Compare GEICO vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Updated August 5, 2022
GEICO vs. Mercury: A Summary
Comparing car insurance providers is the best way to find the best auto insurance coverage at the lowest insurance rates. GEICO and Mercury are prominent names in the car insurance industry, but which of these auto insurance companies is right for you? Check out quotes, discounts, and ratings for both.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite Score
|GEICO
|$47
|88
|Mercury
|$102
|81
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
GEICO
GEICO offers a variety of coverage options and excellent customer service to its policyholders. GEICO customers have access to 24/7 customer support and claim filing, can manage their policy and make payments online, and enjoy benefits like roadside assistance and accident forgiveness after their first at-fault accident or traffic citation.
Pros
Significantly cheaper rates across most driver demographics
High overall customer satisfaction ratings
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Mercury
Mercury offers a variety of auto insurance policies and will have an individual insurance agent assigned to your policy, so you will have a name and a face to count on every step of the way. It’s easy to find a local agent by either calling Mercury or entering your ZIP code online.
Pros
A variety of discounts available
Cons
Higher rates than GEICO
Only available in 11 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia
|Rating Institution
|GEICO
|Mercury
|Fitch
|AA-
|A
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A
|Moody’s
|Aa3
|A2
|S&P
|AA+
|NR
|J.D. Power
|869
|829
Insurify Composite Score
Mercury is a great option for you if you like face-to-face service instead of doing everything online. Since you will have an individual insurance agent assigned to your case, you can have personalized in-person support along the way. However, a mobile app for account management where you can file a claim, make payments, and more is available as well.
Compare GEICO vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, GEICO offers significantly cheaper rates than Mercury. For example, teen drivers can expect to pay $113 per month with GEICO and $315 per month with Mercury, which is $202 higher. Similarly, drivers with an accident on their record will pay $92 more per month on average with Mercury, which amounts to a $1,104 annual difference.
ICS
Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age
Statistically, teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s can expect higher car insurance rates than more mature drivers. Car insurance companies calculate your auto insurance quote based on how likely they think you are to file a claim, and many insurers assume that teen and young drivers are high-risk because they don’t have a lot of experience behind the wheel.
Both GEICO and Mercury offer higher car insurance rates to teen and young drivers, but GEICO is significantly cheaper. On average, a teen driver can expect to pay $315 per month with Mercury and $113 per month with GEICO, which amounts to a $2,424 annual difference in insurance premiums. Drivers in their 50s can expect to pay $44 more per month with Mercury.
|Age Group
|GEICO
|Mercury
|Teen
|$113
|$315
|20s
|$46
|$104
|30s
|$50
|$107
|40s
|$40
|$93
|50s
|$38
|$82
|60s
|$40
|$86
|70s
|$54
|$98
|80s
|$58
|$105
Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender
Some insurance companies may offer higher car insurance quotes to men than women because they believe that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors—such as speeding—and, as a result, are more likely to file a claim. However, Insurify data shows that the national averages for monthly quotes for men and women are almost identical, $81 and $78, respectively.
Overall, GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates to both men and women than Mercury. There is also just a $1 difference between the average monthly quotes for men and women with GEICO. With Mercury, this difference is also not very significant: women can expect to pay $60 more per year than men for their car insurance policy on average.
Which is cheapest for men?
GEICO offers cheaper rates for men than Mercury. You can expect to pay $47 per month with GEICO and $99 per month with Mercury, which is $52 higher. GEICO’s average monthly rate is also $34 below the national average.
|Gender
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Men
|$47
|$99
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women drivers will find cheaper car insurance rates with GEICO than with Mercury. On average, you can expect to pay $104 per month for Mercury insurance as a woman, which is $58 higher than the average monthly quote with GEICO. It’s also important to note that Mercury policyholders can expect higher car insurance rates for women than men, on average.
|Gender
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Women
|$46
|$104
|$78
Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage
Certain car insurance providers may give you a higher auto insurance quote if you have high annual mileage because they assume that the more you drive, the more likely you are to have an accident or otherwise damage your vehicle and file a claim.
However, Insurify data shows that the national averages remain largely unaffected by annual mileage. Similarly, average car insurance quotes from GEICO and Mercury are the same for both drivers with high mileage and drivers with low mileage, $46 and $104 per month respectively.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
GEICO offers cheaper rates than Mercury. On average, you can expect to pay $58 less per month with GEICO, which amounts to a $696 annual difference. However, it’s important to remember that these numbers are just averages based on statistics. To get a personalized quote and find out exactly what you will pay with both GEICO and Mercury, use Insurify.
|Annual Mileage
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|15,000 - 20,00
|$46
|$104
|$69
See More: Car Insurance for High-Mileage Drivers
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
On average, you will save $696 per year if you get your car insurance policy with GEICO instead of Mercury. According to Insurify data, your annual mileage does not affect your car insurance rates with either provider. If you take advantage of different insurance discounts that GEICO and Mercury offer, you may be able to lower your car insurance premiums.
|Annual Mileage
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|5,000 miles
|$46
|$104
|$68
|10,000 miles
|$46
|$104
|$69
See More: Car Insurance for Low-Mileage Drivers
Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score
Car insurance providers may use your credit score to calculate your auto insurance rates. Statistically, drivers with excellent and good credit scores have access to the best rates, while those with a less-than-stellar credit history can expect to pay higher rates.
