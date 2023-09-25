Acceptance Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Acceptance auto insurance

On average, Acceptance car insurance will run you $226 per month for liability coverage and $315 for full coverage. These rates are significantly higher than the national averages of $103 and $206, but this is no surprise, as Acceptance targets high-risk drivers.

If you can’t find coverage through another car insurance company, Acceptance might be an option. Just be prepared to pay higher-than-average premiums.

Acceptance car insurance coverage

Just like other auto insurance companies, Assurance offers standard coverages, like liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, and collision insurance.

In addition, you can choose from several optional coverages, including:

Roadside assistance Roadside assistance may come in handy during emergency situations and includes services like flat-tire replacement, fuel delivery, towing, and jump-starts.

Rental car reimbursement Acceptance partners with Hertz to reimburse you for rental car costs when your car is being repaired following an accident.

Mexico tourist auto insurance If you decide to take your vehicle to Mexico, the company’s Mexico tourist car insurance can provide you with sufficient coverage.

Hospital indemnity protection Hospital indemnity protection can come into play if you or a family member sustain injuries after a car accident.

TeleMed TeleMed is a subscription service that offers virtual access to a doctor 24/7 and may be useful after an accident.

Acceptance car insurance cost by state

Car insurance requirements and costs vary depending on the state you live in. For example, you might pay more for an auto policy in a highly populated state like Florida than in a smaller state such as Mississippi.

Below is an example of the average monthly cost of Acceptance car insurance in two of the 15 states where coverage is available.

State Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage Florida $274 $329 Mississippi $79 $118 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Acceptance auto insurance rates by driving history

Your driving record can have a significant effect on your car insurance rates.[2] If you have a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs, your premiums will be more than if you maintain a clean record.

The following table outlines the average monthly costs of Acceptance car insurance for people with various types of driving records. As you can see, drivers with a history of DUIs face the most expensive car insurance costs.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $293 $210 With speeding ticket $393 $282 With at-fault accident $419 $301 With DUI $454 $326 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Acceptance car insurance cost by age

Car insurance companies, including Acceptance, consider your age when they determine premiums. Teenagers and young drivers typically pay higher rates for auto policies than older drivers with more experience behind the wheel.

The following table shows what Acceptance charges, on average, for different ages.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $529 20s $375 30s $296 40s $280 50s $246 60s $230 70s $233 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get an Acceptance Insurance quote from Insurify

While you can get a car insurance quote directly through Acceptance on the company website, Insurify will provide you with multiple quotes so you can easily compare Acceptance with other auto insurance companies and zero in on the best option.

Here’s how to get a quote from Insurify in five minutes or less:

Enter your ZIP code. Go to Insurify’s website and enter your ZIP code on the home page. Complete a questionnaire. Share some information, such as the type of car you drive, average mileage, whether you own your car or have a loan or lease, and the type of coverage you’re seeking. Receive quotes. As soon as you answer all the questions, you’ll receive personalized quotes and be able to compare them all in one place.

Acceptance car insurance discounts

Car insurance discounts can help you save some money on your auto policy.[3] Some examples of common discounts many insurers offer include a good student discount, anti-theft device discount, loyalty discount, and military discount.

Since Acceptance doesn’t advertise its discounts on its website, it’s a good idea to reach out to the company directly or work with a local agent to find out whether any discounts apply to you and how much you might be able to save.

Acceptance Insurance bundling options

You can find a variety of insurance types at Acceptance in addition to car insurance, including:

Renters insurance: Renters insurance is designed to protect your personal property if you live in an apartment or rent a property.

Homeowners insurance: Homeowners insurance may be required if you own your home, as it can cover damages after a disaster or liability.

Commercial insurance: Commercial insurance should be on your radar if you own a business and want to protect your business assets.

Life insurance: Life insurance can protect your loved ones financially if you pass away unexpectedly.

Pet insurance: Pet insurance might make sense if you have a pet and wish to avoid unexpected vet bills.