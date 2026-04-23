Discounts are one of the BEST ways to save on your car insurance, plus there are way more opportunities to save than you may think. Join Julia and Sara as they discuss:

The most common discounts and how much you could save

How to actually secure discounts

If you should consider discounts when comparing (yes!)

Learn the ins-and-outs of car insurance discounts and hopefully save some serious money!

We want you to walk away with the confidence to make informed decisions about what you need, what you don’t, how to compare quotes, and how to get the best deal. Enjoy!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Disclaimer: This podcast is produced by Insurify and is intended for educational purposes only. We are not licensed insurance agents, and we do not constitute personalized financial or legal advice. Personal situations vary, and you should always consult a licensed professional before making financial decisions.