Manufactured and Mobile Home Insurance (2023)

What is mobile home insurance?

Mobile home insurance policies, sometimes referred to as manufactured home insurance, offer two main types of insurance coverage — physical damage coverage for the mobile home and your belongings, and personal liability coverage.

Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute, explains that these coverage options are generally available for the following types of mobile homes:

Mobile homes located in a park or on private property

Commercial mobile homes

Seasonally used mobile homes

Rental mobile homes

Keep in Mind: Standard mobile home insurance policies don’t protect the mobile home while in transit. You may be able to purchase temporary coverage to insure the home and your personal belongings when moving it.

Why do you need mobile home insurance?

It’s important to have mobile home insurance in order to financially protect both the structure of your mobile home and your personal property. Mobile home insurance isn’t required by law, but if you have a mortgage loan on the mobile home, the lender will likely require you to have insurance.

“Just like any other property insurance policy,” Friedlander says, “mobile home insurance should be purchased to financially protect you and your family from catastrophic losses.”

Not having mobile home insurance can leave you on the hook for an expensive bill if your home is damaged or completely destroyed. Even if you aren’t required to have it from a mortgage lender, you stand to benefit financially from insuring your mobile home.