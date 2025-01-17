Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Tower Hill Insurance is a Florida-based insurance company that provides homeowners insurance as well as other products through a network of insurance agencies. It rewards policyholders who have wind mitigation features on their homes with a discount and offers the Emerald package, which groups together a number of optional coverages.
Here’s a deeper look into Tower Hill Insurance Exchange and what you can expect if you choose to become a policyholder.
Tower Hill home insurance at a glance
Tower Hill Insurance Group has been operating in Gainesville, Florida, since 1972. It works with a network of insurers, including Tower Hill Insurance Exchange, Tower Hill Prime, and Tower Hill Specialty. It partners with these companies to sell a number of insurance options, such as home insurance, condo insurance, renters insurance, and mobile home insurance.
Tower Hill aims to “deliver peace of mind and fulfill our promise to provide excellent service with compassion and empathy,” and more than 1.7 million Floridians have chosen Tower Hill to protect their properties.[1]
The company offers coverage of up to $750,000, which may make it a good option for high-value homes.
Pros
Variety of coverages and add-ons available
Offers private flood insurance with up to $2.5 million in coverage
Emerald package bundles more than 15 optional policies
Cons
No mobile app
Available in only 21 states
Can’t buy coverage online
Tower Hill home insurance coverage options
Tower Hill’s lineup of standard insurance coverages includes:
Dwelling coverage
Dwelling coverage pays to repair or rebuild your home after a covered loss, such as theft, vandalism, or a natural disaster.[2]
Personal property insurance pays to repair or replace your personal belongings, such as furniture and electronics, following a covered loss.
Loss of use coverage
If you need to live somewhere else while your property is being rebuilt after a covered loss, loss of use covers temporary living expenses, such as hotel accommodations and restaurant meals.
Personal liability coverage
Personal liability insurance will apply if you’re legally responsible after someone gets injured at your property or you damage their belongings.
Medical payments coverage
This type of insurance covers medical bills after someone sustains an injury while at your home, no matter the fault.
Optional Tower Hill home insurance coverages
Here’s an overview of optional insurance policies you’ll find at Tower Hill:
Flood insurance:Private flood insurance through Tower Hill is an alternative to options through the National Flood Insurance Program. You can lock in up to $2.5 million worth of coverage.
Water backup and sump overflow endorsement: This type of coverage may come in handy if you face water backup from your sewer or sump pump. Some standard insurance plans won’t pay for repairs in this situation.
Emerald endorsement: The Emerald endorsement adds a number of optional coverages to a basic Tower Hill home insurance policy. It includes water backup, identity theft coverage, higher personal property limits, and more.
Personal articles endorsement: This option can allow you to list certain items to insure. While you’ll need to appraise these items, you’ll receive coverage without a deductible.
Availability of Tower Hill home insurance
Tower Hill Insurance Exchange offers home insurance in Florida. But other products are available in nine states through its subsidiary, Tower Hill Specialty. These states include Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
How customers feel about Tower Hill home insurance
On the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, Tower Hill earned an A+ rating and 3.34 out of 5 stars based on more than 100 reviews. The company doesn’t have reviews on Trustpilot but does have a rating of 1.5 stars on Yelp.
While the positive reviews focus on excellent customer service, the complaints are related to significant premium increases, which aren’t a surprise, as its policies are mainly in Florida and other states with extreme weather conditions.
Tower Hill industry ratings
Strength ratings from reputable third-party organizations indicate the financial stability of Tower Hill and its likelihood to pay out policyholder claims. J.D. Power didn’t include the insurer in its customer satisfaction study. Fortunately, Tower Hill did receive an A (Exceptional) rating from Demotech, a financial analysis firm. Also, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) found it received a below-average number of complaints.
AM Best
Not rated
N/A
J.D. Power
Not rated
N/A
NAIC Complaint Index
0.11
Below-average number of complaints
Tower Hill home insurance discounts
Discounts can help you save money on a homeowners insurance policy. Tower Hill advertises these discounts on its website:
Wind mitigation discounts: The insurer offers several discounts for homes with wind mitigation features, such as roof coverings, roof-to-wall connections, and secondary water resistance.
Senior discount: Older adults who choose Tower Hill may score a discount on their home insurance coverage.
Secured community discount: The secured community discount is designed for people who live in gated communities.
Accredited builder discount: Tower Hill offers a discount to homeowners who have built their new construction properties through an accredited builder.
Since discounts vary by location and subsidiary, it’s a good idea to speak to a Tower Hill agent about what’s available to you.
Tower Hill insurance bundling options
If you buy your home insurance policy and another type of insurance coverage, such as auto insurance, through the same insurance company, you might be eligible for a bundling discount. Tower Hill provides a discount for homeowners who bundle Tower Hill home insurance with a car insurance policy from Safeco.
How to file a home insurance claim with Tower Hill
You can log into your account and do this online on Tower Hill’s website or call 1 (800) 342-3407 to complete the process over the phone.
2. Work with an adjuster
Depending on the nature of your claim, an adjuster can assess your claim without an inspection as long as you support it with photos and other evidence.
3. Schedule an on-site inspection
If you do need an inspection, an adjuster will arrive at your property at an agreed-upon date and time to perform it.
4. Collect the funds and pursue repairs
You can receive the funds you need for repairs through direct deposit, ACH, PayPal, or Venmo.
Tower Hill vs. other insurance companies
Tower Hill is one of many insurance companies in today’s highly saturated property insurance market. Here’s how it compares to other insurers you might come across.
Tower Hill vs. National General
A subsidiary of Allstate, National General is a large insurer that offers home insurance, among other products. Compared to Tower Hill, National General has a wider reach, serving customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. In addition, unlike Tower Hill, it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+. National General also has a J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction, but it’s fairly low, at 570.
Tower Hill vs. The Hartford
The Hartford has been around since 1984 and offers insurance options to AARP members. While Tower Hill provides insurance to all residents in the states it serves, The Hartford sells insurance only to AARP members. Also, The Hartford was rated in the 2024 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, unlike Tower Hill, but it scored moderately low, at 617.
Tower Hill home insurance FAQs
Homeowners have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to coverage. Below are the answers to several questions about Tower Hill that can help your search.
Is Tower Hill legitimate?
Yes. Tower Hill is a legitimate company serving homeowners in Florida and other states since 1972. It earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an A+ (Exceptional) rating from Demotech, a financial analysis company.
What is the average cost of Tower Hill homeowners insurance?
The value of your home, the limits you choose, the location of your home, discounts you qualify for, and any additional coverages you may need determine the average cost you’ll pay for a Tower Hill home insurance policy.
Is Tower Hill good at paying claims?
AM Best hasn’t rated Tower Hill for its financial strength, nor has J.D. Power for customer claims satisfaction. But the company did receive an A+ rating for financial strength from Demotech.
Is Tower Hill Exchange leaving Florida?
No, Tower Hill Exchange isn’t leaving in Florida. It’s been serving Floridians for more than 50 years and has no plans to discontinue coverage.
Who owns Tower Hill insurance?
Tower Hill Insurance Group LLC owns Tower Hill insurance and its other subsidiaries. It continues to be a family-owned organization.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.
