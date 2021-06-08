How Much Condo Insurance Do I Need? 6 Questions You Need to Ask

How much coverage do you need for condo insurance? The insurance coverage you need can depend on your condo association’s master policy. However, if you have a mortgage, your lender will likely require you to have a specific amount of coverage.

If you live in a condominium, insurance isn’t always cut and dried. It’s trickier than standard homeowners insurance because condo unit owners need two separate insurance policies.

The first policy is your HOA ’s master policy, but that only covers the building’s structure and common areas. To protect your unit and your belongings, you’ll need condo insurance (also known as HO-6 insurance ).

When shopping for coverage, you may ask yourself, “How much condo insurance do I need?”

The answer? It depends. No single policy will cover you completely. However, these six questions will help you figure out the right coverage amount to protect you and your loved ones.