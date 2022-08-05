Compare USAA vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare USAA vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

USAA has somewhat cheaper insurance premiums than GEICO in almost every category. However, GEICO appeals to all consumers, not just military service members, veterans, and their families. As you read below, you may notice the average cost for insurance coverage from both companies is pretty close, so service and add-ons become even more critical.

USAA and GEICO both compete with the cheapest car insurance providers. For example, USAA’s average monthly rate is $43, and GEICO’s is $47, leaving both companies well below the national average of $69. And these companies have especially low car insurance costs when you only need bodily injury and property damage liability (also called liability only).

Compare USAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

Your age is a critical component in how your car insurance price is calculated. Insurance data has proven that experience leads to safer driving. Consequently, it’s no surprise that young drivers under age 25 pay the most for car insurance, while drivers with many years behind the wheel pay much less.

If you examine the rates for both insurers, you’ll see that costs typically fall until you leave your 50s. In particular, both companies give drivers in their 50s the best rates. After that, as drivers approach retirement, prices go up a little. However, even the oldest drivers can expect the auto insurance quotes to come back at nearly half the teen drivers’ rates.

Age Group USAA GEICO Teen $100 $113 20s $42 $46 30s $44 $50 40s $34 $40 50s $34 $38 60s $36 $40 70s $46 $54 80s $57 $58

Compare USAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

Gender affects how much you spend on car insurance. The gap in premiums between sexes is minor in most cases, but it may be significant for certain insurers. Furthermore, men are statistically more risky motorists than women till they reach their mid-thirties. Because of the increased risk, insurance companies charge young men a bit more.

At both USAA and GEICO, it costs a single dollar more for men to get a car insurance policy. And, both companies are meaningfully below the national average for both men and women. Although it’s the same dollar, it represents a relatively higher percentage difference between men and women at USAA, but USAA still has better rates for both genders.

Which is cheapest for men?

At $44, USAA is $4 per month cheaper than GEICO’s $47, but both carriers beat the national average by appreciable margins. USAA’s policyholders can save $27 per month or $324 per year, and GEICO’s policyholders can save $23 per month or $276 per year. The data shows that USAA is 39 percent cheaper than the national average and GEICO 33 percent cheaper.

Gender USAA GEICO National Average Men $43 $47 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women strictly picking based on price should consider USAA because it’s slightly cheaper at $42, saving you $4 per month. And, both companies are aggressively below the national average.

Gender USAA GEICO National Average Women $42 $46 $78

Compare USAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, drivers who log more yearly miles should expect to spend more on car insurance because insurers figure people who drive more have a greater chance of being in or causing an accident. That said, for certain companies, the price variations might be minor, while for others, it’s considerable. So it’s always smart to gauge what you might pay.

Regardless of how much you drive, your premiums will be around the same with both USAA and GEICO. Possibly, the companies employ a baseline mileage for all their premiums, independent of what customers estimate. And, at all levels, USAA skates right below GEICO, and both companies are markedly less than the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you clock lots of miles in the year, you can make a fairly safe choice with either company, but USAA is moderately less expensive. You’ll save $4 per month with GEICO’s $42 price tag, but even at GEICO’s $46, you’re looking at a yearly savings of $276. So drivers who spend substantial time behind the wheel should get auto insurance quotes from both companies.

Mileage USAA GEICO National Average 15,000-20,000 $42 $46 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Because the prices remained the same regardless of yearly miles, USAA is also the most economical choice for low mileage drivers. GEICO is close behind USAA at $46 per month, and both companies did a remarkable job against the national average. USAA offers a 38 percent or more price break off the national average and GEICO a 32 percent break.

Mileage USAA GEICO National Average 5,000-10,000 $42 $46 $78

Compare USAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurers consider credit scores because several studies have shown that better creditworthiness is linked to safer driving. Nevertheless, even with average or poor credit, you can find reasonable rates. Whether you have stellar or less-than-perfect credit, Insurify can help you find top providers and low-price auto insurance quotes.

A quick scan of the data for USAA and GEICO demonstrates that both companies match the general pattern of offering the lowest rates to drivers with the best credit. In addition, the national average does the same at all credit levels. So paying less for your car insurance policy is just one more reason to pay down debt and maintain good credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

USAA sneaks in just under GEICO with a $1 per month savings for those with excellent credit and a $3 per month savings for those with good credit. Both companies do an exceptional job versus the national average.

Credit Tier USAA GEICO National Average Excellent $36 $37 $60 Good $40 $43 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you have average credit, USAA gives the best deal, but if you have poor credit, GEICO slides right under USAA by $1 per month at $64. Remarkably, the only place GEICO bests USAA’s price is for those with poor credit. The bigger story is that both companies trounce the national average and can save you anywhere from $300 to $456 per year.

Credit Tier USAA GEICO National Average Average $42 $46 $78 Poor $65 $64 $120

Compare USAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is the strongest predictor of future driving behavior for insurance companies. Being a safe driver and avoiding violations and at-fault accidents gives you the finest chance of earning a budget-friendly rate. However, the opposite is true, so drivers with many infractions in their recent driving history can expect to pay more.

With all the technology at arm’s reach, drivers are easily more distracted than ever. Texting while driving, speeding tickets, and accidents all increase the price of an auto insurance policy. Yet, DUIs remain the most serious violation, with a national average monthly cost of $155 per month.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers could go with either company, but USAA once again has the marginally better rate. There’s a $4 per month difference between the companies, but more importantly, both companies outdo the national average by over $30 per month or $360 per year. With those savings, safe drivers can afford the extra protection of uninsured motorist coverage.

Driver Type USAA GEICO National Average Clean Record $42 $46 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

It’s usually a missed alarm clock before work or school that leads to a speeding ticket. But even with one on your record, USAA saves you $6 per month over GEICO. In addition, GEICO is also much lower than the national average, so it might be wise to get quotes from both companies.

Driver Type USAA GEICO National Average Speeding Ticket $51 $57 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, your car insurance costs may be the last thing on your mind. But even a fender bender can raise your rates. At $60 per month, USAA is the clear choice if you’ve been in a wreck. Moreover, USAA saves you $12 per month over GEICO, and both companies are substantially lower than the national average of $113 per month.

Driver Type USAA GEICO National Average At-Fault Accident $60 $72 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

With a DUI on your record, you’ll receive some of the costliest prices that insurance companies offer. Nonetheless, USAA and GEICO are still quite competitive compared to the national average. USAA would be your first choice, but GEICO’s only $10 per month more, so it too deserves to be on your shopping list.

Driver Type USAA GEICO National Average DUI $84 $94 $155

