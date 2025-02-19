Affordable Life Insurance Companies (2025)

Best life insurance companies

Life insurance premiums depend on a number of factors, including your age, health, gender, and existing medical conditions. To find out if you qualify for cheap life insurance from a specific company, it’s a good idea to request a quote.

Here’s a look at five of the best life insurance companies to help you start your search.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Market Share Rank ▲ ▼ AM Best Rating ▲ ▼ J.D. Power Rating ▲ ▼ State Farm 3.72% A++ (Superior) 699/1,000 Guardian Life 2.65% A++ (Superior) 685/1,000 Northwestern Mutual 8.50% A++ (Superior) 670/1,000 Nationwide 2.27% A (Excellent) 666/1,000 Pacific Life 2.99% A+ (Superior) 657/1,000

Best life insurance with no medical exam: State Farm

State Farm offers guaranteed-issue final expense insurance to help cover funeral costs and other end-of-life expenses. This type of policy doesn’t require a medical exam or even answering any medical questions.

It takes only moments to apply and lock in instant coverage for amounts between $10,000 and $15,000, and with this policy, you don’t have to worry about premium increases.

Pros Guaranteed-issue life option without a medical exam or health questions

Access to a local State Farm agent for support

High financial strength ratings Cons No-exam coverage and other policies not available in Rhode Island and Massachusetts

Guaranteed issue coverage caps out at $15,000

No-exam coverage comes with limited rider and benefit options

Best life insurance for men: State Farm

State Farm provides whole, term, and universal life insurance to policyholders in every state except for Massachusetts and Rhode Island. If you’re a man concerned about whether you’ll be approved for coverage, State Farm’s Instant Answer Term Insurance may be a good option. You can get a quote online and apply for coverage. Although you’ll need to answer some questions about your health, you won’t be required to take a medical exam.

Also, if you opt for term life insurance, you can convert it to permanent life insurance any time before you reach the age of 75, no matter your health status.

Pros No medical exam required for Instant Answer Term Insurance, which can be ideal for men without significant health issues

Bundling discount available for car insurance policyholders

Highest score in J.D. Power’s life insurance study Cons No coverage in Massachusetts or Rhode Island

Must work with a State Farm insurance professional to purchase a policy

Final expense life insurance caps out at $15,000

Best life insurance for seniors: Guardian Life

Guardian Life’s lineup of life insurance policies includes term, whole, and universal life insurance. Because the company sells whole life products for people up to age 90, it’s an excellent option for seniors. In addition to offering coverage for people who have HIV (up to age 65), Guardian Life has a number of endorsements available, such as a long-term care rider and charitable benefit rider.

Since Guardian Life earned an A++ rating from AM Best and a 685 out of 1,000 customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power, you can invest in its coverage for yourself or your loved one with peace of mind.

Pros Whole life insurance policies up to age 90

Available in all 50 states

Can get term life insurance quotes online Cons Limited info on policies online

Must work with a financial professional to apply

Customer service only available during business hours

Best life insurer for customer service: Northwestern Mutual

When it comes to customer service, Northwestern Mutual excels. The insurer holds an A++ rating from AM Best and scored above average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2024 life insurance study. In addition, Northwestern Mutual announced that it plans to pay out a record $8.2 billion in dividends to policyholders in 2025.

If you prefer a more personal experience, you can choose to work with a local financial adviser. An adviser can provide personalized service, make life insurance recommendations, and help set you up for a successful future.

Pros High financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings

Access to financial advisers

Website and podcast full of useful financial resources Cons No online quotes

Life insurance product availability varies by state

Limited information about policies and riders online

Best life insurance for women: Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual serves customers with four main types of life insurance: term, whole, universal, and variable. If you’re a woman looking to customize your coverage and receive financial guidance to support you through the various stages of your life (such as when you become a mother, an empty nester, or a retiree), you can enjoy access to a financial planner.

Pros Access to financial planning

Highest financial strength rating from AM Best

Additional purchase benefit rider lets you buy more coverage after certain life events Cons Can’t buy a policy online

Limited information about riders and coverage amounts online

No guaranteed-issue life insurance available

Best life insurance for applying online: Nationwide

If you’re interested in a term life insurance policy, you can apply online through Nationwide and get an instant decision. The company offers a term life quoting tool so you can figure out your premiums in advance.

While Nationwide includes detailed product information online, you can always consult a representative if you have any questions or need help with the application process. Plus, its mobile app allows you to make payments and manage your coverage.

Pros Can get coverage without a medical exam

Variety of available riders, including free options

Highly rated mobile app Cons Lower financial stability score than competitors such as State Farm and Guardian Life

No live chat support

No-exam term coverage unavailable in New York

Best life insurance for high coverage limits: Pacific Life

Pacific Life’s diverse selection of life insurance products includes term, universal, indexed universal, and variable universal. While other life insurance companies place a maximum on how much coverage you can buy, Pacific Life offers coverage amounts that exceed $10 million.

Pacific Protector VUL is its newer, affordable variable life financial product that provides guaranteed death benefits and cash value growth.

Pros Coverage for more than $10 million available

Chance to convert term life to universal life insurance

Offers indexed and variable universal life insurance Cons No online quotes

Coverage not available in New York

Doesn’t offer whole life insurance