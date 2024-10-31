Best Pet Insurance in Iowa (2024)

4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
It’s a good idea for Iowa pet owners to invest in a pet insurance policy to save money on vet bills for injuries and accidents. On average, Iowa residents pay $50 per month to insure their dogs and $29 for their cats, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. This is cheaper than the national monthly averages of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats.
Here’s what you should know about pet insurance coverage in Iowa, including how to compare quotes and find the right coverage for your pet.
Pet insurance is cheaper in Iowa than in many other U.S. states, likely due to the lower cost of living.
A wellness plan can help cover rabies vaccinations, which are particularly important in Iowa because two strains of the disease commonly circulate in the state.
Des Moines, Davenport, and Cedar Rapids each have specific laws regarding pet ownership.
Best pet insurance companies in Iowa
A number of pet insurance companies serve pet owners in Iowa. Figo, Embrace, and Spot are three of the best pet insurance companies. Here’s an overview of coverage options, average costs, and more from each of the top three insurance companies in Iowa.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Figo
|$21
|$7
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Embrace
|$32
|$22
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Spot
|$34
|$16
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Figo: Best for senior pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $21
Sample monthly quote for cats: $7
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage
Figo offers accident and illness insurance in three tiers: Essential, Preferred, and Ultimate. Each option comes with its own coverage limits and reimburses Iowa pet parents for accidents, illnesses, and even chronic conditions. Unlike other pet insurers, Figo doesn’t have an upper age limit, so you can insure your senior pet without any issues.
The pet insurance company also offers “powerups,” which are essentially add-ons to help pay for routine services and preventative care, such as exam fees and vaccinations. Also, if you insure more than one pet, you can earn a 5% discount.
No upper age limits
Offers a 100% reimbursement rate
Highly rated mobile app
No accident-only policies
Exam fee coverage requires a “powerup” for an additional cost
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Embrace: Best for low deductibles
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $32
Sample monthly quote for cats: $22
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Embrace stands out for its diminishing deductible option. Each year you don’t file a claim, the pet insurer reduces your deductible by $50. Note that when you enroll, you can choose from five deductible options: $100, $250, $500, $750, or $1,000.
Wellness Rewards, Embrace’s wellness insurance plan, can help you lower the costs of routine and preventive care. If you add it on, you can save on the cost of anal gland expression, dental cleanings, microchip implantation, nutritional supplements, and prescription pet food. Other perks include a number of discounts and a 24/7 vet hotline.
Diminishing deductible to reward healthy pets with no health issues
Highly customizable plans with varying deductibles, reimbursement rates, and coverage limits
Multi-pet and military discounts available
14-day waiting period for illnesses
Must complete a physical exam to enroll your pet
10- to 15-day claims processing
Spot: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
With Spot, you can customize a pet insurance plan to meet your unique budget and needs. The insurer offers five deductible options, annual coverage limits that range from $2,500 to unlimited, and reimbursement rates of 70%, 80%, and 90%. Even the base plan includes coverage for prescription food, microchip implantation, and end-of-life expenses.
In addition, Spot offers two tiers of preventative care packages: Gold and Platinum. Gold reimburses for dental cleanings and annual exams, while Platinum covers spaying/neutering, diagnostic tests, and health certificates.
Many options for deductibles and coverage limits
Two tiers of wellness plans
No upper age limits
14-day waiting period before coverage goes into effect
No option to pay vets directly
No 100% reimbursement option
To zero in on the best pet insurance companies in Iowa, Insurify researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible amounts, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews. We also pulled quotes using an Iowa address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Iowa
Pet owners in Iowa pay $50 per month for dog insurance and $29 per month for cat insurance on average, based on data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. Fortunately, these rates are significantly lower than pet insurance premiums in surrounding states like Wisconsin and Illinois.
Average rates are also cheaper than the national average, which is $56 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats for accident and illness policies, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).[1]
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Iowa
It’s typically a good idea to secure insurance coverage for your pet because having coverage can help save you money in the event of unexpected accidents and illnesses.
Here are a couple more reasons why pet insurance might make sense for you as a pet owner in Iowa:
Adoption opportunities: Plenty of organizations in Iowa support pet adoptions, such as the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. If you decide to adopt a cat or dog, pet insurance can offset some of the veterinary care costs you may incur.
