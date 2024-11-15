Home>Homeowners Insurance>Knowledge

What Is Builder’s Risk Insurance for Homeowners?

Builder’s risk insurance protects a property while it’s being constructed or renovated.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated November 15, 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

A new house or major home renovation is exciting. But such a project can also pose a variety of risks. That’s where builder’s risk insurance comes in.

Since a standard home insurance policy won’t protect you against losses that may arise during the renovation or construction process, builder’s risk insurance can be a helpful solution. This coverage can also protect your property and construction materials from damage caused by unforeseen events.

Here’s a closer look at builder’s risk insurance and how it works.

What builder’s risk insurance covers

Also known as homebuilder’s insurance, builder’s risk insurance is designed to cover the losses you may incur during the construction or renovation of property.

Builder’s risk insurance is available for both residential and commercial properties and usually protects against the following:

  • Theft: Construction and renovation sites are often susceptible to theft, especially when they’re unguarded. A builder’s risk policy can reimburse you for stolen materials and equipment.[1]

  • Vandalism: Vandalism may prolong your project and increase its costs. Fortunately, builder’s risk insurance can protect against it.

  • Fire: A fire can occur when you least expect it and halt your construction or renovation. Most builder’s risk policies cover fires.

  • Natural disasters: Floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters can wreak havoc on your project. A builder’s risk policy can cover them, although you may have to pay an additional fee.[2]

  • Equipment breakdown: If a bulldozer, crane, or another important piece of machinery malfunctions, builder’s risk insurance can help you repair or replace it.

  • Documents: In most cases, construction and renovation projects involve valuable documents, such as designs, blueprints, and estimates from contractors. If they sustain damage or get lost, builder’s risk coverage may apply.

  • Soft costs: Soft costs are other expenses you may incur as you build a new home or remodel your current one. While they may not be tied to labor or building materials, you can directly associate them with a covered loss. A few examples that a builder’s risk policy might cover include construction loan interest, real estate and property assessment, legal and permitting fees, and insurance premiums.

Find Cheap Home Insurance Near You

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Additional coverage options 

If a builder’s risk policy doesn’t cover everything you need it to, you can invest in add-ons or coverage extensions. Here are a few options you might want to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f4287230a5/climate-change-96x96-blue_013-flood.svg

    Flood insurance

    Flood insurance might make sense if your project is located in an area with a high flooding risk. You can buy flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/948ffd15d0/personal-transport-96x96-gold_002-truck.svg

    Inland marine insurance

    This type of policy protects against property like tools and equipment while in transit. Inland marine insurance may be beneficial, regardless of whether the contractor owns or leases the equipment.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/543689d6cb/renewable-energy-96x96-orange_013-faucet.svg

    Sewer backup insurance

    With a sewer backup policy, you’ll receive coverage for damage that stems from standing sewage in your toilet, bathtub, or anywhere else on your property. Older sewer systems, tree roots, and sump-pump failures are all common causes for sewer backups.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0637f705c9/global-warming-96x96-green_026-water-pollution.svg

    Pollutant cleanup

    Pollutants may pop up and disrupt a construction or renovation project. Often called environmental insurance, pollutant cleanup coverage can help cover the costs of removing, restoring, or replacing pollutants.

What builder’s risk insurance doesn’t cover

As with any type of insurance coverage, builder’s risk insurance usually has exclusions. Most policies exclude the following:

  • Wear and tear: Wear and tear refers to damage that naturally arises as tools, equipment, or machinery age and get used. Builder’s risk insurance doesn’t cover it.

  • Acts of war and terrorism: Just like most insurance policies, builder’s risk won’t protect against damage that results from a war. If a war breaks out during your project, your insurer won’t pay for damages you might incur, even if they’re catastrophic.

  • Damage due to faulty design: Builder’s risk insurance won’t help if you need to replace or repair material or structures due to improper design or poor workmanship.

Who needs a builder’s risk insurance policy?

Builder’s risk insurance can be worthwhile for anyone who has a financial stake in a property renovation or new construction project, such as property owners, real estate investors, homebuilders, development companies, engineers or architects, and contractors or subcontractors.

This type of insurance coverage is likely a good idea if you plan to build a new home or complete a major renovation, such as a home addition.

