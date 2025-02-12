Best Term Life Insurance Companies (2025)

The 5 best term life insurance companies

Fortunately, many insurance companies offer term life insurance products. To help you with your search for the ideal policy, here are five of the top term life insurance companies.

State Farm: Best for customer service

Availability: Every U.S. state except Massachusetts and Rhode Island

With State Farm’s Select Term Life insurance, you can choose terms of 10, 20, or 30 years. After the initial term, you can hold onto your coverage for a higher cost up to age 95. Since State Farm earned the No. 1 spot in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, you can buy a term life policy from the company with peace of mind.

Pros Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for life insurance

Quotes available online

May continue coverage until age 95 Cons Life insurance not available in Massachusetts or Rhode Island

Must make policy changes in person with a local agent or by mail

Email customer service not available

Guardian Life: Best for online quotes

Availability: All 50 states and Washington, D.C.

With a level term life policy from Guardian Life, your premiums will stay the same throughout your term. The company’s website allows you to plug in some basic details about yourself and your preferred coverage so it can provide you with an instant quote. You may also be able to extend your coverage and convert your term life policy to permanent life if you’d like.

Pros Quotes available online

Can convert to a permanent policy

Several available riders Cons Must complete a medical exam and answer health questions

No mobile app

Requires a financial professional to purchase a policy

MassMutual: Best for term flexibility

Availability: Every state except Alaska and Wyoming; life insurance options vary by state

MassMutual’s term life offerings are available in six different terms. You can customize your policy with an optional waiver of premium rider, which will waive your premium if you become disabled and are no longer able to cover it. An accelerated death benefit rider — which will provide a portion of the death benefit in advance if you become terminally ill — is also available to adults age 65 and younger.

Pros Offers six terms

Accelerated death benefit rider available if you meet certain conditions

AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) Cons Can’t apply for coverage online

Limited customer support hours

May require a medical exam

Nationwide: Best for no maximum death benefit

Availability: Nationwide Life Essentials is available in every state except New York; Nationwide Guaranteed Level Term is available in all 50 states

With a Nationwide Life Essentials policy, you can apply for a maximum death benefit of $1.5 million, without a medical exam. A Nationwide Guaranteed Level Term policy might require a medical exam but lets you convert to a permanent life policy and offers living access benefits. Even though there’s no cap on death benefits, you’ll need to apply through a Nationwide agent.

Pros Two types of life insurance policies

No maximum death benefit with Nationwide Guaranteed Level Term coverage

Useful website resources, including a life estimator and term life quote tool Cons Nationwide Life Essentials not available in New York

Must work with an agent to apply for a Nationwide Guaranteed Level Term policy

Nationwide Life Essentials only offered in 10- or 20-year terms

Pacific Life: Best for convertible term life insurance

Availability: Every state except New York

Pacific Life offers more types of term life policies than other insurers. Coverage is available in 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, or 30-year terms. There’s a $50,000 minimum death benefit, and you can add up to $10,000 in coverage for your children through the optional Children’s Level Term Insurance Rider. If you opt for Pacific Elite Term, you can convert your coverage to a policy with a cash value.

Pros May convert Pacific Elite Term life insurance to a policy with a cash account

Can add on the Waiver of Premium rider, which can come in handy if you become disabled

Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating Cons Term life products vary by state

Quotes not available online

Must work with a financial professional to apply