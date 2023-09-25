Acceptance Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
If you’re a high-risk driver who needs auto insurance coverage, Acceptance Insurance might be worth considering. The company works with drivers with incidents on their records, and it also offers multiple other types of insurance. However, it’s only available in 15 states.
Here’s what you should know about Acceptance auto insurance.
Quick Facts
Acceptance works with drivers who have bad credit and traffic violations.
The company offers a number of unique coverages, such as Mexico tourist car insurance and hospital indemnity protection.
You can manage your Acceptance policy online, but the insurer doesn’t have a mobile app.
What is Acceptance auto insurance?
Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Acceptance has been around since 1969. The company provides car insurance to high-risk drivers who struggle to secure coverage from other insurers. In addition to auto insurance, Acceptance offers a variety of other products, such as homeowners insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and hospital indemnity insurance.
Even though Acceptance only serves 15 states, it has more than 700 agents in over 300 neighborhoods. You can purchase a policy online, over the phone, or in person with an agent’s support.[1]
Acceptance Insurance pros and cons
Pros
You can lock in coverage even if you have bad credit or a shaky driving record.
If you need an SR-22 form, Acceptance can file it on your behalf.
Acceptance offers a few standout products, like car insurance travel to Mexico and TeleMed for virtual doctor’s appointments.
Cons
You’ll likely pay more for an Acceptance auto policy than you would with another insurer.
Acceptance doesn’t have a mobile app, so you can’t manage your car insurance on the go.
Acceptance is available in only 15 states.
Average cost of Acceptance auto insurance
On average, Acceptance car insurance will run you $226 per month for liability coverage and $315 for full coverage. These rates are significantly higher than the national averages of $103 and $206, but this is no surprise, as Acceptance targets high-risk drivers.
If you can’t find coverage through another car insurance company, Acceptance might be an option. Just be prepared to pay higher-than-average premiums.
Acceptance car insurance coverage
Just like other auto insurance companies, Assurance offers standard coverages, like liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, and collision insurance.
In addition, you can choose from several optional coverages, including:
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance may come in handy during emergency situations and includes services like flat-tire replacement, fuel delivery, towing, and jump-starts.
Rental car reimbursement
Acceptance partners with Hertz to reimburse you for rental car costs when your car is being repaired following an accident.
Mexico tourist auto insurance
If you decide to take your vehicle to Mexico, the company’s Mexico tourist car insurance can provide you with sufficient coverage.
Hospital indemnity protection
Hospital indemnity protection can come into play if you or a family member sustain injuries after a car accident.
TeleMed
TeleMed is a subscription service that offers virtual access to a doctor 24/7 and may be useful after an accident.
Acceptance car insurance cost by state
Car insurance requirements and costs vary depending on the state you live in. For example, you might pay more for an auto policy in a highly populated state like Florida than in a smaller state such as Mississippi.
Below is an example of the average monthly cost of Acceptance car insurance in two of the 15 states where coverage is available.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Acceptance auto insurance rates by driving history
Your driving record can have a significant effect on your car insurance rates.[2] If you have a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs, your premiums will be more than if you maintain a clean record.
The following table outlines the average monthly costs of Acceptance car insurance for people with various types of driving records. As you can see, drivers with a history of DUIs face the most expensive car insurance costs.
Driving History
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Clean record
$293
$210
With speeding ticket
$393
$282
With at-fault accident
$419
$301
With DUI
$454
$326
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Acceptance car insurance cost by age
Car insurance companies, including Acceptance, consider your age when they determine premiums. Teenagers and young drivers typically pay higher rates for auto policies than older drivers with more experience behind the wheel.
The following table shows what Acceptance charges, on average, for different ages.
Age Group
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$529
20s
$375
30s
$296
40s
$280
50s
$246
60s
$230
70s
$233
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get an Acceptance Insurance quote from Insurify
While you can get a car insurance quote directly through Acceptance on the company website, Insurify will provide you with multiple quotes so you can easily compare Acceptance with other auto insurance companies and zero in on the best option.
Here’s how to get a quote from Insurify in five minutes or less:
Complete a questionnaire. Share some information, such as the type of car you drive, average mileage, whether you own your car or have a loan or lease, and the type of coverage you’re seeking.
Receive quotes. As soon as you answer all the questions, you’ll receive personalized quotes and be able to compare them all in one place.
Acceptance car insurance discounts
Car insurance discounts can help you save some money on your auto policy.[3] Some examples of common discounts many insurers offer include a good student discount, anti-theft device discount, loyalty discount, and military discount.
Since Acceptance doesn’t advertise its discounts on its website, it’s a good idea to reach out to the company directly or work with a local agent to find out whether any discounts apply to you and how much you might be able to save.
