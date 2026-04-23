You may see companies offer cheap no-deposit car insurance, but is it too good to be true? Join Sara and Julia on this week's episode of "No Dumb Questions" as they talk through no-deposit car insurance and how to:

Not get scammed by “no-deposit” promises

Get cheap car insurance

Find alternatives to traditional car insurance

We want you to walk away with the confidence to make informed decisions about what you need, what you don’t, how to compare quotes, and how to get the best deal. Enjoy!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Disclaimer: This podcast is produced by Insurify and is intended for educational purposes only. We are not licensed insurance agents, and we do not constitute personalized financial or legal advice. Personal situations vary, and you should always consult a licensed professional before making financial decisions.