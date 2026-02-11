S: OK. So, since we know the basics, let’s talk about getting cheap car insurance. Shopping around is probably the best way to get the cheapest coverage, because every insurer weighs different factors differently. So, it’s important to compare multiple quotes. Like, when I was shopping for insurance, originally I was going to try and get car insurance through my renters insurance company, because I thought, like, a bundling discount, that could save me a lot of money. But when I called, even with all the discounts included — even with optional coverages eliminated — I still got quoted over $300 a month for full coverage. Too much! So, I decided to do a little bit of comparison shopping. And I ended up getting a quote that was around $250 for full coverage, and it’s still a lot of money. But for right now, that works for me. And then when my policy is up in a couple months, I’ll do some more comparison shopping and see if I can get a better deal.
J: That is so important. And even though, yeah, that’s still expensive, you saved, what was it, like $100?
S: Yeah. Almost $100 a month.
J: Almost $100 a month. Which, that adds up!
S: That really adds up.
J: That’s not small. So, I love that. So, another way that you can save — if you do want to maintain that full coverage on your car, right — is to consider increasing your comprehensive and collision deductible, which is that amount that you pay out of pocket when you file a claim, like before your insurance coverage kicks in.
S: Right, so, let’s say you have a $500 deductible. If you get into an accident and you file a claim, you have to pay that $500 before your insurance will come in.
J: So, that’s really important, because your budget really matters there. You need to kind of know what you’re comfortable paying up front if something were to happen. So yeah, if you’ve got the savings, choose a higher deductible. You know, you will save money on your monthly costs, but it means that you will have to kind of pay up at that point if that happens. So, it’s important that you have that money to cover it.And it can lower your monthly premium, so we love. But a higher deductible could be risky if you can’t afford it. So, just keep that in mind, and weigh those pros and cons.
S: And, also, it’s worth noting that liability insurance doesn’t require a deductible. So another really great way to save, though, is to look at discounts. So, multi-car, safe driver, good student, taking a defensive driving course, installing anti-theft devices — all that stuff can help you save.
J: Yes. And my personal favorite discount — you’ll hear it all the time in commercials, I feel like — is bundling, which basically means insuring, like, having multiple insurance policies with one insurance company. So yeah, bundling your policies can really save you a bundle! But that means renters, homeowners insurance, pet insurance.
S: Yeah.
J: And if you bundle that with your auto insurance and buy everything from the same company, you can save kind of anywhere from like 7% to 25%. Literally a quarter off your bill.
S: Yeah, it’s a lot. So, it’s an important one to consider. And it’s also really important to ask your agent what discounts you qualify for, because not everyone lists them on their websites or when you’re getting your quote. So, it’s worth asking. Another money-saving option is pay-per-mile insurance. This is kind of a newer version of insurance. Basically, you pay a very low monthly fee, and then you pay a per-mile rate. So, it’s suited best for, like, remote workers, if you take the train, if you walk, if you bike. The average American drives between 12,000 and 13,000 miles per year. So, if you drive less than that, pay-per-mile might be a good option.
J: Anyone who has kind of generally low mileage, right? That’s probably going to be a good fit.
Another one that’s pretty similar, because it’s kind of like tracking, is a telematics program, or it’s another form of what we call “usage-based insurance.” So basically, what that is going to do is track your driving behavior. That could be your braking, your speed, your phone usage, and then calculate your rate based on that behavior. And each insurer will do that a little differently, so it’s important to keep that in mind. But that means that avoiding risky driving behaviors can end up saving you money. And there are often sign-on discounts for that. I feel like I’ve seen a lot of like “10% if you sign up” for this. You know what I mean? So, it’s a good thing to keep in mind.
S: On the other side of the coin, though, if you do engage in risky driving behaviors, like, it will end up raising your rates. So, that one’s a big pro and con about, you know, what’s best for you.
J: It’s important to think about all of it. And finally, it’s really important to make sure you avoid lapses in coverage, which is basically, like, any time spent uninsured between policies.So, you know, if you’re wanting to save money by basically canceling your insurance, even a short gap in coverage can look bad to insurers, and your rates will spike. And also, it’s illegal to drive uninsured. So, it’s maybe a good idea to think about, like, again, could you increase that deductible if you’re not going to be driving as much? Like what are the other strategies you could take to avoid that lapse but still save on your premiums?
S: So, overall, compare rates, look for discounts, look at increasing your deductible, and avoid lapse in coverages. All right. Let’s talk about some frequently asked questions.
J: Let’s do it.