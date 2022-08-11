Compare American Family vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare American Family vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

Insurify data shows that American Family typically offers lower rates than Mercury to most driver demographics. On average, you can save $43 per month, or $516 per year, with American Family, but some drivers—for example, those with accidents on their record—can save over $69 per month, or $828 per year.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The difference between American Family rates and Mercury rates is not very significant for low-risk driver categories, such as good drivers with a clean record and those with an excellent credit score. High-risk drivers can maximize their savings by choosing American Family over Mercury.

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Statistically, mature drivers pay lower insurance premiums than young drivers with less experience behind the wheel. Drivers in their 50s can expect the best car insurance rates with both American Family and Mercury, $50 per month and $82 per month, respectively.

Teen drivers can expect to pay high rates for their auto policy, $156 per month with American Family and a whopping $315 per month with Mercury. On average, teen drivers pay $159 more per month, or $1,908 more per year, for coverage with Mercury. Young drivers in their 20s can expect better rates, $56 per month with AmFam and $104 per month with Mercury, $48 more.

Age Group American Family Mercury Teen $156 $315 20s $56 $104 30s $59 $107 40s $54 $93 50s $50 $82 60s $50 $86 70s $66 $98 80s $75 $105

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

In many states, insurance providers can take your gender into consideration when calculating your car insurance quote. Typically, men pay slightly higher premiums than women because auto insurance companies assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and are more likely to file an insurance claim as a result.

Men can expect to pay $72 more per year than women with American Family. In contrast, Insurify data shows that with Mercury, it’s women who pay more—$60 more per year on average. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow providers to use your gender.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $99 per month with Mercury, $37 more. This monthly difference adds up to $444 per year that you can save if you choose to go with American Family instead of Mercury. Use Insurify to get your real quote and maximize your savings.

Gender American Family Mercury National Average Men $62 $99 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

According to Insurify data, women pay $56 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $48 more. Aside from gender, the pricing of your insurance policy also depends on the type of coverage options that you’re looking for.

Gender American Family Mercury National Average Women $56 $104 $78

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

Some auto insurance companies offer lower rates to low-mileage drivers who cover less than 10,000 or 5,000 miles per year. However, Insurify data shows that both American Family and Mercury offer consistent rates to low-mileage and high-mileage drivers. You can expect to pay $48 more per month with Mercury on average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High-mileage drivers who cover over 15,000 miles per year pay $56 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury. Bundling your car insurance policy with renters insurance or home insurance can help you qualify for a discount.

Annual Mileage American Family Mercury National Average 15,000 $56 $104 $78 20,000 $56 $104 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers who cover less than 10,000 miles per year pay the same rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and Mercury. On average, you can expect to save $48 per month, or $576 per year, with American Family.

Annual Mileage American Family Mercury National Average 5,000 $57 $104 $78 10,000 $56 $104 $78

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with good credit may qualify for lower auto insurance rates than drivers with bad credit. On average, American Family drivers with an excellent credit score pay $12 less per month than drivers with an average credit score and $41 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score.

With Mercury, drivers with good credit can expect to get even more of a discount. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $25 less per month than drivers with an average credit score and $61 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score. In California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan auto insurance providers can’t use your credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $79 per month with Mercury, $34 more. This monthly difference amounts to $408 per year. Drivers with a good credit score can expect slightly higher car insurance rates, averaging $52 per month with American Family and $96 per month with Mercury, $44 higher.

Credit Tier American Family Mercury National Average Excellent $45 $79 $60 Good $52 $96 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay $57 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $47 more. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect the highest rates, $86 per month with American Family and $140 per month with Mercury. Getting an auto insurance policy with AmFam can help those with poor credit save $54 per month, or $648 per year.

Credit Tier American Family Mercury National Average Average $57 $104 $78 Poor $86 $140 $120

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Drivers with no speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on their records can expect the best car insurance rates with both American Family and Mercury. According to Insurify data, an accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with AmFam and Mercury. Drivers with an accident pay $38 more per month with AmFam and $60 more per month with Mercury.

A DUI has the second-highest impact on your quote, raising it by $37 per month for American Family drivers and $38 per month for Mercury drivers. A speeding ticket also has a negative impact, increasing your American Family quote by $20 per month and your Mercury quote by $25 per month.

Overall, American Family offers lower rates than Mercury to both low-risk and high-risk drivers.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers with a clean driving record pay $57 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $47 more. Different providers have different definitions of what being a good driver means, but you typically need to have maintained a clean driving record free of offenses or violations for at least five years prior to qualify.

Driver Type American Family Mercury National Average Clean Record $57 $104 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket pay $77 per month with American Family and $129 per month with Mercury. This monthly difference of $52 amounts to $624 per year. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, your quote may be even higher.

Driver Type American Family Mercury National Average Speeding Ticket $77 $129 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident has the strongest impact on your quote with both American Family and Mercury, raising the average rates to $95 per month and $164 per month, respectively. Drivers with an accident on their record can expect to pay $69 more per month, or $828 more per year, for Mercury coverage.

Driver Type American Family Mercury National Average At-Fault Accident $95 $164 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers with a DUI on their record pay $94 per month with American Family and $142 per month with Mercury, $48 more. Use Insurify to find affordable car insurance even if you have negative factors, such as DUIs, on your record.

Driver Type American Family Mercury National Average DUI $94 $142 $155

