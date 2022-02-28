Wilmington, DE Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Wilmington, DE Homeowners Insurance

If you’re looking to move to a small city with a tight-knit community feel, look no further than Wilmington, Delaware. Wilmington is Delaware ’s most populated city, so you’ll have easy access to all the amenities you could need, from shopping malls and theatres to stadiums and museums of art, history, and even hands-on discovery at the Delaware Children’s Museum. If you’re looking to take a more adventurous day trip, Wilmington is less than an hour from Philadelphia and roughly two hours from Washington, D.C., and New York City. But if you never leave Wilmington ’s city limits, you’ll still be satisfied. Plus, Wilmington lies along the Christina River and Brandywine Creek and has plenty of parks, hills, and hiking trails, so your life in the city will be full of picturesque views and weekends spent in nature.

But Wilmington ’s nature poses just as many risks as rewards. The city is prone to flooding, winter storms, hurricanes, and even occasional tornadoes. Since Wilmington ’s property crime rates are over two times higher than the national average, you’re going to want to make sure your home is secure and protected in case of any natural disaster or potential break-ins.

Finding coverage for your Wilmington home can be a hassle. At Insurify, we believe it doesn’t need to be. Check out Wilmington home insurance companies, coverage options, and costs all in one place with Insurify’s comparison tools so you can find the best home insurance policy for you in just a few minutes.