Compare National General vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Updated August 5, 2022
National General vs. Travelers: A Summary
If you’re comparing car insurance providers, there are a variety of companies that can offer the insurance coverage you need. Two reputable insurance providers you may consider in your search are National General and Travelers. Here’s how these two companies compare in terms of average premium and Insurify Composite Score.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|National General
|$87
|58
|Travelers
|$70
|81
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
National General
National General Insurance Company was founded in 1920 and offers a few different insurance products: auto insurance, home insurance, and RV insurance. In addition to providing liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, the provider also offers roadside assistance and special coverages for classic car owners, along with Mexico car insurance.
National General received an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. However, National General received poor marks for customer satisfaction. The company was the bottom-ranked midsize insurer in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study [1]. And, given the company’s size, it received more complaints with the NAIC in 2021 than expected.
Furthermore, National General does not offer a mobile app you can use to manage your policy. And while National General’s rates sometimes beat the industry average, other companies offer cheaper premiums on average. However, National General does offer several discounts you can use to save, including the DynamicDrive usage-based telematics program.
Good for
Superior financial strength ratings
DynamicDrive telematics program
Offers roadside assistance
Not the best option for
No mobile app
Poor customer satisfaction ratings
More complaints with the NAIC in 2021 than expected
Travelers
Travelers Insurance has been around since 1864 and offers a variety of insurance products, including car, home, pet, and renters insurance. In addition to standard auto coverage options, the company offers gap insurance, rental car coverage, roadside assistance, new car replacement, rideshare coverage, and named non-owner coverage.
Travelers also offers a variety of discounts you can use to save money on your car insurance policy, including the IntelliDrive usage-based program. The company also offers plenty of online tools and a feature-packed mobile app. And Travelers’ premiums often beat the industry average.
Travelers has superior financial stability ratings from multiple independent rating agencies. However, the company ranks below average for customer satisfaction in both the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and the 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study [2] . The company also had a high number of complaints with the NAIC in 2021 given its size.
Pros
Superior financial strength ratings
Offers gap coverage and new car replacement coverage
Offers rideshare coverage
Not the best option for
Below-average customer satisfaction and insurance claims process rankings
More complaints with the NAIC in 2021 than expected
|Rating Factor
|National General
|Travelers
|Fitch
|NR
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A++
|Moody’s
|NR
|A2
|S&P
|NR
|A
|J.D. Power
|812
|860
Travelers and National General are two of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed, with rates that often beat the industry average. However, you’ll find even cheaper average rates from companies like USAA, State Farm, and GEICO.
Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age
Car insurance companies look at your age when setting your auto insurance premiums because it directly relates to your experience on the road and the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. For example, teen drivers are more likely [3] to get into an accident than any other age group, so they pay the highest rates for car insurance. Elderly drivers may also notice increased rates.
Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, pay the least for car insurance. Here’s what National General and State Farm are charging policyholders on average based on their age.
|Age
|National General
|Travelers
|Teen
|$227
|$224
|20s
|$86
|$70
|30s
|$91
|$72
|40s
|$72
|$66
|50s
|$68
|$60
|60s
|$70
|$65
|70s
|$76
|$82
|80+
|$86
|$93
Travelers is cheaper than National General for most age groups. However, with Travelers’ premiums spiking for elderly motorists, National General offers slightly cheaper premiums to drivers in their 70s and 80s. The biggest difference in price between these two companies is for drivers in their 30s, who pay $19 less on average at Travelers.
Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender
Gender plays a role in establishing your auto insurance rates at many companies. Women tend to pay slightly less over the course of their lives, but especially at younger ages, when research shows that males are significantly more likely to be in a fatal accident. Here’s what National General and Travelers are charging men and women for car insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|National General
|$88
|$86
|Travelers
|$71
|$70
Which is cheapest for men?
