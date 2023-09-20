Cost of Honda Accord Car Insurance (2023)

The cost of Honda Accord car insurance depends on the model year and insurer. USAA, State Farm, and GEICO typically offer the lowest rates for 2012–2023 models.

Nick Dauk
Written byNick Dauk
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

  • 6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances

  • Contributor to brands like Credible

In addition to insurance, Nick specializes in writing about business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. He’s been featured in myriad web publications, including Fox Business.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Updated September 20, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

The average cost of car insurance for 2012–2023 Honda Accords is $116 for liability-only car insurance and $213 for a full-coverage policy. The Honda Accord is a popular vehicle — it’s one of the bestselling vehicles over the last 10 years and has won Car and Driver’s 10Best award 37 times.[1]

Vehicles similar to the 2023 Honda Accord include the 2023 Hyundai Sonata ($25,450), the 2023 Toyota Camry ($26,320), the 2023 Chevrolet Malibu ($25,000), and the 2023 Nissan Altima ($25,490). The 2023 Honda Accord starts at $27,295, which is slightly more expensive than competitor sedans.[2]

Quick Facts

  • Average insurance rates for the Honda Accord are almost identical to Toyota Camry models.

  • Honda Accord MSRP rates have increased by approximately $6,000 since 2012.

  • State Farm offers some of the most affordable car insurance rates for Honda Accords.

Find Car Insurance for Honda Accords

Comparing rates can save you up to $717 annually

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cost of Honda Accord insurance

The national average cost of car insurance is $139 per month. USAA has consistently offered the lowest average rates for car insurance for older models and the latest model year of Honda Accords. USAA’s average rates range from $96 to $159 monthly for full-coverage car insurance on these model years.

2023 Honda Accord insurance

The 2023 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $27,295 and $37,340, depending on the model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$159
State Farm$176
GEICO$182
Nationwide$202
Allstate$219
Progressive$258
CSAA$266
American Family$278
Liberty Mutual$279
Direct Auto$312
Travelers$320
Farmers$373
The General$403
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Honda Accord insurance

The 2022 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $25,470 and $36,540, depending on the model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$142
State Farm$156
GEICO$162
Nationwide$180
Allstate$194
Progressive$230
CSAA$237
American Family$247
Liberty Mutual$249
Direct Auto$278
Travelers$285
Farmers$332
The General$358
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2021 Honda Accord insurance

Depending on the model, the 2021 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $24,970 and $36,900.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$126
State Farm$138
GEICO$144
Nationwide$159
Allstate$172
Progressive$203
CSAA$210
American Family$219
Liberty Mutual$220
Direct Auto$246
Travelers$252
Farmers$294
The General$317
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2020 Honda Accord insurance

Depending on the model, the 2020 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $24,020 and $36,250.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$126
State Farm$139
GEICO$144
Nationwide$160
Allstate$173
Progressive$204
CSAA$210
American Family$219
Liberty Mutual$221
Direct Auto$247
Travelers$253
Farmers$295
The General$318
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2019 Honda Accord insurance

The 2019 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $23,720 and $35,950, depending on the model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$123
State Farm$136
GEICO$141
Nationwide$156
Allstate$169
Progressive$199
CSAA$206
American Family$214
Liberty Mutual$216
Direct Auto$241
Travelers$247
Farmers$288
The General$311
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2018 Honda Accord insurance

The 2018 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $23,570 and $35,800, depending on the model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$114
State Farm$126
GEICO$130
Nationwide$145
Allstate$156
Progressive$185
CSAA$190
American Family$199
Liberty Mutual$200
Direct Auto$223
Travelers$229
Farmers$267
The General$288
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2017 Honda Accord insurance

Depending on the model, the 2017 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $22,455 and $34,930.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$113
State Farm$124
GEICO$129
Nationwide$143
Allstate$155
Progressive$183
CSAA$188
American Family$197
Liberty Mutual$198
Direct Auto$221
Travelers$227
Farmers$264
The General$285
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2016 Honda Accord insurance

Depending on the model, the 2016 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $22,205 and $34,680.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$111
State Farm$123
GEICO$127
Nationwide$141
Allstate$152
Progressive$180
CSAA$185
American Family$193
Liberty Mutual$195
Direct Auto$218
Travelers$223
Farmers$260
The General$281
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2015 Honda Accord insurance

