Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

Amica OK to Hike Home Insurance Rates by 21% in California

Amica’s increases will affect nearly 40,000 home, renters, and condo insurance policyholders.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published December 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM PST | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

California homeowners, renters, and condo owners with property insurance through Amica could soon see their premiums rise again. On Dec. 2, the state’s department of insurance approved Amica’s request to raise rates for nearly 40,000 policyholders.

Homeowners will see increases of around 21%. Rates will rise 4.5% for condo owners with an Amica policy and 1% for renters, according to the insurer’s filing with the California Department of Insurance.

The increases take effect for new policies initiated after Aug. 1 and for policies renewing Sept. 1 or later.

In June, state regulators approved a previous request by Amica to increase home insurance policies by 31.1%, renters insurance by 15.4%, and condo insurance by 14.3%.

Homeowners face the biggest increases

Under the approved rate change request, Amica customers with standard HO-3 homeowners insurance policies will face increases of 15% or more in their annual premiums. The majority — 14,393 policyholders — will see hikes between 15% and 20%. Another 9,255 will pay an additional 20% to 35% when their Amica policies renew.

Homeowners in Running Springs, Pescadero, and Carmel Valley will see the largest average increases, with annual premiums rising $3,670, $3,040, and $2,861, respectively. Some Alamo and Healdsburg homeowners could see increases of more than $12,000 annually.

Condo owners in Encino and Los Angeles face the largest average increases in their Amica policies, at $173 and $162 annually.

Amica is among the smallest home insurers by market share in California, accounting for less than 1% of the overall market. In 2023, the insurer saw a loss ratio of nearly 95%, according to California Department of Insurance data. A loss ratio compares how much an insurer pays out in claims and other expenses to the amount of premiums it collects. The higher an insurer’s loss ratio, the less profitable it is.

What’s next: Property insurance rates will continue to rise in California

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in California is $1,782, according to an Insurify report. Insurify data analysts predict an 8% increase in home insurance costs in the Golden State throughout 2024, bringing the projected annual rate to $1,921.

California’s exposure to wildfires, severe weather, and earthquake risks, and strict regulation of the insurance industry, has prompted multiple insurers to restrict new business in the state or exit its market altogether. Many insurers that have stayed in California have requested — and received — double-digit rate increases or permission to non-renew higher-risk policies.

Recent developments in the state’s homeowners insurance market include:

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo