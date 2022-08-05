Compare GEICO vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare GEICO vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, GEICO offers significantly cheaper rates than Mercury. For example, teen drivers can expect to pay $113 per month with GEICO and $315 per month with Mercury, which is $202 higher. Similarly, drivers with an accident on their record will pay $92 more per month on average with Mercury, which amounts to a $1,104 annual difference.

According to Insurify data, GEICO consistently offers car insurance rates below the national average. For example, the average quote for drivers with an excellent credit score is $52 per month nationally, while GEICO’s average quote is $37 per month. If you have a speeding ticket you can expect to pay $57 per month with GEICO, $31 lower than the national average.

Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Statistically, teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s can expect higher car insurance rates than more mature drivers. Car insurance companies calculate your auto insurance quote based on how likely they think you are to file a claim, and many insurers assume that teen and young drivers are high-risk because they don’t have a lot of experience behind the wheel.

Both GEICO and Mercury offer higher car insurance rates to teen and young drivers, but GEICO is significantly cheaper. On average, a teen driver can expect to pay $315 per month with Mercury and $113 per month with GEICO, which amounts to a $2,424 annual difference in insurance premiums. Drivers in their 50s can expect to pay $44 more per month with Mercury.

Age Group GEICO Mercury Teen $113 $315 20s $46 $104 30s $50 $107 40s $40 $93 50s $38 $82 60s $40 $86 70s $54 $98 80s $58 $105

Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

Some insurance companies may offer higher car insurance quotes to men than women because they believe that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors—such as speeding—and, as a result, are more likely to file a claim. However, Insurify data shows that the national averages for monthly quotes for men and women are almost identical, $81 and $78, respectively.

Overall, GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates to both men and women than Mercury. There is also just a $1 difference between the average monthly quotes for men and women with GEICO. With Mercury, this difference is also not very significant: women can expect to pay $60 more per year than men for their car insurance policy on average.

Which is cheapest for men?

GEICO offers cheaper rates for men than Mercury. You can expect to pay $47 per month with GEICO and $99 per month with Mercury, which is $52 higher. GEICO’s average monthly rate is also $34 below the national average.

Gender GEICO Mercury National Average Men $47 $99 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women drivers will find cheaper car insurance rates with GEICO than with Mercury. On average, you can expect to pay $104 per month for Mercury insurance as a woman, which is $58 higher than the average monthly quote with GEICO. It’s also important to note that Mercury policyholders can expect higher car insurance rates for women than men, on average.

Gender GEICO Mercury National Average Women $46 $104 $78

Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

Certain car insurance providers may give you a higher auto insurance quote if you have high annual mileage because they assume that the more you drive, the more likely you are to have an accident or otherwise damage your vehicle and file a claim.

However, Insurify data shows that the national averages remain largely unaffected by annual mileage. Similarly, average car insurance quotes from GEICO and Mercury are the same for both drivers with high mileage and drivers with low mileage, $46 and $104 per month respectively.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

GEICO offers cheaper rates than Mercury. On average, you can expect to pay $58 less per month with GEICO, which amounts to a $696 annual difference. However, it’s important to remember that these numbers are just averages based on statistics. To get a personalized quote and find out exactly what you will pay with both GEICO and Mercury, use Insurify.

Annual Mileage GEICO Mercury National Average 15,000 - 20,00 $46 $104 $69

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

On average, you will save $696 per year if you get your car insurance policy with GEICO instead of Mercury. According to Insurify data, your annual mileage does not affect your car insurance rates with either provider. If you take advantage of different insurance discounts that GEICO and Mercury offer, you may be able to lower your car insurance premiums.

Annual Mileage GEICO Mercury National Average 5,000 miles $46 $104 $68 10,000 miles $46 $104 $69

Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Car insurance providers may use your credit score to calculate your auto insurance rates. Statistically, drivers with excellent and good credit scores have access to the best rates, while those with a less-than-stellar credit history can expect to pay higher rates.

However, some states—such as California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan—ban insurance providers from taking your credit score into account when determining your score. Mercury is headquartered in California and has a strong presence in the state, so if you’re a California driver, you don’t have to worry about your credit score impacting your rate.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with excellent credit scores can expect to pay $37 per month with GEICO and $79 per month with Mercury, which is a $42 difference. The average monthly quotes increase slightly for drivers with good credit, going up to $43 with GEICO and $96 with Mercury.

Credit Rating GEICO Mercury National Average Excellent credit $37 $79 $52 Good credit $43 $96 $62

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with a poor credit history can expect higher quotes than drivers with a good credit history, but you will still find a significantly better deal with GEICO. On average, Mercury auto insurance costs $58 more per month for drivers with an average credit score and $76 more per month for drivers with a poor credit score than a policy with GEICO.

Credit Rating GEICO Mercury National Average Average credit $46 $104 $67 Poor credit $64 $140 $102

Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is arguably the most important factor when it comes to determining your car insurance premiums. If you have a clean driving record, you can expect to pay significantly less for auto insurance than drivers with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their records.

According to Insurify data, having a DUI on your driving record has the strongest impact on your car insurance quote. The national average quote for drivers with a clean driving record is $67 a month, but a DUI on your record bumps it up to $113 per month, $46 more. A speeding ticket has the least impact on your quote, increasing it by only $21 on average.

Overall, GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates both for drivers with a clean record and those with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs. The difference between GEICO and Mercury car insurance rates can be as small as $48 per month for drivers with a DUI or as large as $92 per month for those with an accident on their record, adding up to a $1,104 annual difference.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers can expect to pay $46 per month for a policy with GEICO and $104 per month for a policy with Mercury, $58 higher. It’s important to note that other factors, such as your age and credit score, may drive up your car insurance costs even if you have a clean driving record. Use Insurify to get a personalized real-life quote in under five minutes.

Driver Type GEICO Mercury National Average Drivers with Clean Record $46 $104 $67

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Having a speeding ticket on your record will make your car insurance premium go up because your insurer will assume that you practice high-risk driving behaviors and are more likely to damage your vehicle and file a claim. GEICO offers better rates than Mercury for drivers with speeding tickets, and you can expect to save $72 per month with a GEICO policy on average.

Driver Type GEICO Mercury National Average Drivers with Speeding Ticket $57 $129 $88

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Having an accident on your record will significantly increase your car insurance costs with Mercury, taking it from $104 per month for good drivers to $164 per month for those with accidents. Getting a policy with GEICO instead can help you save $92 per month—or $1,104 per year—on average.

Driver Type GEICO Mercury National Average Drivers with Accident $72 $164 $99

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

An average monthly quote with GEICO for drivers with a DUI is $48 cheaper than an average monthly quote with Mercury. You can expect to pay $94 per month—or $1,128 per year—with GEICO and $142 per month—or $1,704 per year—with Mercury. Being a young driver or having a low credit score in addition to a DUI on your record may raise your quote even more.