Compare Progressive vs. AAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Progressive vs. AAA: Which Is Cheaper?

For all types of drivers, no matter their credit score, driving history, age, or gender, Progressive offers cheaper premiums than AAA. Progressive offers especially generous rates to DUI drivers. However, for most drivers, Progressive is more expensive than the industry average.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Progressive is one of the cheaper insurance companies out there, but other companies still offer cheaper average premiums. AAA is relatively pricey compared to other insurers.

Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers are generally considered a higher risk to insure because they lack experience. In fact, teen drivers are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group, so they tend to pay the highest car insurance rates. Auto insurance rates tend to decrease with age, with drivers in their 50s or 60s paying the lowest rates.

Here’s what policyholders at each auto insurance company pay on average for car insurance at different ages.

Age Progressive AAA 18 $246 $290 25 $79 $108 35 $80 $99 45 $70 $87 55 $61 $80 65 $65 $86 75 $78 $110 81 $82 $140

Insurance coverage from Progressive is significantly cheaper on average than coverage from AAA insurance group. That’s true for drivers of all ages, but especially for older drivers.

Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance providers in most states will consider your gender when setting the premiums for your car insurance policy. Women tend to pay less than men, especially in their teens and 20s.

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender Progressive AAA Industry Average Men $78 $117 $81

Progressive is cheaper than AAA on average for men. But neither company beat the industry average cost for men. Companies like GEICO and Allstate provide lower cost premiums for men.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender Progressive AAA Industry Average Women $79 $108 $78

Progressive offers cheaper average monthly premiums than AAA for women. But neither company beat the industry average monthly cost of $78 for women. Women may find cheaper premiums from companies like State Farm and American Family.

Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Mileage

When you sign up for a car insurance policy, you’ll tell your insurer your estimated annual mileage. Low-mileage drivers often pay lower premiums than high-mileage drivers. If you join a usage-based program or provide regular odometer readings, you can sometimes save even more as a low-mileage driver. Here’s what you can expect from each company.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Progressive AAA Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $79 $108 $78

Progressive is cheaper for high-mileage drivers than AAA, but both companies charge more than the industry average. If you want to find a company offering even lower rates, you can answer a few questions to get customized quotes from Insurify. You’ll be able to easily identify the cheapest company for you without talking to an insurance agent.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Progressive AAA Industry Average 5,000 $78 $107 $78 10,000 $79 $108 $78

Progressive offers cheaper premiums than AAA for low-mileage drivers, but both companies charge more than the industry average for low-mileage car insurance. GEICO and USAA offer the cheapest premiums on average for low-mileage drivers.

Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

While some states, such as California, have outlawed the use of credit score in underwriting insurance policies, insurers in most states evaluate your credit-based insurance score when setting your premiums. If you have bad credit, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. Here’s what you can expect from each company.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Progressive AAA Industry Average Excellent $53 $80 $60 Good $70 $98 $71

Progressive is cheaper for drivers with good credit than AAA, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average. GEICO and State Farm both offer cheaper rates to drivers with good credit.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Progressive AAA Industry Average Poor $113 $220 $120 Average $77 $114 $78

Progressive is cheaper than AAA, particularly for drivers in the poor credit tier. But both Progressive and AAA charge more than the industry average for bad credit. To find a lower rate, you can use Insurify to pull customized quotes from multiple insurance companies in one spot.

Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

When insurance companies write car insurance policies, they look for violations in your driving record that indicate you are a high-risk driver. These include car accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. If you have a clean driving record, you’ll pay the lowest rates. On the other hand, if you have infractions on your record, you’ll pay more for car insurance.

Every insurer will evaluate your driving history a little differently, which is why it’s a good idea to compare rates. Here’s what drivers pay at Progressive and AAA, on average, depending on the violations they have.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driving History Progressive AAA Industry Average Clean Record $77 $114 $78

Progressive is cheaper than AAA for drivers with a squeaky clean driving history, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driving History Progressive AAA Industry Average Speeding Ticket $99 $145 $104

Progressive is cheaper than AAA for drivers who have been caught speeding, but both companies charge high rates relative to the industry average. GEICO, State Farm, and other insurance companies provide lower average rates to drivers with speeding tickets.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driving History Progressive AAA Industry Average Car Accident $111 $158 $113

Progressive offers cheaper premiums than AAA on average to drivers who have been in at-fault crashes. However, both companies charge more than the industry average for this violation.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driving History Progressive AAA Industry Average DUI $95 $314 $155

Progressive is one of the cheapest insurance companies for drivers with DUIs, charging less than the industry average. AAA, on the other hand, is very expensive for DUI drivers.