Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Updated
You may see companies offer cheap no-deposit car insurance, but is it too good to be true? Join Sara and Julia on this week's episode of "No Dumb Questions" as they talk through no-deposit car insurance and how to:
Not get scammed by “no-deposit” promises
Get cheap car insurance
Find alternatives to traditional car insurance
We want you to walk away with the confidence to make informed decisions about what you need, what you don’t, how to compare quotes, and how to get the best deal. Enjoy!
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.
Disclaimer: This podcast is produced by Insurify and is intended for educational purposes only. We are not licensed insurance agents, and we do not constitute personalized financial or legal advice. Personal situations vary, and you should always consult a licensed professional before making financial decisions.
Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.
Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.