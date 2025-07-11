Chevrolet Equinox Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
The Chevy Equinox is a relatively affordable compact SUV with a wide range of advanced tech and safety features.[1]
Chevy Equinox owners pay $89 per month for liability insurance and $168 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Compared to similar vehicles, such as the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, and Nissan Rogue, average costs to insure the Chevrolet Equinox are more affordable.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest auto insurance for the Chevrolet Equinox, on average.
Annual car insurance premiums for the Chevy Equinox are $1,068 for liability insurance and $2,016 for full coverage.
The 2025 Chevy Equinox has an MSRP of $29,995 for the base front-wheel-drive model and $31,995 for the all-wheel-drive model.
Cost of Chevrolet Equinox insurance by model year
The model year of your Chevrolet Equinox will influence how much you pay to insure it. For example, insuring a 2016 Equinox is typically cheaper than coverage for a 2025 model.
USAA offers the cheapest average car insurance coverage for Equinox drivers. Factors such as your location, driving records, and age will also affect your rates.[2]
The table shows average monthly car insurance quotes for the Chevy Equinox by model year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025
$118
$216
2024
$118
$216
2023
$116
$212
2022
$116
$211
2021
$110
$201
2020
$107
$195
2019
$103
$188
2018
$98
$179
2017
$97
$177
2016
$93
$170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Chevrolet’s 2025 Equinox has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging from $29,995 for the base model to $31,995 for the most expensive model. The vehicle has several impressive features, including an advanced color LCD display and heated seats.
Below, you can compare average car insurance costs for the 2025 Equinox from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$58
$108
State Farm
$68
$130
Allstate
$76
$145
GEICO
$85
$160
American Family
$87
$166
Nationwide
$107
$199
Travelers
$113
$210
Progressive
$125
$171
Farmers
$135
$253
Liberty Mutual
$215
$274
The 2024 Equinox had an MSRP ranging from $27,995 to $31,195. Here’s a look at car insurance quotes for the 2024 Chevy Equinox by insurer.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$58
$108
State Farm
$68
$130
Allstate
$76
$145
GEICO
$85
$160
American Family
$87
$166
Nationwide
$107
$199
Travelers
$113
$210
Progressive
$125
$171
Farmers
$135
$253
Liberty Mutual
$215
$274
The 2023 Chevy Equinox had a starting MSRP of $27,695. Below, you’ll find car insurance rates for the 2023 model year from various insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$57
$106
State Farm
$67
$127
Allstate
$74
$142
GEICO
$84
$157
American Family
$86
$163
Nationwide
$106
$195
Travelers
$111
$206
Progressive
$123
$167
Farmers
$132
$248
Liberty Mutual
$211
$269
The original MSRP for the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox ranged from $27,195 to $32,700. The table below shows average car insurance quotes for the Equinox from different auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$57
$106
State Farm
$67
$127
Allstate
$74
$141
GEICO
$84
$156
American Family
$86
$162
Nationwide
$106
$194
Travelers
$111
$205
Progressive
$123
$167
Farmers
$132
$247
Liberty Mutual
$211
$268
Chevrolet’s 2021 Equinox had a starting MSRP of $24,995. Here, you’ll find the most affordable car insurance quotes for the 2021 Equinox.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$54
$101
State Farm
$64
$121
Allstate
$70
$135
GEICO
$79
$149
American Family
$81
$155
Nationwide
$100
$185
Travelers
$106
$195
Progressive
$117
$159
Farmers
$125
$235
Liberty Mutual
$200
$255
The 2020 Chevy Equinox had an MSRP of $24,995 for the base model and $32,890 for the highest-level model. This table shows car insurance quotes for a 2020 Equinox from different insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$52
$98
State Farm
$62
$117
Allstate
$68
$131
GEICO
$77
$144
American Family
$79
$150
Nationwide
$97
$179
Travelers
$103
$189
Progressive
$113
$154
Farmers
$122
$228
Liberty Mutual
$195
$248
The MSRP for the 2019 Chevy Equinox started at $24,995. Here’s an overview of auto insurance quotes for the 2019 Equinox.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$50
$94
State Farm
$60
$113
Allstate
$66
$126
GEICO
