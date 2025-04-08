Is New York a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

What to do in case of a car accident in New York

It’s important to know what to do in the event of a car accident. Understanding what steps you should take can make it easier for you to contact your local law enforcement and your insurance company and provide relevant information.

You can follow these steps after a car accident in the Empire State.

1. Seek medical attention if necessary

If you or a passenger has an injury from a car accident, it’s a good idea to receive a medical examination as soon as possible. This can occur at the scene of the incident or at a nearby hospital, depending on the severity of the injury. Even if you think you’re fine or your injury isn’t serious, medical care is essential, as it may take a few days for your symptoms to appear or fully develop.

2. Document the damage

Use your smartphone to take photos and videos of the accident scene and vehicle damage. The more evidence you have, the easier it’ll be for you to recover the fair and full compensation you may deserve.

3. Call the police

If the accident leads to an injury or death, New York law mandates that you call the police right away. But even if the accident doesn’t cause injuries, it’s in your best interest to contact the police. Law enforcement can file a police report that outlines the details of the accident. You may use this report to support your claim to your insurance company.

4. Reach out to your car insurance company and file a claim

Report the car accident to your insurance company as soon as possible, no matter who’s responsible. You can typically file a claim online or over the phone. While the claim process varies by car insurance company, you’ll likely need to share details about the accident and the other driver. For this reason, you should exchange information with the other driver.

5. Wait for your insurer

Lastly, your insurance company will review your claim and ask for further information if necessary. The insurance company will also distribute funds from your PIP coverage so you can pay for your medical expenses.