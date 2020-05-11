Pets Best Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Pets Best plans and coverages

Pets Best offers three different plans, with several ways to customize your coverage within each option. All policies come with three-day waiting periods for injuries. If you want more protection for your pet, you’ll also have to wait two weeks for illness coverage to start. You’ll have a waiting period of six months for cruciate ligament problems, which can be a concern for the knees of certain large-breed dogs.[2]

Here are some more important details for each of these pet insurance plans.

Accident-Only plan

Pets Best offers pet insurance with very basic accident coverage for all pets at one single monthly premium price: $6 for cats and $9 for dogs ($1 more in Washington state). This plan doesn’t cover any fees for exams or office visits or any medications your vet prescribes for you to give at home.

The company also doesn’t offer different levels of accident-only plans; this plan only comes with a $10,000 annual limit, 90% reimbursement toward costs, and a $250 deductible.

Accident and Illness plan

Policies offering accident and illness coverage are the most common type of pet insurance that pet owners buy, and Pets Best offers several ways to customize your policy. To start, you’ll choose what types of services you want covered:

Essential: Covers treatment for unintentional accidents and new illnesses

Plus: Adds coverage for exam fees

Elite: Adds coverage for exam fees and rehab costs

Next, you’ll choose how much your out-of-pocket expenses will be versus what your insurance policy will pay:

Annual limit: $5,000 or unlimited

Annual deductible: $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000

Reimbursement level: 70%, 80%, 90%

Wellness plans

If you opt for an Accident and Illness policy, you can upgrade to the highest level of coverage by adding on one of two wellness plans. This can be a good option to help you budget for routine vet care for your pet, which other plans don’t cover. These plans offer a set dollar amount toward most of the regular recommended well-being care for your pets.

EssentialWellness: Up to $305 toward certain routine vet costs

BestWellness: Up to $535 toward certain routine vet costs, including spaying/neutering and teeth cleaning

It may be worth checking with your vet to see how much they charge for various procedures first so you can see how much you’ll have to pay out of pocket for routine vet care.

Read More: Best Pet Wellness Plans for Routine Care

What Pets Best doesn’t cover

It’s best to read a sample policy before buying coverage, but Pets Best plans generally don’t cover the following:

Elective procedures, such as tail docking or declawing

Herbal medications, experimental treatments, supplements, vitamins, or special diets

Non-veterinary charges, such as waste disposal fees and taxes

Parasite testing and treatment (except deworming, if you purchased a wellness plan)

Pre-existing conditions