10 States With the Sharpest 3-Year Increase in Severe Hail

10 states with the most significant rise in severe hail since 2022

Insurify’s data science team analyzed NOAA data from 2022 to 2024 to determine the states with the most significant three-year increases in severe storms — defined as those that produced hailstones of 1 inch or larger — excluding states with 50 or fewer severe hail events in 2024.

Insurify used the FEMA NRI, which provides county-level climate data, to identify the cities with the highest severe hail risk in each state. Insurance rates reflect quotes from Insurify’s database, supplemented by Quadrant data for home insurance rates.

These states had the highest increases in major hailstorms over the past three years.

State ▲ ▼ Increase in Major Hail Events (2022–2024) ▲ ▼ Percentage of Major Hail Events with 2-Inch-Plus Hail (2024) ▲ ▼ Increase in 2-Inch-Plus Hail Events (2022–2024) ▲ ▼ Missouri 182% 19% 730% Illinois 108% 10% 320% Indiana 107% 18% 220% Texas 93% 23% 160% Pennsylvania 88% 6% 25% Iowa 80% 12% 121% Louisiana 77% 18% 600% Kansas 71% 17% 110% Colorado 65% 16% 107% New Mexico 63% 11% 60%

1. Missouri

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 182%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 437

Most at-risk city: St. Louis

Missouri experienced nearly three times as many severe hail events in 2024 as in 2022, according to NOAA data. Damaging hail contributes to rising auto insurance rates. Full-coverage costs in Missouri increased by 29% in 2024, bringing the average annual cost to $2,204.

Insurers pay out more claims in densely populated areas after weather events and raise rates as a result. St. Louis, the second most populous city in Missouri, has the highest hail risk in the state, according to the FEMA NRI.

2. Illinois

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 108%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 216

Most at-risk city: Aurora

Major hail events in Illinois have increased by 108% over the past three years, according to NOAA data. Aurora, the state’s second-largest city, has the highest hail risk, increasing insurers’ exposure to hail-related losses.

Hail damage is one of many factors behind rising insurance premiums in Illinois. In 2024, Illinois full-coverage rates increased by 18% to an average of $1,963 per year, and home insurance costs rose by 23% to an annual average of $2,516.

3. Indiana

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 107%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 91

Most at-risk city: Muncie

Major hailstorms in Indiana have surged by 107% since 2022, according to NOAA data. During one out of every 10 of those events, hailstones reached a diameter of 2 inches or larger, including a northern Indiana storm that produced softball-sized hail on May 7.

Severe hailstorms contribute to the state’s rising insurance rates.

Indiana drivers saw a 24% increase in full-coverage costs in 2024, bringing the annual average premium to $1,654. Home insurance rates increased by 15% in the same period to a yearly average of $2,068.

4. Texas

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 93%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 878

Most at-risk city: Dallas

Texas is vulnerable to multiple natural catastrophes, including hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and hail. Major hailstorms in Texas increased by 93% over the past three years, according to NOAA data. Dallas, the third-largest city in Texas, has a “very high” risk of hail damage according to the FEMA NRI, increasing insurers’ exposure to losses.

Climate risks have pushed major insurers out of Texas and driven up insurance rates. The state has the fourth-highest homeowners insurance premiums in the U.S., at a yearly average of $4,789 — 85% higher than the nationwide average.

5. Pennsylvania

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 88%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 81

Most at-risk city: Reading

Major hail events in Pennsylvania increased by 88% between 2022 and 2024, according to NOAA data. The state saw 81 storms with hailstones measuring at least 1 inch across. Storms producing hailstones of 2 inches or larger increased by 25% over the same period.

Pennsylvania drivers may see the effects of rising hail damage claims in their premiums. Full-coverage rates in the state increased by 38% in 2024 to an annual average of $2,114.

6. Iowa

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 80%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 258

Most at-risk city: Iowa City

Major hailstorms in Iowa increased by 80% over the past three years, according to NOAA data, contributing to rising claims costs for insurers.

Home insurers in Iowa have pulled back on coverage in high-risk areas, with some homeowners paying for costly roof replacements to qualify for a policy, the New York Times reported. In 2024, Iowa home insurance rates increased by 21% to an annual average of $2,560.

7. Louisana

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 77%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 78

Most at-risk city: New Orleans

Major hail events in Louisiana increased by 77% between 2022 and 2024, contributing to the state’s climate-fueled insurance crisis. Louisiana’s vulnerability to severe weather, from hailstorms to hurricanes, has made it difficult for insurers to operate in the state. The remaining insurers have rapidly raised rates to keep up with losses.

As insurance companies pulled back on covering high-risk areas, Louisiana legislators enacted laws allowing insurers to raise rates without state approval and drop up to 5% of their home insurance policies without reason every year. Home insurance premiums increased by 39% in 2024 to an annual average of $8,372 — the second-highest rate in the U.S.

8. Kansas

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 71%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 495

Most at-risk city: Wichita

Kansas experienced 495 major hailstorms in 2024 — a 71% increase from 2022. Wichita, the state’s most populous city, has the highest risk of hail damage, according to the FEMA NRI. Insurers consider this risk exposure when setting rates for both car and home insurance policies.

At an annual average rate of $3,601, home insurance costs in Kansas are 39% higher than the national average of $2,584. Average rates in Wichita are even higher, at $4,161 annually.

9. Colorado

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 65%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 195

Most at-risk city: Aurora

Colorado is one of the states most vulnerable to hail, with 195 severe hailstorms in 2024. Climate risks, from hail to wildfires, are a growing problem for Colorado insurers, who raise rates to cover losses or pull back on coverage to stay solvent. The state faces a mounting insurance crisis.

Colorado homeowners pay the fifth-highest home insurance rates in the country, at an annual average of $4,779. Car insurance rates in the state are 21% higher than the national average, at $2,801 annually compared to $2,315.

10. New Mexico

Increase in major hail events between 2022 and 2024: 63%

Number of severe hailstorms in 2024: 70

Most at-risk city: Hobbs

New Mexico experienced a 63% increase in major hailstorms over the past three years. Homeowners in the state pay an annual average of $3,488 for home insurance, or 35% more than the national average.

The effects of severe weather on insurance costs are even more apparent in Hobbs, New Mexico, where home insurance costs an average of $6,378 annually. The risk of damaging hail in Lea County, which includes Hobbs, is 96.5 out of 100, according to the FEMA NRI.