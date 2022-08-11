4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare American Family vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures.
Updated August 11, 2022

American Family vs. Mercury: A Summary

Trying to decide between American Family and Mercury for your auto insurance coverage? American Family insurance typically offers lower rates. But is Mercury insurance better fit for you? Read this insurance review to compare car insurance providers and find out.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
American Family$5989
Mercury$10281
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

American Family

American Family has been selling insurance since 1927 but currently offers coverage in only 19 states. With solid financial strength ratings and a mobile app, it offers a variety of auto insurance policies and extensive discounts, including those for young drivers. It’s a great choice for drivers looking for affordable car insurance.

Pros

  • Rideshare coverage available

  • Gap insurance available

Cons

  • Only offered in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin

Mercury

Offered in 11 states, Mercury is a solid choice for drivers who want a straightforward policy. It offers all the standard types of car insurance, including liability, comprehensive, collision, bodily injury, personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured motorist. However, there are not many add-ons available, and it ranks below average for customer satisfaction.

Pros

  • Rideshare coverage available

Not the best option for

  • Mixed customer satisfaction

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Only offered in 11 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia

Rating FactorAmerican FamilyMercury
FitchNot RatedA
A.M. BestAA
Moody’sNot RatedA2
S&PANR
J.D. Power899829

Drivers who like personal interactions will enjoy their experience with Mercury since it encourages over-the-phone service. Young drivers and families with teens can qualify for various discounts with American Family, such as good student and young volunteer, and enroll in its safe driving program for teens, Teen Safe Driver, to lower their premiums.

Compare American Family vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

Insurify data shows that American Family typically offers lower rates than Mercury to most driver demographics. On average, you can save $43 per month, or $516 per year, with American Family, but some drivers—for example, those with accidents on their record—can save over $69 per month, or $828 per year.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The difference between American Family rates and Mercury rates is not very significant for low-risk driver categories, such as good drivers with a clean record and those with an excellent credit score. High-risk drivers can maximize their savings by choosing American Family over Mercury.

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Statistically, mature drivers pay lower insurance premiums than young drivers with less experience behind the wheel. Drivers in their 50s can expect the best car insurance rates with both American Family and Mercury, $50 per month and $82 per month, respectively.

Teen drivers can expect to pay high rates for their auto policy, $156 per month with American Family and a whopping $315 per month with Mercury. On average, teen drivers pay $159 more per month, or $1,908 more per year, for coverage with Mercury. Young drivers in their 20s can expect better rates, $56 per month with AmFam and $104 per month with Mercury, $48 more.

Age GroupAmerican FamilyMercury
Teen$156$315
20s$56$104
30s$59$107
40s$54$93
50s$50$82
60s$50$86
70s$66$98
80s$75$105
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

In many states, insurance providers can take your gender into consideration when calculating your car insurance quote. Typically, men pay slightly higher premiums than women because auto insurance companies assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and are more likely to file an insurance claim as a result.

Men can expect to pay $72 more per year than women with American Family. In contrast, Insurify data shows that with Mercury, it’s women who pay more—$60 more per year on average. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow providers to use your gender.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $99 per month with Mercury, $37 more. This monthly difference adds up to $444 per year that you can save if you choose to go with American Family instead of Mercury. Use Insurify to get your real quote and maximize your savings.

GenderAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
Men$62$99$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

According to Insurify data, women pay $56 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $48 more. Aside from gender, the pricing of your insurance policy also depends on the type of coverage options that you’re looking for.

GenderAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
Women$56$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

Some auto insurance companies offer lower rates to low-mileage drivers who cover less than 10,000 or 5,000 miles per year. However, Insurify data shows that both American Family and Mercury offer consistent rates to low-mileage and high-mileage drivers. You can expect to pay $48 more per month with Mercury on average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High-mileage drivers who cover over 15,000 miles per year pay $56 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury. Bundling your car insurance policy with renters insurance or home insurance can help you qualify for a discount.

Annual MileageAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
15,000$56$104$78
20,000$56$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers who cover less than 10,000 miles per year pay the same rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and Mercury. On average, you can expect to save $48 per month, or $576 per year, with American Family.

Annual MileageAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
5,000$57$104$78
10,000$56$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with good credit may qualify for lower auto insurance rates than drivers with bad credit. On average, American Family drivers with an excellent credit score pay $12 less per month than drivers with an average credit score and $41 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score.