Presence of rabies: Two strains of rabies — bat and skunk — exist in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. You can help reduce the exposure of rabies through vaccinations, which some pet wellness plans cover.[2]
Iowa pet regulations and laws
Pet regulations in Iowa vary by city. Here’s some information on a few pet laws in different parts of the Hawkeye State.
Des Moines: In Des Moines, you can only keep six cats and dogs in one home, with no more than three dogs. The city also requires you to add an outdoor pet enclosure to your backyard and clean it every other day.
Davenport: Davenport allows a maximum of four pets but only three of the same species. Also, if you’re a pet owner in the area, you’ll need to display your rabies licensing tags on your pet’s collar at all times.
Cedar Rapids: Per Cedar Rapids pet laws, it’s illegal to “tease, agitate, or attack” a pet. In addition, you must keep female pets in heat indoors. You also can’t tether pets for more than eight hours, and you can only tether them under certain criteria that ensure their safety.
Types of pet insurance coverage
In general, pet owners can choose from three types of pet insurance products: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage.[3] Accident and illness insurance is the most comprehensive and common coverage, and it costs more because of the additional coverage.
Here’s a closer look at what each plan includes.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan protects against a number of accidents and illnesses. These plans will usually reimburse you for the following:
Allergies
Broken bones or fractures
Cancer
Cuts and wounds
Gastrointestinal issues
Hospitalization
Infectious diseases
Ingesting foreign objects
Injuries
Lab tests and diagnostic exams
Poisoning
Some prescription medications
Treatments and surgeries
Most accident and illness plans won’t pay for pre-existing conditions, dental exams, and routine care services, such as vaccinations and spay and neuter procedures.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan restricts coverage to unexpected accidents, such as car accidents and poisoning. It typically covers the following:
Accidental injuries
Broken bones
Car accidents
Cuts and wounds
Ingesting foreign objects
Poisoning
Accident-only coverage is less expensive than accident and illness plans, but it usually doesn’t provide coverage for the following:
Allergies
Breed-specific conditions
Diabetes
Cancer and other illnesses
Congenital conditions
Infectious diseases
Pre-existing conditions
Wellness plan
People typically buy a wellness plan in addition to a standard accident and illness or accident-only policy. A wellness plan covers routine care services, such as:
Blood and urine testing
Dental exams
Microchipping
Spay/neuter procedures
Vaccinations
Wellness exams
In most cases, wellness plans are add-ons, meaning you can buy them in addition to an accident and illness or accident-only policy.
How to find the best pet insurance in Iowa
The following tips can help you secure the best pet insurance coverage in Iowa.
1. Understand your needs
Decide whether you need a bare-bones accident-only plan or a more robust accident and illness option. You should also determine whether adding wellness coverage to cover more routine costs makes sense.
2. Shop around
Next, request pet insurance quotes from at least three different pet insurance companies. As you explore your options, compare pet insurance rates, deductibles, reimbursement rates, and discounts to score the lowest pet insurance costs.
3. Check reviews
Review reputable third-party review sites and social media platforms to get an idea of each pet insurance company’s reputation. Genuine reviews of pet insurance companies can inform you of an insurer’s customer service.
4. Purchase a policy
After you zero in on the right pet insurer, you may apply for coverage on its website. You’ll need to share basic details about yourself and your pet, such as its breed and age.
Iowa pet insurance FAQs
Below, you’ll find further details about pet insurance policies and the best pet insurance companies in Iowa.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Iowa?
No. Pet insurance is cheaper in Iowa than in many other states and the U.S. average — perhaps due to the state’s lower cost of living.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Iowa?
In Iowa, pet owners pay an average of $50 per month for a dog policy and $29 per month for a cat policy.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Iowa?
It’s unlikely that pet insurance companies will cover pre-existing conditions in Iowa. Most insurers don’t offer this type of coverage unless your pet has been symptom-free for a set period of time.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
The three types of pet insurance include accident-only insurance, accident and illness insurance, and wellness insurance.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
The right pet insurance policy depends on your specific budget, pet, needs, and preferences. Accident and illness insurance is ideal if you prefer comprehensive coverage and don’t mind paying more for it. An accident-only plan is better if you want bare-bones insurance at a lower rate.