The 2015 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $22,105 and $33,630, depending on the model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$104
State Farm$115
GEICO$119
Nationwide$132
Allstate$143
Progressive$168
CSAA$174
American Family$181
Liberty Mutual$182
Direct Auto$204
Travelers$209
Farmers$244
The General$263
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2014 Honda Accord insurance

The 2014 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $21,955 and $33,480, depending on the model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$101
State Farm$111
GEICO$115
Nationwide$127
Allstate$138
Progressive$163
CSAA$168
American Family$175
Liberty Mutual$176
Direct Auto$197
Travelers$202
Farmers$235
The General$254
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2013 Honda Accord insurance

Depending on the model, the 2013 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $21,680 and $33,430.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$98
State Farm$108
GEICO$112
Nationwide$125
Allstate$135
Progressive$159
CSAA$164
American Family$171
Liberty Mutual$172
Direct Auto$193
Travelers$198
Farmers$230
The General$248
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2012 Honda Accord insurance

Depending on the model, the 2012 Honda Accord has an MSRP between $21,480 and $32,030.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$96
State Farm$106
GEICO$110
Nationwide$122
Allstate$132
Progressive$156
CSAA$161
American Family$168
Liberty Mutual$169
Direct Auto$188
Travelers$193
Farmers$225
The General$243
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda Accord car insurance coverages

When buying a Honda Accord, you should make sure to purchase your state’s minimum level of required car insurance. This usually includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability to cover any injuries or damage you cause to other drivers or their property in an accident. 

You may also want to consider adding optional coverages to your insurance policy to better protect your finances, such as:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage reimburses you for physical damage to your car when you collide with another vehicle or object. It covers you regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from non-collision events, including damage from weather, fire, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and contact with animals.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage reimburses you if you’re hit by an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver. It’s typically optional in most states but may be especially helpful in places like Florida, where many drivers don’t have insurance.[3]

Shop for Honda Accord Insurance

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Honda Accord car insurance FAQs

Honda Accord insurance rates vary based on different factors, like driver age, safety features, ZIP code, location, discounts, driving record, good credit, and more. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions from Honda Accord owners.

  • Who has the cheapest Honda Accord insurance?

    USAA offers the cheapest Honda Accord auto insurance rates for vehicle years between 2012 and 2023. State Farm and GEICO also offer cheap car insurance rates for Accords compared to many other insurers. Remember that your rates may be higher or lower than the average, depending on your driving history and driver profile.

  • Are Honda Accords expensive to insure?

    Honda Accords are more expensive to insure than some similar cars in their class, though they’re still comparatively affordable. For example, the Toyota Camry’s average rates are only a few dollars higher than the Honda Accord’s, while the Toyota RAV4 is cheaper to insure than the Accord. Other vehicles, like the Ford Mustang, are significantly more expensive to insure than Accords.

  • How much is insurance on a 2023 Honda Accord?

    The average monthly price for a liability-only policy for the 2023 Honda Accord is $114, while the average monthly price for a full-coverage policy is $288. Liability-only policies are often cheaper than full-coverage policies because they only provide a minimum amount of coverage as required by state law. However, full-coverage policies include helpful optional coverages.

  • Why is Honda Accord insurance so high?

    Honda Accord insurance may be higher than similar vehicles produced by other manufacturers in the same year for various reasons. The MSRP of an Accord is higher than a Camry’s and a Sonata’s, for example, which could increase the price. Certain Top Safety Pick features may not be available on some Accords, which could also have an effect on the total price.

Sources

  1. Honda. "Honda Accord Timeline and Milestones." Accessed September 14, 2023
  2. Honda. "2023 Honda Accord Pricing and EPA Ratings." Accessed September 14, 2023
  3. Orlando Sentinal. "More Than 20% of Florida Drivers Are Uninsured." Accessed September 14, 2023
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

Nick Dauk is a freelance writer specializing in business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. His work has been featured in Fox Business, BBC, The Edge, Business Insider, and Bisnow. Nick is a first-generation college graduate, having majored in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Central Florida. His eclectic coursework, combined with previous managerial roles in the retail and broadcast television industries, have helped him develop an interdisciplinary approach to writing.

For nearly a decade, Nick has created content for mom-and-pop businesses and global corporations. As a travel writer, his global adventures have also been featured on Inside Hook, Houston Chronicle, Culture Trip, and Matador. When he's not traveling, Nick can be found in Orlando spending time with his wife and toddler.

Learn More
linkedin
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers