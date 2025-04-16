Home>Homeowners Insurance>Florida

Best Naples Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Security First, USAA, and Nationwide offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Naples, Florida.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Featured in

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Situated in Southwest Florida, Naples is known for its white sandy beaches, high-end shopping opportunities, and vibrant art scene. 

Homeowners in Naples pay an average of $9,319 per year for a home insurance policy with a $1,000 deductible and $300,000 in dwelling coverage. This is significantly more expensive than the national average of $2,584 for the same coverage. This might be due to the high hurricane risk in the area and Florida’s no-fault insurance system. 

Fortunately, you can still find an affordable home insurance policy in Naples by shopping around and comparing multiple companies. Here’s what you need to know about home insurance coverage on the Paradise Coast.

Quick Facts

  • Security First Insurance, Florida Peninsula Insurance, and American Integrity Insurance offer the cheapest home insurance in Naples.

  • On average, you’ll pay $9,377 per year for a Naples home insurance policy with a $500 deductible and $300,0000 in dwelling coverage.

  • Home insurance rates in Naples are higher than in Orlando and Jacksonville but lower than in Miami, Hollywood, and Port Saint Lucie.

Best home insurance companies in Naples

A number of the leading homeowners insurance companies serve Naples homeowners. But the ideal home insurer for you depends on your particular budget and insurance needs. To simplify your search, here are three of the best home insurance companies in Naples.

Cheapest rates: Security First Insurance

Security First Insurance is one of the largest home insurance companies in Florida. Compared to the other insurers writing policies in Florida, it offers the lowest premiums. MarketWatch named the insurer the No. 1 pick for hurricane protection. The company also has a Premier homeowners (HO-5) policy for Naples homeowners with homes valued between $500,000 and $2.5 million.

Pros

  • Many coverage options 

  • Discounts for wind-mitigation features

Cons

  • No bundling discounts

  • No AM Best financial strength rating

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

About 1,700 veterans call Naples home, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. If you’re a veteran in the city or part of the military community, you might land a good deal and special discounts on home insurance coverage through USAA. Even its standard policy comes with personal property replacement cost coverage, which covers damage to your possessions.

Pros

  • Extra benefits for military members

  • Contractor network for repairs

Cons

  • Available only to military personnel and their families

  • Doesn’t offer guaranteed replacement coverage

Naples has many gated communities with luxury homes, such as the National Golf and Country Club, the Isles of Collier Preserve, and Fiddler’s Creek. If you live in one, Nationwide home insurance should be on your radar. Nationwide offers a specific gated community discount as well as a smart home discount.

Pros

  • Many discounts available

  • Local agents in Naples

Cons

  • Can’t buy a policy online

  • No 24/7 customer service

Cheapest home insurance companies in Naples

If you’re looking for the lowest home insurance premiums in Naples, Security First Insurance might be a good fit. On average, Naples homeowners who choose Security First Insurance pay $3,172 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. The table below shows the cheapest homeowners insurance companies in Naples.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Security First Insurance$3,172
American Integrity Insurance$3,517
Florida Peninsula Insurance$3,871
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$4,163
ASI$4,845
Tower Hill Group$6,048

How much is home insurance in Naples?

The average cost of home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage in Naples is $9,319 per year for a policy with a $1,000 deductible and $9,377 with a $500 deductible. 

Several factors — like your desired coverage level, the size of your home, the location of your home, the value of your personal belongings, and your deductible — influence how much you pay for coverage.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Naples

If your Naples home sustains damage from a covered loss, it’s essential you have sufficient dwelling coverage to rebuild it.[1] The age of your home, its square footage, and interior features can all help you determine the right amount of dwelling coverage. Note that higher dwelling coverage amounts will lead to higher home insurance rates.

In the table below, you’ll see how different dwelling coverage levels in Florida may affect homeowners insurance premiums.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$4,142
$200,000$7,848
$300,000$10,675
$400,000$14,140
$500,000$17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible is the amount of money you have to pay out of pocket when you file a claim. Once you pay your deductible, your policy will kick in and cover the rest. A higher deductible will lower your premiums, but you’ll need to ensure you have the cash to pay for higher out-of-pocket costs. Common deductibles are $500 and $1,000.

Here’s how deductible amounts affect annual home insurance premiums in Naples for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$9,377
$1,000$9,319

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Your location, down to the ZIP code, plays a role in your home insurance quote. This is due to the fact that weather, crime rates, and proximity to fire stations vary. For example, if you live in an area with a high hurricane risk, you’ll pay more for coverage.

The table below shows how rates in Naples compare to other Florida cities.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Cape Coral$8,961
Fort Lauderdale$17,112
Hialeah$18,365
Hollywood$14,464
Jacksonville$4,245
Miami$17,208
Naples$9,319
Orlando$5,960
Pensacola$5,577
Port Saint Lucie$13,157
Tallahassee$3,307
Tampa$6,440
The Villages$4,499
West Palm Beach$14,388

What to know about owning a home in Naples

As a Naples homeowner, be sure to familiarize yourself with a few risks and natural disasters that might affect your property, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/3a4b2887d0/weather-96x96-green_045-thunder.svg

    Hurricanes

    Like other parts of Florida, Naples is prone to hurricanes. Standard home insurance policies usually cover damage from strong winds and storms but not damage from flooding.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/68ed522f01/windstorm-and-hail.svg

    Storm surge

    Storm surge is a possibility in Naples. Standard home insurance won’t usually pay for floods, but you can buy a separate flood insurance policy from a private insurance company or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/1883c5aa7c/fire-and-lighting.svg

    Extreme heat

    In 2023, Naples had 53 days with at least two hours of a heat index of 105 F or higher, with most other cities in South Florida between 30 and 50 days. Heat waves may wreak havoc on your home, but home insurance is unlikely to reimburse you for your damages, as insurers consider this normal wear and tear.

Naples home insurance FAQs

Home insurance is an important expense. Below, you’ll find common questions about homeowners insurance in Naples.

  • On average, a home insurance policy in Naples costs $9,319 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Naples is susceptible to hurricanes and flooding, so you may also want to invest in flood insurance through the NFIP or a private insurer.

  • Security First Insurance offers the lowest rates for home insurance in Naples. Its average annual premiums are $3,172 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

  • Per the 80% rule, the home insurance company will only pay for the damage if your insurance coverage is at least 80% of your home’s total replacement value. If the amount of coverage is less than 80%, the insurer will only reimburse you an amount proportional to the minimum you should’ve purchased.[2]

  • No. It’s not difficult to lock in home insurance coverage in Naples. You can work with a home insurance agent or use an online comparison tool to find the right policy for your unique budget and situation.

  • The average cost of flood insurance in Naples is $799 per year, based on ZIP code data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Note that your premium will depend on whether you go through a private insurance company or the NFIP.[3]

Sources

  1. NAIC. "A Consumers Guide to Home Insurance."
  2. Mass.gov. "Understanding Home Insurance."
  3. FEMA. "Cost of Flood Insurance for Single-Family Homes under NFIP’s Pricing Approach."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