Acceptance Insurance bundling options
You can find a variety of insurance types at Acceptance in addition to car insurance, including:
Renters insurance: Renters insurance is designed to protect your personal property if you live in an apartment or rent a property.
Homeowners insurance: Homeowners insurance may be required if you own your home, as it can cover damages after a disaster or liability.
Commercial insurance: Commercial insurance should be on your radar if you own a business and want to protect your business assets.
Life insurance: Life insurance can protect your loved ones financially if you pass away unexpectedly.
Pet insurance: Pet insurance might make sense if you have a pet and wish to avoid unexpected vet bills.
Good to Know
Bundling is when you buy more than one type of insurance product from the same company. Acceptance states that it offers several bundling discounts, including a discount for bundling your auto policy with home or renters insurance. The company encourages you to contact it for more information about its bundling options.
Acceptance Insurance reviews and ratings
Acceptance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it’s important to search online for ratings and reviews from real customers.[4] This can help you gain some insight into how customers perceive the company and how it responds to complaints.
Acceptance Insurance customer reviews
Compared to other insurance companies, Acceptance has limited reviews. Most of the reviews, however, are negative. Customers complain about expensive rates, poor service, and a difficult claims process.
Acceptance Insurance ratings
Car insurance companies are often rated for financial strength. A good financial strength rating means a company is likely to pay out claims in a timely fashion, even when demand is high. Insurers also receive ratings for competitive prices, customer satisfaction, and discounts.
Here’s a look at various ratings that Acceptance has received:
AM Best: A- (Excellent)
BBB: A+
Trustpilot: 4 stars with three customer reviews
Weiss: C+
Acceptance Insurance vs. other insurance companies
Because of the highly saturated car insurance market, it’s wise to see how Acceptance compares to other insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Acceptance Insurance
$226
$315
2.3
Direct Auto
$96
$190
3.2
National General
$90
$223
3.1
The General
$120
$245
3.4
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Acceptance Insurance vs. Direct Auto
Direct Auto was founded in 1991 and specializes in non-standard car insurance for high-risk drivers who require SR-22s. Direct Auto has more than 400 locations across the U.S., but you can also receive and manage your policy remotely on the company’s website.
On average, Direct Auto charges $125 for liability coverage and $256 for full coverage monthly. These rates are much lower than Acceptance’s. So, if you’re a high-risk driver, you may be able to save money with Direct Auto. You can always come back to Acceptance if you don’t get approved for a Direct Auto policy.
Acceptance Insurance vs. National General
National General has been in the insurance business since 1920. Allstate acquired the company in 2021. More than 55,000 agents serve customers across the country.
A liability-only policy from National General costs $100 per month, while full coverage will run you $257, on average. If you want to lock in the most affordable coverage, you’re more likely to find it through National General than Acceptance. This is particularly true if you’re a safe driver with a clean record, as National General caters to all types of drivers.
Acceptance Insurance vs. The General
Since its debut in 1963, The General has also offered insurance under the Permanent General Agency name. In 1997, the company officially became The General.
It typically sells its policies online or via phone. While The General serves various drivers, it also extends coverage to people with poor driving records and bad credit.
Liability coverage with The General costs an average of $119 per month, while full coverage is priced at $248 per month. If you’re seeking cheaper coverage and better service than Acceptance, The General may be a solid pick.
How to file an auto insurance claim with Acceptance Insurance
A car insurance claim is a formal request you submit to an insurer for payment after you’ve experienced a covered loss. You have a couple ways to file an auto claim with Acceptance:
Online: Go to the Acceptance website and click on the Claim tab.
By phone: Call 1 (800) 779-2103 toll-free. Note that the claims office is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time.
Acceptance Insurance FAQs
If you’re considering purchasing a policy with Acceptance Insurance, this additional information may help as you’re researching your coverage options.
Is Acceptance Insurance legitimate?
Yes. Acceptance Insurance is a legitimate company founded in 1969 with agents in 15 states. The company also earned an A+ rating from the BBB.
Is Acceptance car insurance worth it?
An auto policy with Acceptance might be a good idea if you’re a high-risk driver and can’t lock in coverage through another insurer. Otherwise, you may overpay for your car insurance.
What is the average cost of Acceptance car insurance?
On average, Acceptance costs $315 per month for full coverage and $226 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.
Who owns Acceptance Insurance?
Acceptance Insurance is owned by First Acceptance Corporation, which is headquartered in Nashville.
Who should get Acceptance Insurance?
If you’re a high-risk driver because you have bad credit or a history of traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, Acceptance may be a good option.
Is Acceptance Insurance good at paying claims?
Acceptance Insurance has an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best. This means it does a good job paying out claims.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
