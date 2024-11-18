Best Pet Insurance in Illinois (2024)

Spot, ASPCA, and Paw Protect are Insurify’s top picks for pet insurance coverage in the Prairie State.

Anna Baluch
Written by Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch, Insurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Ashley Cox
Edited by Ashley Cox
Ashley Cox, Senior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Updated December 12, 2024

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
If you’re a pet parent in the Prairie State, pet insurance is likely worthwhile. With a policy, you can save money on emergency care for accidents and injuries. 

On average, Illinois residents pay $77 per month to insure their dogs and $41 for their cats, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. This is slightly more expensive than the national monthly averages of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats.

Here’s what you should know about comparing pet insurance quotes so you can find the right coverage for your pet.

Quick Facts

  • Pet insurance is more expensive in Illinois than in many other U.S. states, likely due to the higher cost of living.

  • A wellness plan can help Illinois pet owners cover the cost of routine care services, such as vaccinations and spay or neuter procedures.

  • The state of Illinois requires a rabies vaccine for all dogs and cats.

Best pet insurance companies in Illinois 

As a pet owner in Illinois, you can choose from a number of pet insurers, but Spot, ASPCA, and Paw Protect are three of Insurify’s best pet insurance companies. Here’s a look at what each company offers.

Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
Spot$51$25$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,00070%, 80%, 90%
ASPCA$55$24$100, $250, $500$5,000 to unlimited70%, 80%, 90%
Paw Protect$54 $38$100, $250, $500$5,000, $10,000,  unlimited70%, 80%, 90%

Spot: Best for affordable coverage

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $25

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Spot Pet Insurance is one of the most affordable pet insurance companies in Illinois. You can customize your policy through five deductibles, six annual coverage limits, and three reimbursement levels.

Spot’s accident and illness policy covers vet visits for certain conditions, and you don’t have to submit a medical exam when you enroll your pet. Plus, Spot offers a 24/7 telehealth line you can call for advice about your pet’s health.

Pros

  • Cheapest pet insurance rates in Illinois

  • No upper age limit

  • 10% mulit-pet discount

Cons

  • 14-day waiting period

  • Exotic pet coverage not available

  • No 100% reimbursement option

ASPCA: Best for customizable coverage

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $55

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $24

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care

ASPCA Pet Insurance makes it easy to customize your pet insurance policy to align with your budget, needs, pet’s breed, and preferences. It offers many annual coverage limits, including an option for unlimited pet insurance coverage. You may also add preventative care coverage to a standard accident-only or accident and illness policy for an additional cost.

Other ASPCA perks include coverage for vet office fees for illnesses and accidents as well as discounts for veterinary professionals and insuring multiple pets.

Pros

  • Offers pet insurance coverage for horses in addition to dogs and cats

  • 10% multi-pet discount

  • 30-day money-back guarantee (as long as you haven’t filed a claim)

Cons

  • No option to pay vet directly

  • Higher coverage limits may require a phone call to purchase

  • 14-day waiting period

Paw Protect: Best for wellness coverage 

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $54

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $38

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, Wellness Rewards

Paw Protect’s Wellness Rewards is optional converge you can add to a standard accident-only or accident and illness policy. You can choose from three reimbursement levels, and it covers a variety of routine veterinary services, including alternative therapies like acupuncture, massage therapy, vaccinations, microchipping, and even prescription diet food. 

Also, Paw Protect’s accident coverage kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time the day after you buy your policy. 

Pros

  • Accident coverage applies right away

  • 24/7 telehealth service to discuss your pet’s health

  • 10% multi-pet discount

Cons

  • Only three deductible options

  • Claims process may be slower than other pet insurers

  • No mobile app

  • To zero in on the top pet insurance companies in Illinois, Insurify researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible amounts, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews. We also used an Illinois address to pull quotes and identify pricing.

    For the sample quotes for dogs, our editorial team used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.

Cost of pet insurance in Illinois

Pet parents in Illinois pay an average of $77 per month for dog insurance and $41 per month for cat insurance, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. These premiums are slightly higher than pet insurance costs in neighboring states such as Indiana and Wisconsin.

Illinois pet insurance is also more expensive than accident and illness pet insurance in the U.S., which average $56 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).[1]

Why pet insurance is important if you live in Illinois

Here’s why pet insurance might be a good idea if you’re a pet owner in Illinois:

  • Abundance of dog parks: Illinois is home to a variety of off-leash dog parks, like Jackson Bark, Wag ‘N Paddle, Riverside Dog Park, and Community Bark West. This is exciting but can also be risky if your pet isn’t vaccinated or spayed or neutered. A pet insurance policy with wellness coverage may offset some of these veterinary costs.

  • Rabies vaccination requirement: Per Illinois law, all dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccine from a licensed vet.[2] Pet insurance can help pay for this vaccine, as well as many other costly vet bills.

