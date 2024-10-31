Best Pet Insurance in Iowa (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Iowa

A number of pet insurance companies serve pet owners in Iowa. Figo, Embrace, and Spot are three of the best pet insurance companies. Here’s an overview of coverage options, average costs, and more from each of the top three insurance companies in Iowa.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $21 $7 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Embrace $32 $22 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Spot $34 $16 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Figo: Best for senior pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $21

Sample monthly quote for cats: $7

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage

Figo offers accident and illness insurance in three tiers: Essential, Preferred, and Ultimate. Each option comes with its own coverage limits and reimburses Iowa pet parents for accidents, illnesses, and even chronic conditions. Unlike other pet insurers, Figo doesn’t have an upper age limit, so you can insure your senior pet without any issues.

The pet insurance company also offers “powerups,” which are essentially add-ons to help pay for routine services and preventative care, such as exam fees and vaccinations. Also, if you insure more than one pet, you can earn a 5% discount.

Pros No upper age limits

Offers a 100% reimbursement rate

Highly rated mobile app Cons No accident-only policies

Exam fee coverage requires a “powerup” for an additional cost

Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Embrace: Best for low deductibles

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $32

Sample monthly quote for cats: $22

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Embrace stands out for its diminishing deductible option. Each year you don’t file a claim, the pet insurer reduces your deductible by $50. Note that when you enroll, you can choose from five deductible options: $100, $250, $500, $750, or $1,000.

Wellness Rewards, Embrace’s wellness insurance plan, can help you lower the costs of routine and preventive care. If you add it on, you can save on the cost of anal gland expression, dental cleanings, microchip implantation, nutritional supplements, and prescription pet food. Other perks include a number of discounts and a 24/7 vet hotline.

Pros Diminishing deductible to reward healthy pets with no health issues

Highly customizable plans with varying deductibles, reimbursement rates, and coverage limits

Multi-pet and military discounts available Cons 14-day waiting period for illnesses

Must complete a physical exam to enroll your pet

10- to 15-day claims processing

Spot: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

With Spot, you can customize a pet insurance plan to meet your unique budget and needs. The insurer offers five deductible options, annual coverage limits that range from $2,500 to unlimited, and reimbursement rates of 70%, 80%, and 90%. Even the base plan includes coverage for prescription food, microchip implantation, and end-of-life expenses.

In addition, Spot offers two tiers of preventative care packages: Gold and Platinum. Gold reimburses for dental cleanings and annual exams, while Platinum covers spaying/neutering, diagnostic tests, and health certificates.

Pros Many options for deductibles and coverage limits

Two tiers of wellness plans

No upper age limits Cons 14-day waiting period before coverage goes into effect

No option to pay vets directly

No 100% reimbursement option