Travelers is $17 cheaper than National General for men. Travelers also beats the industry average rate by $10, while National General charges $7 more than the industry average.
|Gender
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Men
|$88
|$71
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women pay cheaper premiums on average at Travelers, which beats the industry average by $8. National General charges $8 more than the industry average rate for women.
|Gender
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Women
|$86
|$70
|$78
Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage
When you apply for a car insurance policy, you’ll provide your estimated annual mileage. Some companies take this into consideration when setting your rates, though it typically has a minimal impact. You can usually save more by enrolling in a usage-based program. Here’s what National General and Travelers are charging policyholders based on their mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Travelers is cheaper than National General by $16 and $8 cheaper than the industry average for high-mileage drivers Cheaper average rates are available from companies like GEICO and Erie.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$86
|$70
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Travelers is $16 cheaper than National General for low-mileage drivers. Paired with a lower cost than the industry average, Travelers is the choice for drivers who keep their mileage low throughout the year.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|5,000-10,000
|$86
|$70
|$78
Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score
Auto insurance companies in most states consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. That score is based on information in your credit report, like your payment history and debt utilization. It’s not that insurers are worried about you paying your bill—if you don’t, they’ll just cancel your policy.
Instead, they’re concerned about the risk to insure you, given evidence of a correlation [4] between poor credit and high claims-filing. As a result, drivers with poor credit often pay significantly higher premiums. But every company will evaluate your score a little differently. Here’s what you can expect from National General and Travelers based on your credit tier.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Travelers is cheaper than National General for drivers with good or excellent credit. Travelers also beats the industry average by at least $8. National General charges at least $10 more than the industry average rate.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$71
|$52
|$60
|Good
|$81
|$62
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Travelers is cheaper than National General for drivers with average credit. Travelers beats the industry average rate by $9 for these drivers. However, Travelers charges drivers with poor credit almost double. While that still beats the industry average by $6, National General is cheaper for drivers with poor credit, beating the industry average by $21.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$99
|$114
|$120
|Average
|$85
|$69
|$78
Compare National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record
Car insurance companies evaluate your driving history to estimate the likelihood you’ll file a claim in the future. Safe drivers who have never had any violations pay the lowest auto insurance rates. People with DUIs and speeding tickets, on the other hand, are charged higher rates to account for the risk of future infractions.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Travelers is cheaper than National General for motorists who have a squeaky clean driving record. Travelers also beats the industry average by $9, while National General is $8 more expensive than the industry average rate.
|Violation
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$86
|$69
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Travelers’ rates spike for drivers with speeding tickets, costing $5 more than the industry average. As a result, National General offers cheaper rates for drivers who have been caught speeding. National General beats the industry average rate by $12.
|Violation
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$92
|$109
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Travelers offers generous rates to drivers who have been in crashes, beating the industry average by $20. National General, meanwhile, charges about $14 more than the industry average rate for drivers who have been in accidents.
|Violation
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$128
|$94
|$114
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Both National General and Travelers beat the industry average rate for DUI drivers. However, National General’s rates are especially generous. National General is $23 cheaper than Travelers and a whopping $61 less than the industry average.
|Violation
|National General
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$94
|$117
|$155
National General vs. Travelers Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
National General Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Telematics
Affinity
Full pay
Paperless
Autopay
Defensive driving course
Anti-theft
Travelers Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Homeowner
Safe driver
Continuous insurance
Hybrid/electric vehicle
New car
Autopay
Full pay
Good payer
Early quote
Good student
Student away
Driver training
Affinity
Telematics
Note that not all discounts are available in all states. Ask an Insurify insurance agent for more details.
|Discount
|National General
|Travelers
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Full pay
|Paperless
|Autopay
|Good payer
|Early quote
|Continuous insurance
|Safe driver
|Hybrid/electric vehicle
|Affinity
|Telematics
|Anti-theft
|Driver training
|Defensive driving course
|New car
|Good student
|Student away
|Homeowner
Our Methodology and How We Compared National General and Travelers
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Travelers is cheaper than National General on average. However, select insurance customers pay more at Travelers. For example, National General is cheaper for drivers with poor credit, drivers in their 70s and 80s, and drivers with DUIs or speeding tickets on their records.
Travelers is a better insurance company than National General, according to our analysis of a wide variety of data. Travelers has better financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction rankings and also has a mobile app you can use to manage your policy. These are a few reasons why we recommend Travelers. However, National General is still a reputable company.
While this insurance review covers many of the similarities and differences between these two companies, the best way to compare car insurance rates with each provider is to get a customized quote from Insurify. You’ll be able to adjust your deductible and coverage limits and easily identify the cheapest auto policy for your needs.
