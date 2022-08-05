Compare National General vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare National General vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

Travelers is typically cheaper than National General on average. However, National General is cheaper for drivers with poor credit and drivers in their 70s and 80s. Drivers with certain violations on their records may also find cheaper rates at National General. To check your rate with both companies, you can get quotes from Insurify in just a few minutes.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Travelers and National General are two of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed, with rates that often beat the industry average. However, you’ll find even cheaper average rates from companies like USAA, State Farm, and GEICO.

Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies look at your age when setting your auto insurance premiums because it directly relates to your experience on the road and the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. For example, teen drivers are more likely [3] to get into an accident than any other age group, so they pay the highest rates for car insurance. Elderly drivers may also notice increased rates.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, pay the least for car insurance. Here’s what National General and State Farm are charging policyholders on average based on their age.

Age National General Travelers Teen $227 $224 20s $86 $70 30s $91 $72 40s $72 $66 50s $68 $60 60s $70 $65 70s $76 $82 80+ $86 $93

Travelers is cheaper than National General for most age groups. However, with Travelers’ premiums spiking for elderly motorists, National General offers slightly cheaper premiums to drivers in their 70s and 80s. The biggest difference in price between these two companies is for drivers in their 30s, who pay $19 less on average at Travelers.

Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

Gender plays a role in establishing your auto insurance rates at many companies. Women tend to pay slightly less over the course of their lives, but especially at younger ages, when research shows that males are significantly more likely to be in a fatal accident. Here’s what National General and Travelers are charging men and women for car insurance.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women National General $88 $86 Travelers $71 $70

Which is cheapest for men?

Travelers is $17 cheaper than National General for men. Travelers also beats the industry average rate by $10, while National General charges $7 more than the industry average.

Gender National General Travelers Industry Average Men $88 $71 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay cheaper premiums on average at Travelers, which beats the industry average by $8. National General charges $8 more than the industry average rate for women.

Gender National General Travelers Industry Average Women $86 $70 $78

Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for a car insurance policy, you’ll provide your estimated annual mileage. Some companies take this into consideration when setting your rates, though it typically has a minimal impact. You can usually save more by enrolling in a usage-based program. Here’s what National General and Travelers are charging policyholders based on their mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Travelers is cheaper than National General by $16 and $8 cheaper than the industry average for high-mileage drivers Cheaper average rates are available from companies like GEICO and Erie.

Annual Mileage National General Travelers Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $86 $70 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Travelers is $16 cheaper than National General for low-mileage drivers. Paired with a lower cost than the industry average, Travelers is the choice for drivers who keep their mileage low throughout the year.

Annual Mileage National General Travelers Industry Average 5,000-10,000 $86 $70 $78

Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

Auto insurance companies in most states consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. That score is based on information in your credit report, like your payment history and debt utilization. It’s not that insurers are worried about you paying your bill—if you don’t, they’ll just cancel your policy.

Instead, they’re concerned about the risk to insure you, given evidence of a correlation [4] between poor credit and high claims-filing. As a result, drivers with poor credit often pay significantly higher premiums. But every company will evaluate your score a little differently. Here’s what you can expect from National General and Travelers based on your credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Travelers is cheaper than National General for drivers with good or excellent credit. Travelers also beats the industry average by at least $8. National General charges at least $10 more than the industry average rate.

Credit Tier National General Travelers Industry Average Excellent $71 $52 $60 Good $81 $62 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Travelers is cheaper than National General for drivers with average credit. Travelers beats the industry average rate by $9 for these drivers. However, Travelers charges drivers with poor credit almost double. While that still beats the industry average by $6, National General is cheaper for drivers with poor credit, beating the industry average by $21.

Credit Tier National General Travelers Industry Average Poor $99 $114 $120 Average $85 $69 $78

Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies evaluate your driving history to estimate the likelihood you’ll file a claim in the future. Safe drivers who have never had any violations pay the lowest auto insurance rates. People with DUIs and speeding tickets, on the other hand, are charged higher rates to account for the risk of future infractions.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Travelers is cheaper than National General for motorists who have a squeaky clean driving record. Travelers also beats the industry average by $9, while National General is $8 more expensive than the industry average rate.

Violation National General Travelers Industry Average Clean Record $86 $69 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Travelers’ rates spike for drivers with speeding tickets, costing $5 more than the industry average. As a result, National General offers cheaper rates for drivers who have been caught speeding. National General beats the industry average rate by $12.

Violation National General Travelers Industry Average Speeding Ticket $92 $109 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Travelers offers generous rates to drivers who have been in crashes, beating the industry average by $20. National General, meanwhile, charges about $14 more than the industry average rate for drivers who have been in accidents.

Violation National General Travelers Industry Average At-Fault Accident $128 $94 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Both National General and Travelers beat the industry average rate for DUI drivers. However, National General’s rates are especially generous. National General is $23 cheaper than Travelers and a whopping $61 less than the industry average.