deal

Before signing anything, check to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal. If you feel you have room for negotiation, there’s no harm in asking.

Here are some tips for negotiating a better car price:

Compare the prices of the same car elsewhere and see if they’re willing to match the price.

Double- and triple-check any fees they might be charging you. If you feel any fees are unfair, see if they might be willing to lower or waive them.

Maintain a calm and polite attitude. Salespersons are more willing to work with those who show them mutual respect.

Be prepared to walk away if the price seems unreasonable.

Offer up a fair price and see if they’re willing to meet you halfway.

Ask them if they’re willing to throw in some small upgrades if coming down in price isn’t an option. Small upgrades could include weatherproof car mats, upgraded GPS, and more.

When you’re satisfied with the terms and conditions, you can finalize the deal by submitting your down payment (cash, check, debit, or cashier’s check is often accepted) and signing the paperwork.

12. Compare car insurance quotes

You’ve got the keys to the car, but you’re not done just yet. When you buy a car, you have to get insurance.

The easiest way to get an insurance policy is by shopping online and comparing quotes instantly to find the best match.

Here's a step-by-step guide on shopping for insurance online: