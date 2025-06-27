Chevrolet Corvette Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Chevrolet’s Corvette has been a popular sports car since its introduction in 1953.[1] The average cost of car insurance for Chevrolet Corvette drivers is $111 per month for liability insurance and $208 for full-coverage insurance.
The cost to insure a Corvette is cheaper than coverage for comparable vehicles, such as the Ford Mustang and Toyota Supra.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the most affordable car insurance for the Chevy Corvette, on average.
A 2025 Chevy Corvette has a starting MSRP of $68,300 for the entry-level model.[2]
Depending on the model year, Chevrolet Corvette insurance ranges from an average of $115 to $146 per month for liability-only coverage.
Cost of Chevrolet Corvette insurance by model year
Your model year will affect your car insurance premiums, in addition to other factors like your age, location, and driving record.[3] New vehicles typically have higher average insurance costs than older vehicle models.
For example, the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette has the lowest average car insurance rate, and the 2024 and 2025 Corvettes have the highest average premiums of the 10 vehicle models below. USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest average premiums for Corvettes.
Here are the average monthly quotes for Chevy Corvettes, broken down by model year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025
$146
$267
2024
$146
$267
2023
$143
$262
2022
$143
$261
2021
$136
$248
2020
$132
$242
2019
$127
$232
2018
$121
$221
2017
$120
$219
2016
$115
$210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $68,300 for the base model. It can go from zero to 60 in less than three seconds thanks to its maximum horsepower of 495.
Below, you’ll find the cheapest car insurers for the 2025 Corvette.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$72
$134
State Farm
$85
$160
Allstate
$93
$179
GEICO
$105
$198
American Family
$108
$206
Nationwide
$133
$246
Travelers
$140
$259
Progressive
$155
$211
Farmers
$166
$312
Liberty Mutual
$266
$339
The 2024 Chevy Corvette had an MSRP of $69,995 for the entry-level trim and $111,795 for the top-of-the-line Z06. Below, you can compare average insurance quotes for the 2024 Corvette from different car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$72
$134
State Farm
$85
$160
Allstate
$93
$179
GEICO
$105
$198
American Family
$108
$206
Nationwide
$133
$246
Travelers
$140
$259
Progressive
$155
$211
Farmers
$166
$312
Liberty Mutual
$266
$339
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette had a starting price of $65,895. Here’s a look at average car insurance rates for the 2023 Corvette by auto insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$70
$131
State Farm
$83
$157
Allstate
$92
$176
GEICO
$103
$194
American Family
$106
$202
Nationwide
$130
$241
Travelers
$137
$254
Progressive
$152
$207
Farmers
$163
$307
Liberty Mutual
$260
$333
Chevrolet’s 2022 Corvette model has an original MSRP ranging from $62,295 to $69,795. The table below highlights average car insurance costs for the Corvette by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$70
$131
State Farm
$83
$157
Allstate
$92
$175
GEICO
$103
$193
American Family
$106
$201
Nationwide
$130
$240
Travelers
$137
$253
Progressive
$152
$206
Farmers
$163
$305
Liberty Mutual
$260
$331
The 2021 model year had a starting MSRP of $60,995. Here’s an overview of the cheapest auto insurance companies for the 2021 Corvette.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$67
$124
State Farm
$79
$149
Allstate
$87
$166
GEICO
$98
$184
American Family
$101
$191
Nationwide
$124
$228
Travelers
$131
$241
Progressive
$144
$196
Farmers
$155
$290
Liberty Mutual
$248
$315
Chevrolet’s 2020 Corvette had an MSRP of $61,145 for the base model and $68,645 for the highest model. Below, you’ll find affordable car insurance quotes for the 2020 Corvette from various insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$65
$121
State Farm
$77
$145
Allstate
$84
$162
American Family
$98
$186
GEICO
$95
$179
Nationwide
$120
$223
Travelers
$127
$235
Progressive
$140
$191
Farmers
$150
$283
Liberty Mutual
$240
$307
The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette had an original MSRP ranging from $59,320 for the entry-level model to $128,220 for the most expensive model. Here are the cheapest car insurance rates for the 2019 Corvette.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$62
$116
State Farm
$74
$139
Allstate
$81
$155
GEICO
$91
$172
American Family
$94
$179
Nationwide
$116
$213
Travelers
$122
$225
Progressive
$135
$183
Farmers
$145
$271
Liberty Mutual
$231
$295
The 2018 model year had a starting MSRP of $58,915. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2018 Chevy Corvette.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$59
$111
State Farm
$70
$133
Allstate
$77
$148
GEICO
$87
$164
American Family
$90
$170
Nationwide
$110
$203
Travelers
$116
$214
Progressive
$128
$175
Farmers
$138
$259
Liberty Mutual
$220
$281
The starting MSRP for the 2017 Corvette was $58,270. The table below shows average car insurance quotes for a 2017 Corvette from several insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$59
$110
State Farm
$70
$131
Allstate
$77
$147
GEICO
$86
$162
American Family
$89
$169
Nationwide
$109
$201
Travelers
$115
$212
Progressive
$127
$173
Farmers
$137
$256
Liberty Mutual
$218
$278
The 2016 Chevy Corvette had a starting MSRP ranging between $58,220 and $87,520. Below, you can see which auto insurance companies offer the lowest rates for the 2016 model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$56
$105
State Farm
$67
$126
Allstate
$74
$141
GEICO
$83
$155
American Family
$85
$162
Nationwide
$105
$193
Travelers
$110
$204
Progressive
$122
$166
Farmers
$131
$246
Liberty Mutual
$209
$267
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state
Your state, city, and ZIP code can affect your car insurance premium. Car insurance companies consider the climate, crime rates, and accident rates in your area when determining your premium.
Here’s a look at the average Chevrolet insurance costs by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$134
Arizona
$163
Arkansas
$240
California
$226
Colorado
$206
Connecticut
$314
Delaware
$231
Florida
$216
Georgia
$234
Idaho
$117
Illinois
$159
Indiana
$135
Iowa
$114
Kansas
$155
Kentucky
$203
Louisiana
$208
Maine
$141
Massachusetts
$167
Maryland
$318
Michigan
$260
Minnesota
$183
Mississippi
$195
Missouri
$181
Montana
$156
Nebraska
$164
Nevada
$263
New Hampshire
$106
New Jersey
$167
New Mexico
$149
New York
$442
North Carolina
$88
North Dakota
$129
Ohio
$121
Oklahoma
$167
Oregon
$151
Pennsylvania
$162
Rhode Island
$138
South Carolina
$253
South Dakota
$121
Tennessee
$140
Texas
$221
Utah
$172
Vermont
$142
Virginia
$180
Washington
$150
District of Columbia
$323
West Virginia
$147
Wisconsin
$124
Wyoming
$112
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Corvette
Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires drivers to purchase a minimum level of auto insurance. But you can also add optional coverages or a full-coverage policy for more protection.
Here are the most common car insurance coverages you should consider for your Corvette.
Liability coverage
You must buy liability insurance to drive legally. It covers the other driver’s property damage and injuries following an at-fault accident.
Rental car reimbursement covers the cost of a rental car so you can get around while your car is in the repair shop after a covered claim.
Gap coverage
If you total a financed or leased vehicle, a gap insurance policy can cover the difference between what insurance pays for and what you owe your lender.
Chevrolet Corvette car insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding car insurance for your Chevy Corvette.
USAA offers the most affordable car insurance rates for the Corvette, with average premiums of $51 per month for liability insurance and $106 per month for full-coverage insurance. But USAA only insures drivers in the military community. You can also find affordable coverage with State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO.
Car insurance premiums for the Corvette are less expensive than similar sports cars like the Ford Mustang and Toyota Supra. But your exact rates will depend on your driving history, vehicle model year, location, and more.
Whether you buy or lease a Chevy Corvette, the average monthly cost of car insurance is $111 for liability insurance and $208 for full-coverage insurance. Factors like your age, location, driving record, and gender will affect your car insurance premiums.
Corvettes require routine maintenance that allows them to run smoothly and reduces the risk of repairs, which is typical for other sports and vehicles. Average repair costs for a Chevy Corvette are $737 per year, according to RepairPal.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.