With Mercury, drivers with good credit can expect to get even more of a discount. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $25 less per month than drivers with an average credit score and $61 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score. In California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan auto insurance providers can’t use your credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $79 per month with Mercury, $34 more. This monthly difference amounts to $408 per year. Drivers with a good credit score can expect slightly higher car insurance rates, averaging $52 per month with American Family and $96 per month with Mercury, $44 higher.

Credit TierAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
Excellent$45$79$60
Good$52$96$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay $57 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $47 more. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect the highest rates, $86 per month with American Family and $140 per month with Mercury. Getting an auto insurance policy with AmFam can help those with poor credit save $54 per month, or $648 per year.

Credit TierAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
Average$57$104$78
Poor$86$140$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Drivers with no speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on their records can expect the best car insurance rates with both American Family and Mercury. According to Insurify data, an accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with AmFam and Mercury. Drivers with an accident pay $38 more per month with AmFam and $60 more per month with Mercury.

A DUI has the second-highest impact on your quote, raising it by $37 per month for American Family drivers and $38 per month for Mercury drivers. A speeding ticket also has a negative impact, increasing your American Family quote by $20 per month and your Mercury quote by $25 per month.

Overall, American Family offers lower rates than Mercury to both low-risk and high-risk drivers.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers with a clean driving record pay $57 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $47 more. Different providers have different definitions of what being a good driver means, but you typically need to have maintained a clean driving record free of offenses or violations for at least five years prior to qualify.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
Clean Record$57$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket pay $77 per month with American Family and $129 per month with Mercury. This monthly difference of $52 amounts to $624 per year. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, your quote may be even higher.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
Speeding Ticket$77$129$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

An accident has the strongest impact on your quote with both American Family and Mercury, raising the average rates to $95 per month and $164 per month, respectively. Drivers with an accident on their record can expect to pay $69 more per month, or $828 more per year, for Mercury coverage.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
At-Fault Accident$95$164$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers with a DUI on their record pay $94 per month with American Family and $142 per month with Mercury, $48 more. Use Insurify to find affordable car insurance even if you have negative factors, such as DUIs, on your record.

Driver TypeAmerican FamilyMercuryNational Average
DUI$94$142$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

American Family Discounts

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Loyalty

  • Early bird

  • Multi-product (when you bundle your car insurance policy with other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance or life insurance)

  • Steer Into Savings (when you switch to American Family from one of their competitors, exact terms depend on your state)

  • Auto safety features (such as factory-installed airbags)

  • Defensive driver

  • Good driving (safe driver)

  • Low mileage

  • KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)

  • Good student

  • Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teenage drivers)

  • Student away at school

  • Young volunteer

  • Generational (family)

  • Automatic pay

  • Customer full pay

  • Paperless

Mercury Discounts

  • Defensive driver/driver’s ed

  • Good driver

  • Accident-free

  • Claim-free

  • Association

  • Distant student

  • Education

  • Good student discount

  • Mature driver

  • Minor child

  • Occupation

  • Autopay

  • Continuous insurance

  • E-signature/paperless

  • Good payer

  • Multiple policy

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Pay in full

  • Airbag

  • Antilock brakes

  • Anti-theft device

  • Electric vehicle

  • Passive restraint

  • Daytime running lights

DiscountAmerican FamilyMercury
Multi-vehicle
Loyalty
Early bird
Multi-product/Multi-policy
Steer Into Savings
Auto safety features (Airbag, Antilock brakes, Anti-theft device, Passive restraint, Daytime running lights)
Defensive driver/Driver’s ed
Good driving/Safe driver
Teen Safe Driver
Student away at school/Distant student
Young volunteer
Generational
Automatic pay
Customer full pay/Paid in full
Paperless/E-signature
Accident-free
Claim-free
Association
Education
Low mileage
Good student
KnowYourDrive
Mature driver
Occupation
Continuous insurance
Good payer
Electric vehicle

Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and Mercury

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Overall, American Family offers lower car insurance rates than Mercury. On average, you can expect to save $516 per year with AmFam. And annual savings can be as high as $828 for some driver demographics. However, these numbers are just estimates based on statistics. Use Insurify to get your real quote and see how much you can save.

  • The best way to get an answer to this question is to compare American Family and Mercury and see which provider offers you the best coverage at the lowest rate. You also need to find out whether you can get the auto coverage you need. For example, both American Family and Mercury offer rideshare insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers, but Mercury doesn’t offer gap insurance.

  • The best way to compare car insurance providers is to use Insurify. It’s an AI-powered platform that allows you to compare real quotes from providers in your area, such as American Family, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, USAA, and more. Simply answer a few questions online instead of reaching out to your local agent, and get instant access to quotes today.