$74
$139
American Family
$76
$145
Nationwide
$94
$173
Travelers
$99
$182
Progressive
$109
$149
Farmers
$117
$220
Liberty Mutual
$187
$239
Chevrolet’s 2018 Equinox had an MSRP ranging from $24,575 to $31,795. Below, you can compare quotes for the 2018 Equinox from the cheapest car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$48
$90
State Farm
$57
$107
Allstate
$63
$120
GEICO
$71
$132
American Family
$73
$138
Nationwide
$89
$165
Travelers
$94
$174
Progressive
$104
$141
Farmers
$112
$209
Liberty Mutual
$178
$227
The starting MSRP for the 2017 Chevy Equinox was $23,995. Below, you’ll see car insurance premiums for the 2017 model year from different insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$48
$89
State Farm
$56
$106
Allstate
$62
$119
GEICO
$70
$131
American Family
$72
$136
Nationwide
$88
$163
Travelers
$93
$172
Progressive
$103
$140
Farmers
$111
$207
Liberty Mutual
$177
$225
The 2016 Chevy Equinox had an MSRP of $23,495 for the entry-level model. Here’s a look at the most affordable car insurance coverage for the 2016 Equinox.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$46
$85
State Farm
$54
$102
Allstate
$60
$114
GEICO
$67
$126
American Family
$69
$131
Nationwide
$85
$156
Travelers
$89
$165
Progressive
$99
$134
Farmers
$106
$199
Liberty Mutual
$169
$216
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state
Your state and ZIP code play a role in your car insurance costs. Insurers look at factors like the climate, accident rates, and crime rates in your area when determining premiums.
Below, you can compare average Chevy insurance premiums by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$134
Arizona
$163
Arkansas
$240
California
$226
Colorado
$206
Connecticut
$314
Delaware
$231
Florida
$216
Georgia
$234
Idaho
$117
Illinois
$159
Indiana
$135
Iowa
$114
Kansas
$155
Kentucky
$203
Louisiana
$208
Maine
$141
Maryland
$318
Massachusetts
$167
Michigan
$260
Minnesota
$183
Mississippi
$195
Missouri
$181
Montana
$156
Nebraska
$164
Nevada
$263
New Hampshire
$106
New Jersey
$167
New Mexico
$149
New York
$442
North Carolina
$88
North Dakota
$129
Ohio
$121
Oklahoma
$167
Oregon
$151
Pennsylvania
$162
Rhode Island
$138
South Carolina
$253
South Dakota
$121
Tennessee
$140
Texas
$221
Utah
$172
Vermont
$142
Virginia
$180
Washington
$150
District of Columbia
$323
West Virginia
$147
Wisconsin
$124
Wyoming
$112
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Equinox
Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to maintain a minimum level of car insurance to drive legally. But you can also invest in additional coverages, like full coverage, for greater protection on the road.
Consider the following car insurance options for your Chevy Equinox:
Liability coverage
The minimum car insurance most states require is liability insurance. It covers the other party’s property damage and injuries after an at-fault accident.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance can reimburse you for vehicle damages after an accident, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance helps pay for car repairs from non-collision incidents, like theft, fires, and damage from falling objects.[3]
Rental car reimbursement
Rental car reimbursement can come in handy if your car is in the repair shop after a covered claim and you need a rental car in the meantime.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance may kick in and cover the remaining amount on your loan if you total your vehicle or someone steals it.
Chevrolet Equinox car insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Chevy Equinox car insurance.
USAA offers the cheapest car insurance for the Chevy Equinox, with average rates of $41 per month for liability insurance and $86 per month for full coverage. GEICO has the next-cheapest monthly premiums, at $57 for liability-only insurance and $102 for full coverage.
The Chevy Equinox has affordable insurance rates. Average premiums for the Equinox are cheaper than for similar vehicles like the Toyota RAV4, Nissan Rogue, and Mazda CX-5.
The average cost to insure the Chevy Equinox is $89 per month for liability-only coverage and $168 for full coverage. Your location, age, and driving history will also affect your rates.
The average annual repair cost for a Chevy Equinox is $537, according to RepairPal. This is cheaper than average repair costs for similar vehicles like the Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue.[4]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.