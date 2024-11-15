Who needs a builder’s risk insurance policy?

Builder’s risk insurance can be worthwhile for anyone who has a financial stake in a property renovation or new construction project, such as property owners, real estate investors, homebuilders, development companies, engineers or architects, and contractors or subcontractors.

This type of insurance coverage is likely a good idea if you plan to build a new home or complete a major renovation, such as a home addition.

In some cases, your general contractor will buy a builder’s risk policy, but sometimes you’ll be liable for it as the project owner.

Where to get builder’s risk insurance

Some insurance companies, such as Chubb and Liberty Mutual, offer builder’s risk coverage.[3] If you already have a policy with an insurance company, ask if it offers builder’s risk insurance. You might be able to bundle a builder’s risk policy with your current car insurance or home insurance, for example.

Be sure to shop around and compare your options so you can zero in on the ideal coverage and premium for your new build or renovation.

Cost of builder’s risk insurance

The cost of builder’s insurance can vary dramatically, but it typically costs about $105 per month. The cost of your particular policy will depend on a number of factors, such as the type of project, construction materials, land value, coverage amounts and limits, location and timeline of the project, and the logistics.

A good rule of thumb for the cost of a builder’s risk policy is 1%–5% of your total construction budget.