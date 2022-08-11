Compare American Family vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 11, 2022
American Family vs. Mercury: A Summary
Trying to decide between American Family and Mercury for your auto insurance coverage? American Family insurance typically offers lower rates. But is Mercury insurance better fit for you? Read this insurance review to compare car insurance providers and find out.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|American Family
|$59
|89
|Mercury
|$102
|81
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
American Family
American Family has been selling insurance since 1927 but currently offers coverage in only 19 states. With solid financial strength ratings and a mobile app, it offers a variety of auto insurance policies and extensive discounts, including those for young drivers. It’s a great choice for drivers looking for affordable car insurance.
Pros
Rideshare coverage available
Gap insurance available
Cons
Only offered in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin
Mercury
Offered in 11 states, Mercury is a solid choice for drivers who want a straightforward policy. It offers all the standard types of car insurance, including liability, comprehensive, collision, bodily injury, personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured motorist. However, there are not many add-ons available, and it ranks below average for customer satisfaction.
Pros
Rideshare coverage available
Not the best option for
Mixed customer satisfaction
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Only offered in 11 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia
|Rating Factor
|American Family
|Mercury
|Fitch
|Not Rated
|A
|A.M. Best
|A
|A
|Moody’s
|Not Rated
|A2
|S&P
|A
|NR
|J.D. Power
|899
|829
The difference between American Family rates and Mercury rates is not very significant for low-risk driver categories, such as good drivers with a clean record and those with an excellent credit score. High-risk drivers can maximize their savings by choosing American Family over Mercury.
Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age
Statistically, mature drivers pay lower insurance premiums than young drivers with less experience behind the wheel. Drivers in their 50s can expect the best car insurance rates with both American Family and Mercury, $50 per month and $82 per month, respectively.
Teen drivers can expect to pay high rates for their auto policy, $156 per month with American Family and a whopping $315 per month with Mercury. On average, teen drivers pay $159 more per month, or $1,908 more per year, for coverage with Mercury. Young drivers in their 20s can expect better rates, $56 per month with AmFam and $104 per month with Mercury, $48 more.
|Age Group
|American Family
|Mercury
|Teen
|$156
|$315
|20s
|$56
|$104
|30s
|$59
|$107
|40s
|$54
|$93
|50s
|$50
|$82
|60s
|$50
|$86
|70s
|$66
|$98
|80s
|$75
|$105
Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender
In many states, insurance providers can take your gender into consideration when calculating your car insurance quote. Typically, men pay slightly higher premiums than women because auto insurance companies assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and are more likely to file an insurance claim as a result.
Men can expect to pay $72 more per year than women with American Family. In contrast, Insurify data shows that with Mercury, it’s women who pay more—$60 more per year on average. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow providers to use your gender.
Which is cheapest for men?
On average, men pay $62 per month with American Family and $99 per month with Mercury, $37 more. This monthly difference adds up to $444 per year that you can save if you choose to go with American Family instead of Mercury. Use Insurify to get your real quote and maximize your savings.
|Gender
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|Men
|$62
|$99
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
According to Insurify data, women pay $56 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $48 more. Aside from gender, the pricing of your insurance policy also depends on the type of coverage options that you’re looking for.
|Gender
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$104
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage
Some auto insurance companies offer lower rates to low-mileage drivers who cover less than 10,000 or 5,000 miles per year. However, Insurify data shows that both American Family and Mercury offer consistent rates to low-mileage and high-mileage drivers. You can expect to pay $48 more per month with Mercury on average.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
High-mileage drivers who cover over 15,000 miles per year pay $56 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury. Bundling your car insurance policy with renters insurance or home insurance can help you qualify for a discount.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|15,000
|$56
|$104
|$78
|20,000
|$56
|$104
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Low-mileage drivers who cover less than 10,000 miles per year pay the same rates as high-mileage drivers with both American Family and Mercury. On average, you can expect to save $48 per month, or $576 per year, with American Family.
|Annual Mileage
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|5,000
|$57
|$104
|$78
|10,000
|$56
|$104
|$78
Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score
Drivers with good credit may qualify for lower auto insurance rates than drivers with bad credit. On average, American Family drivers with an excellent credit score pay $12 less per month than drivers with an average credit score and $41 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score.