Illinois pet regulations and laws

The Illinois Department of Insurance website has a list of resources for residents who want to buy pet insurance coverage. Pet laws in Illinois vary by city. 

Here are a couple examples:

  • Aurora: Aurora residents may have a maximum of four domestic animals in their home and can’t have more than two animals of the same species. It’s illegal for animals to make “excessive noise” outside for more than 15 consecutive minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and for no more than 10 minutes from 10:01 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. the following day. Pet owners who violate these rules may have to pay a $100 fine.

  • Chicago: In the Windy City, pet parents must register dogs 4 months or older and show proof of a current rabies vaccination.[3] Also, pets can’t wander off their owner’s property unless they have a leash and their owner is nearby. In addition, there’s a $500 fine for people who don’t immediately clean up after their dogs.

Types of pet insurance coverage

Three types of pet insurance products are available: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness is usually the most popular and most comprehensive, but it’s also more expensive.

Here’s an overview of how each plan works.

Accident and illness plan

An accident and illness plan pays for veterinary care for a number of accidents and illnesses, including:

  • Allergies

  • Broken bones or fractures

  • Cancer

  • Cuts and wounds

  • Gastrointestinal health issues

  • Hospitalization

  • Infectious diseases

  • Ingesting foreign objects

  • Injuries

  • Lab tests and diagnostic exams

  • Poisoning

  • Some prescription medications

  • Treatments and surgeries

An accident and illness policy typically won’t cover pre-existing conditions, dental exams, or routine care services like vaccinations or microchipping.

Accident-only plan

An accident-only plan restricts coverage to unexpected accidents, such as food poisoning and broken bones. Accident coverage can pay for the following:

  • Accidental injuries

  • Broken bones

  • Car accidents 

  • Cuts and wounds

  • Ingesting foreign objects

  • Poisoning 

This is a bare-bones plan, in that it usually won’t reimburse you for these events and conditions:

  • Allergies

  • Breed-specific conditions

  • Diabetes

  • Cancer and other illnesses

  • Congenital conditions

  • Infectious diseases

  • Pre-existing conditions

Wellness plan

A wellness plan is designed to cover routine care services, such as:

  • Blood and urine testing

  • Dental exams

  • Microchipping

  • Spay/neuter procedures

  • Vaccinations

  • Wellness exams

Most insurance companies offer wellness policies as an add-on to an accident-only or accident and illness plan. These plans won’t reimburse you for accidents, illnesses, or pre-existing conditions.

How to find the best pet insurance in Illinois

Follow these steps to get pet insurance coverage in the Prairie State:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/75706d0209/pets-96x96-green_032-dog.svg

    1. Figure out your needs

    Determine if you want comprehensive coverage through an accident and illness policy or if you prefer a basic accident-only plan. Also, decide if wellness insurance is worthwhile to maintain your pet’s health.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Shop around

    Request quotes from at least three different pet insurance companies. Compare customizable coverage options, premiums, deductibles, reimbursement rates, discounts, maximum enrollment age, and special benefits to lock in the best deal and lowest rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/66ca036eea/customer-focused.svg

    3. Check reviews

    Look at reputable third-party review sites and social media outlets to learn about each insurer’s reputation. Genuine reviews of pet insurance companies can give you insight into each insurer’s customer service.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e0cfb8f9f/veterinary-96x96-green_024-smartphone.svg

    4. Purchase a policy

    Once you do your research and find the right insurance policy, you can apply for it online. You’ll need to share details about yourself, as well as your pet’s breed and age.

Illinois pet insurance FAQs

Below, you’ll find some additional details about pet insurance coverage in Illinois.

  • How much is pet insurance in Illinois?

    Illinois pet parents pay an average of $77 per month for dog insurance and $41 per month for cat insurance. This is slightly more than the average cost of pet insurance in the U.S. 

  • Is pet insurance more expensive in Illinois?

    Yes. Pet insurance rates in Illinois are higher than in other nearby states, like Indiana and Wisconsin. This is likely due to the higher cost of living and more expensive vet costs.

  • Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Illinois?

    Probably not. Most pet insurance policies in Illinois restrict coverage for pre-existing conditions. But some pet insurance companies may cover these hereditary conditions if your pet has been symptom-free for a certain time period.

  • What is the best pet insurance company in Illinois?

    The best pet insurer in Illinois depends on your particular budget, pet’s health, and preferences. Spot, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, and Paw Protect are three of the best pet insurance companies you might want to explore.

Sources

  1. North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "Average Premiums."
  2. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Veterinary Medicine. "Rabies Vaccination Required for All Cats in Illinois."
  3. Chicago Animal Care and Control. "Dog Registration."
Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch, Insurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.

Ashley Cox
