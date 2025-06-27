Home>Car Insurance>Chevrolet

Chevrolet Corvette Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chevy Corvette owners pay an average of $159 per month for car insurance, but rates vary by vehicle model year, state, and more.

Updated

Chevrolet’s Corvette has been a popular sports car since its introduction in 1953.[1] The average cost of car insurance for Chevrolet Corvette drivers is $111 per month for liability insurance and $208 for full-coverage insurance.

The cost to insure a Corvette is cheaper than coverage for comparable vehicles, such as the Ford Mustang and Toyota Supra.

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance for your Chevy Corvette.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the most affordable car insurance for the Chevy Corvette, on average.

  • A 2025 Chevy Corvette has a starting MSRP of $68,300 for the entry-level model.[2]

  • Depending on the model year, Chevrolet Corvette insurance ranges from an average of $115 to $146 per month for liability-only coverage.

Cost of Chevrolet Corvette insurance by model year

Your model year will affect your car insurance premiums, in addition to other factors like your age, location, and driving record.[3] New vehicles typically have higher average insurance costs than older vehicle models.

For example, the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette has the lowest average car insurance rate, and the 2024 and 2025 Corvettes have the highest average premiums of the 10 vehicle models below. USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest average premiums for Corvettes.

Here are the average monthly quotes for Chevy Corvettes, broken down by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2025$146$267
2024$146$267
2023$143$262
2022$143$261
2021$136$248
2020$132$242
2019$127$232
2018$121$221
2017$120$219
2016$115$210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $68,300 for the base model. It can go from zero to 60 in less than three seconds thanks to its maximum horsepower of 495.

    Below, you’ll find the cheapest car insurers for the 2025 Corvette.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72$134
    State Farm$85$160
    Allstate$93$179
    GEICO$105$198
    American Family$108$206
    Nationwide$133$246
    Travelers$140$259
    Progressive$155$211
    Farmers$166$312
    Liberty Mutual$266$339
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Chevy Corvette had an MSRP of $69,995 for the entry-level trim and $111,795 for the top-of-the-line Z06. Below, you can compare average insurance quotes for the 2024 Corvette from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72$134
    State Farm$85$160
    Allstate$93$179
    GEICO$105$198
    American Family$108$206
    Nationwide$133$246
    Travelers$140$259
    Progressive$155$211
    Farmers$166$312
    Liberty Mutual$266$339
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette had a starting price of $65,895. Here’s a look at average car insurance rates for the 2023 Corvette by auto insurance company.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$131
    State Farm$83$157
    Allstate$92$176
    GEICO$103$194
    American Family$106$202
    Nationwide$130$241
    Travelers$137$254
    Progressive$152$207
    Farmers$163$307
    Liberty Mutual$260$333
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2022 Corvette model has an original MSRP ranging from $62,295 to $69,795. The table below highlights average car insurance costs for the Corvette by insurance company.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$131
    State Farm$83$157
    Allstate$92$175
    GEICO$103$193
    American Family$106$201
    Nationwide$130$240
    Travelers$137$253
    Progressive$152$206
    Farmers$163$305
    Liberty Mutual$260$331
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2021 model year had a starting MSRP of $60,995. Here’s an overview of the cheapest auto insurance companies for the 2021 Corvette.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$67$124
    State Farm$79$149
    Allstate$87$166
    GEICO$98$184
    American Family$101$191
    Nationwide$124$228
    Travelers$131$241
    Progressive$144$196
    Farmers$155$290
    Liberty Mutual$248$315
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2020 Corvette had an MSRP of $61,145 for the base model and $68,645 for the highest model. Below, you’ll find affordable car insurance quotes for the 2020 Corvette from various insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$65$121
    State Farm$77$145
    Allstate$84$162
    American Family$98$186
    GEICO$95$179
    Nationwide$120$223
    Travelers$127$235
    Progressive$140$191
    Farmers$150$283
    Liberty Mutual$240$307
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette had an original MSRP ranging from $59,320 for the entry-level model to $128,220 for the most expensive model. Here are the cheapest car insurance rates for the 2019 Corvette.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$62$116
    State Farm$74$139
    Allstate$81$155
    GEICO$91$172
    American Family$94$179
    Nationwide$116$213
    Travelers$122$225
    Progressive$135$183
    Farmers$145$271
    Liberty Mutual$231$295
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 model year had a starting MSRP of $58,915. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2018 Chevy Corvette.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$111
    State Farm$70$133
    Allstate$77$148
    GEICO$87$164
    American Family$90$170
    Nationwide$110$203
    Travelers$116$214
    Progressive$128$175
    Farmers$138$259
    Liberty Mutual$220$281
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2017 Corvette was $58,270. The table below shows average car insurance quotes for a 2017 Corvette from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$110
    State Farm$70$131
    Allstate$77$147
    GEICO$86$162
    American Family$89$169
    Nationwide$109$201
    Travelers$115$212
    Progressive$127$173
    Farmers$137$256
    Liberty Mutual$218$278
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 Chevy Corvette had a starting MSRP ranging between $58,220 and $87,520. Below, you can see which auto insurance companies offer the lowest rates for the 2016 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$56$105
    State Farm$67$126
    Allstate$74$141
    GEICO$83$155
    American Family$85$162
    Nationwide$105$193
    Travelers$110$204
    Progressive$122$166
    Farmers$131$246
    Liberty Mutual$209$267
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

Your state, city, and ZIP code can affect your car insurance premium. Car insurance companies consider the climate, crime rates, and accident rates in your area when determining your premium.

Here’s a look at the average Chevrolet insurance costs by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Massachusetts$167
Maryland$318
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Corvette

Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires drivers to purchase a minimum level of auto insurance. But you can also add optional coverages or a full-coverage policy for more protection.

Here are the most common car insurance coverages you should consider for your Corvette.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    You must buy liability insurance to drive legally. It covers the other driver’s property damage and injuries following an at-fault accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps pay for vehicle damages after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance reimburses you for car repairs from non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, and fires.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    Rental car reimbursement covers the cost of a rental car so you can get around while your car is in the repair shop after a covered claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total a financed or leased vehicle, a gap insurance policy can cover the difference between what insurance pays for and what you owe your lender.

Chevrolet Corvette car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding car insurance for your Chevy Corvette.

  • USAA offers the most affordable car insurance rates for the Corvette, with average premiums of $51 per month for liability insurance and $106 per month for full-coverage insurance. But USAA only insures drivers in the military community. You can also find affordable coverage with State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO.

  • Car insurance premiums for the Corvette are less expensive than similar sports cars like the Ford Mustang and Toyota Supra. But your exact rates will depend on your driving history, vehicle model year, location, and more.

  • Whether you buy or lease a Chevy Corvette, the average monthly cost of car insurance is $111 for liability insurance and $208 for full-coverage insurance. Factors like your age, location, driving record, and gender will affect your car insurance premiums.

  • Corvettes require routine maintenance that allows them to run smoothly and reduces the risk of repairs, which is typical for other sports and vehicles. Average repair costs for a Chevy Corvette are $737 per year, according to RepairPal.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. National Corvette Museum. "About Corvette."
  2. Chevrolet. "2025 Corvette Stingray."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  5. RepairPal. "Chevrolet Corvette Repair & Maintenance Costs."
