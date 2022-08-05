Compare Progressive vs. AAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Progressive vs. AAA: A Summary
If you’re looking to purchase an auto insurance policy, two of the car insurance companies you may want to evaluate are Progressive and AAA. Here’s how those two insurers compare in terms of average monthly cost and Insurify Composite Score, which is a score that takes into account a variety of data on customer satisfaction, financial strength, and overall reputability.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Progressive
|$78
|80
|AAA
|$113
|85
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Progressive
Progressive is the country’s third-largest insurer and provides a variety of insurance products, including homeowners insurance, life insurance, and car insurance, to millions of drivers all over the country. The company offers unique online tools like the Name Your Price tool and provides 24/7 customer support.
Progressive offers the standard coverages, including comprehensive and collision insurance, along with roadside assistance, loan/lease payoff, and rental car reimbursement coverage. Rideshare coverage is also available in many states. The company has excellent financial strength ratings but is rated below average by J.D. Power.
Pros
Name Your Price tool
24/7 customer support
Snapshot usage-based program
Cons
Rated below average by J.D. Power for claims satisfaction
Mixed app ratings on the App Store
Poor customer service reviews on third-party websites
AAA
AAA insurance, also known as the Auto Club Group, is commonly known for providing roadside assistance services such as towing, fuel delivery, and flat tire replacement to AAA members. However, AAA Auto Clubs in many states also offer insurance products like home insurance and car insurance. In some states, AAA acts as a broker and connects you with other insurers.
If AAA offers insurance directly in your state, you’ll need to be a member to get an auto insurance policy, but the discounts you earn may offset the cost of membership. AAA offers all the standard coverage options, including comprehensive and collision coverage, along with new car protection, gap insurance, and more. A variety of insurance discounts are also available.
Pros
Roadside assistance program included with membership
Safe driver telematics program
Travel, dining, and other perks
Cons
Below average ratings from J.D. Power
Not available in all states
Can be more expensive than other insurance providers
Progressive Auto Insurance vs. AAA — Ratings
|Rating Factor
|Progressive
|AAA
|Fitch
|A+
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A
|Moody’s
|A2
|NR
|S&P
|AA
|NR
|J.D. Power
|856
|834
Progressive is one of the best insurance companies you can choose, according to our analysis of a variety of data. While AAA didn’t make the list, it could still be a good option for drivers who enjoy the perks of a AAA membership.
Compare Progressive vs. AAA: Which Is Cheaper?
For all types of drivers, no matter their credit score, driving history, age, or gender, Progressive offers cheaper premiums than AAA. Progressive offers especially generous rates to DUI drivers. However, for most drivers, Progressive is more expensive than the industry average.
Progressive is one of the cheaper insurance companies out there, but other companies still offer cheaper average premiums. AAA is relatively pricey compared to other insurers.
Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Age
Young drivers are generally considered a higher risk to insure because they lack experience. In fact, teen drivers are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group, so they tend to pay the highest car insurance rates. Auto insurance rates tend to decrease with age, with drivers in their 50s or 60s paying the lowest rates.
Here’s what policyholders at each auto insurance company pay on average for car insurance at different ages.
|Age
|Progressive
|AAA
|18
|$246
|$290
|25
|$79
|$108
|35
|$80
|$99
|45
|$70
|$87
|55
|$61
|$80
|65
|$65
|$86
|75
|$78
|$110
|81
|$82
|$140
Insurance coverage from Progressive is significantly cheaper on average than coverage from AAA insurance group. That’s true for drivers of all ages, but especially for older drivers.
Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Gender
Insurance providers in most states will consider your gender when setting the premiums for your car insurance policy. Women tend to pay less than men, especially in their teens and 20s.
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Men
|$78
|$117
|$81
Progressive is cheaper than AAA on average for men. But neither company beat the industry average cost for men. Companies like GEICO and Allstate provide lower cost premiums for men.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Women
|$79
|$108
|$78
Progressive offers cheaper average monthly premiums than AAA for women. But neither company beat the industry average monthly cost of $78 for women. Women may find cheaper premiums from companies like State Farm and American Family.
Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Mileage
When you sign up for a car insurance policy, you’ll tell your insurer your estimated annual mileage. Low-mileage drivers often pay lower premiums than high-mileage drivers. If you join a usage-based program or provide regular odometer readings, you can sometimes save even more as a low-mileage driver. Here’s what you can expect from each company.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$79
|$108
|$78
Progressive is cheaper for high-mileage drivers than AAA, but both companies charge more than the industry average. If you want to find a company offering even lower rates, you can answer a few questions to get customized quotes from Insurify. You’ll be able to easily identify the cheapest company for you without talking to an insurance agent.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$78
|$107
|$78
|10,000
|$79
|$108
|$78
Progressive offers cheaper premiums than AAA for low-mileage drivers, but both companies charge more than the industry average for low-mileage car insurance. GEICO and USAA offer the cheapest premiums on average for low-mileage drivers.
Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Credit Score
While some states, such as California, have outlawed the use of credit score in underwriting insurance policies, insurers in most states evaluate your credit-based insurance score when setting your premiums. If you have bad credit, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. Here’s what you can expect from each company.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$53
|$80
|$60
|Good
|$70
|$98
|$71
Progressive is cheaper for drivers with good credit than AAA, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average. GEICO and State Farm both offer cheaper rates to drivers with good credit.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$113
|$220
|$120
|Average
|$77
|$114
|$78
Progressive is cheaper than AAA, particularly for drivers in the poor credit tier. But both Progressive and AAA charge more than the industry average for bad credit. To find a lower rate, you can use Insurify to pull customized quotes from multiple insurance companies in one spot.
Compare Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance by Driving Record
When insurance companies write car insurance policies, they look for violations in your driving record that indicate you are a high-risk driver. These include car accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. If you have a clean driving record, you’ll pay the lowest rates. On the other hand, if you have infractions on your record, you’ll pay more for car insurance.
Every insurer will evaluate your driving history a little differently, which is why it’s a good idea to compare rates. Here’s what drivers pay at Progressive and AAA, on average, depending on the violations they have.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Driving History
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$77
|$114
|$78
Progressive is cheaper than AAA for drivers with a squeaky clean driving history, but both companies are more expensive than the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Driving History
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$99
|$145
|$104
Progressive is cheaper than AAA for drivers who have been caught speeding, but both companies charge high rates relative to the industry average. GEICO, State Farm, and other insurance companies provide lower average rates to drivers with speeding tickets.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Driving History
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Car Accident
|$111
|$158
|$113
Progressive offers cheaper premiums than AAA on average to drivers who have been in at-fault crashes. However, both companies charge more than the industry average for this violation.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Driving History
|Progressive
|AAA
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$95
|$314
|$155
Progressive is one of the cheapest insurance companies for drivers with DUIs, charging less than the industry average. AAA, on the other hand, is very expensive for DUI drivers.
Progressive vs. AAA Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|Progressive
|AAA
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Professional/alumni
|Loyalty
|Telematics
|Good driver
|Teen driver
|Distant student
|Good student
|Homeowner
|Low mileage
|Driver training
|Payment
|Continuous insurance
|Online quote & signing
Our Methodology and How We Compared Progressive and AAA
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Progressive vs. AAA
Progressive is cheaper than AAA for all types of drivers. Whether you have a clean record or violations, bad credit or good credit, Progressive will most likely be the less expensive option for you.
According to our analysis of a variety of data showing financial strength and customer satisfaction, Progressive is a better insurance company than AAA. However, both companies are reputable.
This guide provides a comparison of pricing from each company for a variety of types of drivers. You can also evaluate the available discounts and coverages offered in this guide. But to compare car insurance rates with each provider, your best bet is to get customized quotes from Insurify. This will also help you identify companies that may be even cheaper.