With Mercury, drivers with good credit can expect to get even more of a discount. On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $25 less per month than drivers with an average credit score and $61 less per month than drivers with a poor credit score. In California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan auto insurance providers can’t use your credit score.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $45 per month with American Family and $79 per month with Mercury, $34 more. This monthly difference amounts to $408 per year. Drivers with a good credit score can expect slightly higher car insurance rates, averaging $52 per month with American Family and $96 per month with Mercury, $44 higher.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|Excellent
|$45
|$79
|$60
|Good
|$52
|$96
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with average credit pay $57 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $47 more. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect the highest rates, $86 per month with American Family and $140 per month with Mercury. Getting an auto insurance policy with AmFam can help those with poor credit save $54 per month, or $648 per year.
|Credit Tier
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|Average
|$57
|$104
|$78
|Poor
|$86
|$140
|$120
Compare American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record
Drivers with no speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on their records can expect the best car insurance rates with both American Family and Mercury. According to Insurify data, an accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with AmFam and Mercury. Drivers with an accident pay $38 more per month with AmFam and $60 more per month with Mercury.
A DUI has the second-highest impact on your quote, raising it by $37 per month for American Family drivers and $38 per month for Mercury drivers. A speeding ticket also has a negative impact, increasing your American Family quote by $20 per month and your Mercury quote by $25 per month.
Overall, American Family offers lower rates than Mercury to both low-risk and high-risk drivers.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
On average, good drivers with a clean driving record pay $57 per month with American Family and $104 per month with Mercury, $47 more. Different providers have different definitions of what being a good driver means, but you typically need to have maintained a clean driving record free of offenses or violations for at least five years prior to qualify.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$57
|$104
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Drivers with a speeding ticket pay $77 per month with American Family and $129 per month with Mercury. This monthly difference of $52 amounts to $624 per year. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, your quote may be even higher.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$77
|$129
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
An accident has the strongest impact on your quote with both American Family and Mercury, raising the average rates to $95 per month and $164 per month, respectively. Drivers with an accident on their record can expect to pay $69 more per month, or $828 more per year, for Mercury coverage.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$95
|$164
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Drivers with a DUI on their record pay $94 per month with American Family and $142 per month with Mercury, $48 more. Use Insurify to find affordable car insurance even if you have negative factors, such as DUIs, on your record.
|Driver Type
|American Family
|Mercury
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$142
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
American Family vs. Mercury Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
American Family Discounts
Multi-vehicle
Loyalty
Early bird
Multi-product (when you bundle your car insurance policy with other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance or life insurance)
Steer Into Savings (when you switch to American Family from one of their competitors, exact terms depend on your state)
Auto safety features (such as factory-installed airbags)
Defensive driver
Good driving (safe driver)
Low mileage
KnowYourDrive (safe driver program)
Good student
Teen Safe Driver (safe driver program for teenage drivers)
Student away at school
Young volunteer
Generational (family)
Automatic pay
Customer full pay
Paperless
Mercury Discounts
Defensive driver/driver’s ed
Good driver
Accident-free
Claim-free
Association
Distant student
Education
Good student discount
Mature driver
Minor child
Occupation
Autopay
Continuous insurance
E-signature/paperless
Good payer
Multiple policy
Multi-vehicle
Pay in full
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft device
Electric vehicle
Passive restraint
Daytime running lights
|Discount
|American Family
|Mercury
|Multi-vehicle
|Loyalty
|Early bird
|Multi-product/Multi-policy
|Steer Into Savings
|Auto safety features (Airbag, Antilock brakes, Anti-theft device, Passive restraint, Daytime running lights)
|Defensive driver/Driver’s ed
|Good driving/Safe driver
|Teen Safe Driver
|Student away at school/Distant student
|Young volunteer
|Generational
|Automatic pay
|Customer full pay/Paid in full
|Paperless/E-signature
|Accident-free
|Claim-free
|Association
|Education
|Low mileage
|Good student
|KnowYourDrive
|Mature driver
|Occupation
|Continuous insurance
|Good payer
|Electric vehicle
Our Methodology and How We Compared American Family and Mercury
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Overall, American Family offers lower car insurance rates than Mercury. On average, you can expect to save $516 per year with AmFam. And annual savings can be as high as $828 for some driver demographics. However, these numbers are just estimates based on statistics. Use Insurify to get your real quote and see how much you can save.
The best way to get an answer to this question is to compare American Family and Mercury and see which provider offers you the best coverage at the lowest rate. You also need to find out whether you can get the auto coverage you need. For example, both American Family and Mercury offer rideshare insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers, but Mercury doesn’t offer gap insurance.
The best way to compare car insurance providers is to use Insurify. It’s an AI-powered platform that allows you to compare real quotes from providers in your area, such as American Family, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, USAA, and more. Simply answer a few questions online instead of reaching out to your local agent, and get instant access to quotes today.