Car insurance is confusing. Like what does it even do? Join Sara and Julia as they tackle this question and go over:

What the purpose of car insurance is

The basic coverages and terms

How to choose the protection you really need

Learn the ins-and-outs of how car insurance actually works so you can compare quotes confidently. Enjoy!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Disclaimer: This podcast is produced by Insurify and is intended for educational purposes only. We are not licensed insurance agents, and we do not constitute personalized financial or legal advice. Personal situations vary, and you should always consult a licensed professional before making financial decisions.