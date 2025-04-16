How much is home insurance in Naples?

The average cost of home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage in Naples is $9,319 per year for a policy with a $1,000 deductible and $9,377 with a $500 deductible.

Several factors — like your desired coverage level, the size of your home, the location of your home, the value of your personal belongings, and your deductible — influence how much you pay for coverage.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Naples

If your Naples home sustains damage from a covered loss, it’s essential you have sufficient dwelling coverage to rebuild it.[1] The age of your home, its square footage, and interior features can all help you determine the right amount of dwelling coverage. Note that higher dwelling coverage amounts will lead to higher home insurance rates.

In the table below, you’ll see how different dwelling coverage levels in Florida may affect homeowners insurance premiums.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $4,142 $200,000 $7,848 $300,000 $10,675 $400,000 $14,140 $500,000 $17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible is the amount of money you have to pay out of pocket when you file a claim. Once you pay your deductible, your policy will kick in and cover the rest. A higher deductible will lower your premiums, but you’ll need to ensure you have the cash to pay for higher out-of-pocket costs. Common deductibles are $500 and $1,000.

Here’s how deductible amounts affect annual home insurance premiums in Naples for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $9,377 $1,000 $9,319

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Your location, down to the ZIP code, plays a role in your home insurance quote. This is due to the fact that weather, crime rates, and proximity to fire stations vary. For example, if you live in an area with a high hurricane risk, you’ll pay more for coverage.

The table below shows how rates in Naples compare to other Florida cities.

City Average Annual Premium Cape Coral $8,961 Fort Lauderdale $17,112 Hialeah $18,365 Hollywood $14,464 Jacksonville $4,245 Miami $17,208 Naples $9,319 Orlando $5,960 Pensacola $5,577 Port Saint Lucie $13,157 Tallahassee $3,307 Tampa $6,440 The Villages $4,499 West Palm Beach $14,388