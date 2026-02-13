J: All right, before we begin, let’s break down some terms, because that’s super important to understanding your policy, what the heck is in front of you, what you’re reading. So, we are going to talk about liability coverage and full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision. So, we’re going to get y’all feeling financially empowered, absolutely ready to save money, knowing these terms.

S: Yep. So, liability coverage is the base coverage that everyone has to have to legally drive. It’s required in every state except for New Hampshire. And if you cause an accident, liability insurance covers the other person’s car, the other person’s medical bills. It doesn’t cover any of your stuff.

J: Yes, that is super important to understand. I think because it’s kind of like the base required thing, some people are like, “Great, that’s all I need!” Not true. It’s made up of these two kind of core components. The first is bodily injury liability coverage, which, just like it sounds, is going to cover medical bills, lost wages — basically like costs associated with the damage done to another person’s person. And the other part of that is property damage liability coverage, which, again just like it sounds, is going to cover damage that you’ve done to their car or to a pole, a wall, a fence, etc. You know, someone else’s property, and pay for that damage.

S: So, just to reiterate, it does not cover your own car. It only covers the other person. So it won’t pay for any repairs, damages to you or your property.

J: Yes, and like I said, the state-minimum mandated levels are not always enough. So it is at least worth considering getting liability coverage that is more than those minimum levels.

S: I mean, say you have like the state minimum. State minimum is like $15,000 in property damage. Say you hit a car, and you cause $20,000 in property damage. You’re on the hook for that extra $5,000. So, it’s really important to make sure that you have enough coverage, even on liability insurance.

J: That’s so true, because not everyone’s got that $5,000 in their bank account. OK. Moving on. So, the other big piece of this is full coverage, which is a step up from liability and includes liability.

S: Right. So, full coverage is not required by law, unlike liability. And full coverage includes liability plus comprehensive and collision coverage. Although it isn’t required by law, if you have a lease or a loan on your car, your lender might require you to have it.

J: A lot of people do end up having full coverage for that reason, I feel like.So, to kind of get into what exactly those are. So, collision coverage pays for your car. If you crash into another vehicle or object, it’s basically going to cover the damage to your vehicle.So what that means is that even if an accident is your fault, that coverage still kicks in and will cover the damage to your vehicle. And it’ll even cover the damage if you crash into a telephone pole.And then comprehensive, which is the other key part of full coverage, covers kind of just about everything else. Kind of like it sounds, right? It’s comprehensive. So that could be theft of your vehicle, could be a fire that, you know, damages your vehicle, could be vandalism, weather events, like hail damage, flood damage, things like that. And, like you said, it is typically optional unless your lender or your lease requires it.

S: So basically full coverage covers your car plus the liability. Liability insurance does not cover your car.

J: That is so important to understand.

S: And so another common coverage that you may see is uninsured or underinsured motorist protection. So this protects you if you’re in an accident and someone doesn’t have car insurance or doesn’t have enough car insurance to cover all the damages. Some states do require this one.

J: And there are actually some other requirements that you may see depending on the state that you live in. That could be medical payments coverage, which would cover medical bills and injuries, and personal injury protection, which, like it sounds, covers your injuries. Also called PIP, if you ever see that: P-I-P.

S: So it’s important to match the coverage to your situation.

J: And that is a tricky one. And it really is individual. I think, you know, that’s part of why we wanted to do this podcast and talk about this, because, you know, it’s really not a one-size-fits-all kind of situation.So yeah, you know, if you have an older car, you’ve paid it off, and you can afford to replace it — and it’s cheap to repair — then it might be totally fine for you to just get liability coverage, which would seriously reduce your monthly insurance costs. But if you have a newer car, an expensive car, or if you don’t and you just can’t afford to replace your car, it might be worth it to get full coverage so that you have that security in place even if it comes at like a higher monthly cost. But again, this will really vary from driver to driver.

S: And so knowing what each coverage is can really help you make those important financial decisions, because you don’t want to overpay for what you don’t need. And, at the same time, you don’t want to be undercovered so you’re on the hook for big bills.

J: The balance, the balance is so hard!

S: The balance is so important.

J: OK. So, now that you’re equipped with the vocab, let’s get into talking about getting cheap insurance.

S: Let’s do it.