In some cases, your general contractor will buy a builder’s risk policy, but sometimes you’ll be liable for it as the project owner.

Where to get builder’s risk insurance 

Some insurance companies, such as Chubb and Liberty Mutual, offer builder’s risk coverage.[3] If you already have a policy with an insurance company, ask if it offers builder’s risk insurance. You might be able to bundle a builder’s risk policy with your current car insurance or home insurance, for example. 

Be sure to shop around and compare your options so you can zero in on the ideal coverage and premium for your new build or renovation.

Save on Your Next Home Insurance Policy

Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Cost of builder’s risk insurance

The cost of builder’s insurance can vary dramatically, but it typically costs about $105 per month. The cost of your particular policy will depend on a number of factors, such as the type of project, construction materials, land value, coverage amounts and limits, location and timeline of the project, and the logistics. 

A good rule of thumb for the cost of a builder’s risk policy is 1%–5% of your total construction budget.

Builder’s risk insurance vs. homeowners insurance

Home insurance is designed for completed properties. Builder’s risk insurance, on the other hand, is for properties in the construction or renovation phase. A home being built from the ground up is prone to different risks than a home that’s completely enclosed and occupied. Therefore, a specialized type of property insurance is often necessary.

The table below outlines how builder’s risk insurance and homeowners insurance compare.

 
Builder’s Insurance
Homeowners Insurance
What it coversDamage to your construction or renovation project caused by unexpected events like fire, theft, and vandalismDamage to your home’s structure and personal belongings as well as injuries that may occur on your property
Cost$1,259 annually, or $105 per month$2,522 annually, according to Insurify data
Who needs itAnyone with a financial stake in a construction or renovation project, such as the property owner, builder, general contractor, engineer, or architectAnyone who owns a home and hopes to safeguard against significant financial loss; home insurance isn’t required, but your lender will likely require it if you have a mortgage
Where to get itInsurance companies and insurance agents as an add-on to your existing coverage or a stand-alone policyMost insurance companies and insurance agents

Builder’s risk insurance pros and cons

Before you move forward with a builder’s risk policy, be sure to weigh the benefits and drawbacks.

Pros

  • Financial protection: Builder’s risk insurance can provide you with peace of mind knowing you won’t have to take a financial hit if your construction or renovation project doesn’t go as planned.

  • Quick approvals: In most cases, you can get approved for a builder’s risk policy almost immediately, and coverage may go into effect within hours or days of applying.

  • Reduced risk of delays: With builder’s risk coverage, you can eliminate or minimize construction delays that might come from theft, fires, and other unforeseen events.

Cons

  • Not available everywhere: You’ll have to shop around to find a builder’s risk policy, as not all insurance companies offer it.

  • Can be costly: Depending on the coverage level and term you choose, builder’s risk insurance can be expensive.

  • Many exclusions: While most builder’s risk policies are comprehensive, many exclude protection against third-party claims and workers’ compensation.

Builder’s risk insurance FAQs

Below, you’ll find several common questions about builder’s risk coverage and how it might affect you as a homeowner or property owner.

  • How much does builder’s risk insurance cost?

    On average, builder’s risk insurance costs 1%–5% of the total budget. Factors like your location, the scope of your project, quality of construction materials, and coverage details will all affect the cost.

  • What is the purpose of builder’s risk insurance?

    The purpose of “course of construction,” or builder risk coverage, is to protect you from risks during a construction or major renovation project. It typically covers losses related to events like theft, vandalism, and fires.

  • Why is builder’s risk insurance so expensive?

    Builder’s risk policies can be costly, as they’re based on the total value of a project, which typically includes the cost of labor, materials, and existing structures. Due to economic and supply chain risks, as well as inflation, this type of coverage has increased over the last decade.

  • How are builder’s risk premiums calculated?

    Rates for builder’s risk insurance depend on the project location, whether it’s a new home, renovation, or remodel, construction materials used, and the duration of the project. In general, the more expensive your project is, the higher your premiums will be.

Sources

  1. Sonoma County. "Builder's Risk Coverage Form."
  2. State Farm. "Business insurance for Builder's Risk."
  3. Liberty Mutual. "Builder's Risk."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate