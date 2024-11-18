Best Pet Insurance in Illinois (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Illinois

As a pet owner in Illinois, you can choose from a number of pet insurers, but Spot, ASPCA, and Paw Protect are three of Insurify’s best pet insurance companies. Here’s a look at what each company offers.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $51 $25 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% ASPCA $55 $24 $100, $250, $500 $5,000 to unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Paw Protect $54 $38 $100, $250, $500 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Spot: Best for affordable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51

Sample monthly quote for cats: $25

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Spot Pet Insurance is one of the most affordable pet insurance companies in Illinois. You can customize your policy through five deductibles, six annual coverage limits, and three reimbursement levels.

Spot’s accident and illness policy covers vet visits for certain conditions, and you don’t have to submit a medical exam when you enroll your pet. Plus, Spot offers a 24/7 telehealth line you can call for advice about your pet’s health.

Pros Cheapest pet insurance rates in Illinois

No upper age limit

10% mulit-pet discount Cons 14-day waiting period

Exotic pet coverage not available

No 100% reimbursement option

ASPCA: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $55

Sample monthly quote for cats: $24

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care

ASPCA Pet Insurance makes it easy to customize your pet insurance policy to align with your budget, needs, pet’s breed, and preferences. It offers many annual coverage limits, including an option for unlimited pet insurance coverage. You may also add preventative care coverage to a standard accident-only or accident and illness policy for an additional cost.

Other ASPCA perks include coverage for vet office fees for illnesses and accidents as well as discounts for veterinary professionals and insuring multiple pets.

Pros Offers pet insurance coverage for horses in addition to dogs and cats

10% multi-pet discount

30-day money-back guarantee (as long as you haven’t filed a claim) Cons No option to pay vet directly

Higher coverage limits may require a phone call to purchase

14-day waiting period

Paw Protect: Best for wellness coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $54

Sample monthly quote for cats: $38

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, Wellness Rewards

Paw Protect’s Wellness Rewards is optional converge you can add to a standard accident-only or accident and illness policy. You can choose from three reimbursement levels, and it covers a variety of routine veterinary services, including alternative therapies like acupuncture, massage therapy, vaccinations, microchipping, and even prescription diet food.

Also, Paw Protect’s accident coverage kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time the day after you buy your policy.

Pros Accident coverage applies right away

24/7 telehealth service to discuss your pet’s health

10% multi-pet discount Cons Only three deductible options

Claims process may be slower than other pet insurers

No mobile app