However, some states—such as California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan—ban insurance providers from taking your credit score into account when determining your score. Mercury is headquartered in California and has a strong presence in the state, so if you’re a California driver, you don’t have to worry about your credit score impacting your rate.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
On average, drivers with excellent credit scores can expect to pay $37 per month with GEICO and $79 per month with Mercury, which is a $42 difference. The average monthly quotes increase slightly for drivers with good credit, going up to $43 with GEICO and $96 with Mercury.
|Credit Rating
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Excellent credit
|$37
|$79
|$52
|Good credit
|$43
|$96
|$62
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with Good Credit
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with a poor credit history can expect higher quotes than drivers with a good credit history, but you will still find a significantly better deal with GEICO. On average, Mercury auto insurance costs $58 more per month for drivers with an average credit score and $76 more per month for drivers with a poor credit score than a policy with GEICO.
|Credit Rating
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Average credit
|$46
|$104
|$67
|Poor credit
|$64
|$140
|$102
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with Bad Credit
Compare GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving record is arguably the most important factor when it comes to determining your car insurance premiums. If you have a clean driving record, you can expect to pay significantly less for auto insurance than drivers with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their records.
According to Insurify data, having a DUI on your driving record has the strongest impact on your car insurance quote. The national average quote for drivers with a clean driving record is $67 a month, but a DUI on your record bumps it up to $113 per month, $46 more. A speeding ticket has the least impact on your quote, increasing it by only $21 on average.
Overall, GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates both for drivers with a clean record and those with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs. The difference between GEICO and Mercury car insurance rates can be as small as $48 per month for drivers with a DUI or as large as $92 per month for those with an accident on their record, adding up to a $1,104 annual difference.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers can expect to pay $46 per month for a policy with GEICO and $104 per month for a policy with Mercury, $58 higher. It’s important to note that other factors, such as your age and credit score, may drive up your car insurance costs even if you have a clean driving record. Use Insurify to get a personalized real-life quote in under five minutes.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Drivers with Clean Record
|$46
|$104
|$67
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with a Clean Driving Record
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Having a speeding ticket on your record will make your car insurance premium go up because your insurer will assume that you practice high-risk driving behaviors and are more likely to damage your vehicle and file a claim. GEICO offers better rates than Mercury for drivers with speeding tickets, and you can expect to save $72 per month with a GEICO policy on average.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Drivers with Speeding Ticket
|$57
|$129
|$88
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with a Speeding Ticket
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Having an accident on your record will significantly increase your car insurance costs with Mercury, taking it from $104 per month for good drivers to $164 per month for those with accidents. Getting a policy with GEICO instead can help you save $92 per month—or $1,104 per year—on average.
|Driver Type
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Drivers with Accident
|$72
|$164
|$99
See More: Car Insurance for Drivers with an Accident on Their Record
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
An average monthly quote with GEICO for drivers with a DUI is $48 cheaper than an average monthly quote with Mercury. You can expect to pay $94 per month—or $1,128 per year—with GEICO and $142 per month—or $1,704 per year—with Mercury. Being a young driver or having a low credit score in addition to a DUI on your record may raise your quote even more.
|Violation
|GEICO
|Mercury
|National Average
|Drivers with DUI
|$94
|$142
|$113
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
GEICO vs. Mercury Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|GEICO
|Mercury
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft device
|Daytime running lights
|New car
|Safe driver
|Passive restraint/seat belt
|Defensive driving/driver’s ed
|Good student
|Emergency deployment
|Federal employee
|Military
|Multi-vehicle/multi-car
|Multi-policy
|Accident-free
|Claim-free
|Association
|Distant student
|Education
|Mature driver
|Minor child
|Occupation
|Autopay
|Continuous insurance
|E-signature/paperless
|Good payer
|Pay in full
|Electric vehicle
Our Methodology and How We Compared GEICO and Mercury
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: GEICO vs. Mercury
Overall, GEICO offers cheaper car insurance rates to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $47 per month for a policy with GEICO and $102 per month for a policy with Mercury. However, if you’re looking for a full-coverage policy with various add-ons, you can expect to pay more.
GEICO offers lower average rates and has a higher Insurify Composite Score than Mercury. However, insurance providers use different factors, such as your age and driving history, to calculate your insurance quote, so the best way to figure out which insurance provider is best for you is to get real, personalized quotes from GEICO and Mercury using Insurify.
Insurify is an AI-powered comparison tool that allows you to compare real quotes from 10+ insurance providers in one place. Simply answer a few basic questions to get quotes from the best providers in your area in under five minutes and compare your coverage options, deductibles, and insurance premiums side by side.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.