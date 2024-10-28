Is It Illegal to Hit a Deer and Drive Off?

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Drivers in the U.S. have a 1 in 128 chance of colliding with an animal, according to data analysis by State Farm.[1] If you hit a deer, you may feel startled and unsure of how to proceed. Depending on the situation, you may want to leave the scene and seek medical attention right away.
Here’s what you should know about hitting a deer with your car, including what to do afterward and whether your car insurance policy will cover the damages.
Is it legal to drive off after you hit a deer?
The legality of driving away from the scene after hitting a deer depends on a number of factors, including road conditions, where the car accident took place, and how much damage your car sustains.
West Virginia, Montana, and Pennsylvania are the three states where you’re most likely to hit a deer, according to data from State Farm. Here’s an overview of the local laws or guidelines in these three states.
West Virginia: If you collide with a deer, you should move your vehicle to a safe place if you can and call 911 or the West Virginia State Police at *77. To remove the deer carcass from the site of the accident, you must obtain a non-hunting tag from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.[2]
Montana: If you collide with a deer, the Montana Department of Transportation recommends you pull off the road and turn on your emergency lights. The department also recommends not approaching or touching the struck animal. You can call the Montana Highway Patrol about the carcass at 1 (855) 647-3777.[3]
Pennsylvania: Per Pennsylvania law, you don’t have to call the police if you hit a deer, so long as no one in your vehicle incurs an injury and you can still drive your vehicle. If you don’t know what to do or you need to tow your car, you can dial 911 for help.[4] If you’d like to claim the carcass of the deer, contact the Game Commission at 1 (833) PGC-HUNT or 1 (833) PGC-WILD.
Even if your state doesn’t legally require you to contact local authorities after you collide with a deer, it’s a good idea so the authorities can file a police report, which you may need when submitting a claim to your insurance company. Plus, local authorities may potentially start to monitor and improve wildlife populations and safety concerns in the area.
What to do after you hit a deer
After you strike a deer, take a deep breath and follow these steps:
Make sure everyone is safe. First, assess yourself and any passengers for injuries. If anyone has an injury, call the police right away.
Move to a safe location. If you can still drive your vehicle, move it to the shoulder or side of the road, away from the deer. Inspect your vehicle for damage, and seek roadside assistance if it’s unsafe to drive.
Stay calm. It can be nerve-racking to hit a deer, but it’s important to stay calm. If you try to approach the deer or move it, you may prompt further damage and find yourself in a worse situation.
Call the police. Though your state might not require you to, you should still consider calling 911 or animal control, even if no damages or injuries occur. Local authorities can help remove the deer and reduce the risk of further issues. Plus, they may file a police report, which can help you if you file a claim.
Document the incident. As long as it’s safe, take photos and videos of the accident scene. Try to showcase the damage to your vehicle and the deer itself, as this information may support a future car insurance claim.
Notify your car insurance company. Inform your car insurer or insurance agent of the deer crash as soon as you can. Share details of the situation and work with them to start the claims process.
Seek medical attention. It’s in your best interest to go to the doctor, even if you think you’re fine or your injuries seem minor. Some injuries, such as whiplash, take some time to appear.
Car insurance that covers deer collisions
On average, 189 people in the U.S. have died annually since 2010 as a result of animal-vehicle collisions, based on data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[5] While animal-related accidents are fairly common, insurance doesn’t always cover them.
The type of car insurance policy you have will determine whether you’ll receive coverage for an accident with a deer or another wild animal. Liability coverage won’t apply because it’s barebones insurance for property damage and bodily injuries after an at-fault accident.
The following optional policies can come in handy if you strike a deer with your vehicle:
Comprehensive coverage
Part offull-coverage car insurance, comprehensive coverage can pay for repair or replacement costs after a non-collision event, such as an accident with a deer. Comprehensive insurance can also protect against vandalism, fire damage, and damage from natural disasters in some cases.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, medical payments insurance is an add-on policy that covers medical expenses resulting from an accident. This coverage can apply even if you’re responsible for the deer crash and reimburses you for applicable hospital visits, procedures, and surgeries.
Personal injury protection coverage
Personal injury protection pays for medical and non-medical expenses related to injuries you or your passengers face after an accident with a deer. It may cover lost wages, child care costs, and doctor bills.
Accident forgiveness coverage
Accident forgiveness can either be a part of your auto policy or an add-on that ensures your premium won’t increase after your first at-fault accident, even if it involves a deer. Not all insurers offer this type of coverage.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance is an optional endorsement that can kick in during emergency situations on the road. It may reimburse you for towing or related expenses after you collide with a deer.
Cost of hitting a deer
After hitting a deer with your vehicle, the average cost of a car insurance claim is $4,600, according to recent data from the IIHS.[6]
Several factors play a role in the value of your claim, such as your location, how fast you were driving, and the extent of the car damage. Your car insurance company and how much insurance coverage you have will also influence the cost.
How to file a car insurance claim after hitting a deer
Collect information about the incident. Make sure you have your policy number, the date and time of the accident, the names and contact information of drivers and witnesses, and photos of the damage on hand.
File a police report. Call the police immediately — especially if any driver or passengers incurred injuries — even if your state doesn’t require you to. A police report can provide valuable information to your insurance company.
Contact your car insurance company. Contact your auto insurer or agent to start the claims process. Depending on the company, you may be able to do this online, over the phone, or through a mobile app.
Work with an adjuster. An insurance adjuster will likely ask you for more information about the incident. Be honest with them, and respond to all their inquiries promptly.
Accept the settlement. If you approve the payout, you’ll receive it from the insurer. You can use the funds to fix your vehicle.
How to avoid hitting a deer
Deer are more prevalent in some states, like Pennsylvania and Montana, but they exist in every state. These tips can allow you to be proactive and reduce the risk of deer accidents:
Be mindful of deer season. Most deer accidents occur between October and December. You should watch out for deer and drive extra carefully in areas where you see them often.
Turn on your high beams. Switching on your high beams is a good idea, especially in rural areas where deer are more difficult to spot. High beams can increase visibility while you’re driving at night.
Don’t swerve away from the deer. If you notice a deer in front of your vehicle, brake carefully. Don’t swerve into another lane, as this can lead to more damage and accidents with other cars.
Slow down on rural roads. When you drive on rural roads, be a conservative driver. By doing so, you’ll be more likely to stop and react properly if a deer crosses the road.
Is it illegal to hit a deer and drive off FAQs
The following information can help answer some of your remaining questions about vehicle accidents with deer.
What happens if you hit a deer and leave the scene?
In most states, it’s not illegal to strike a deer and drive away. But it’s smart to contact authorities immediately, especially if the collision caused motor vehicle damage or human injury.
What should you do if the deer runs off?
If the deer runs away after you collide with it, inform the police. Local authorities can safely dispose of deer to prevent other accidents. Having a police report will help to support a potential insurance claim, too.
Can you keep a deer you hit?
It varies. Whether you can keep a deer you hit with your vehicle depends on your state laws. For example, Ohio and Oregon allow you to, while states like Indiana and Missouri only permit this if you have a hunting permit.
Do you need to report the accident to the police?
It’s typically not legally necessary to inform the local police of a deer accident. But it’s a good idea to inform law enforcement to help prevent future accidents and further damage.
Is it legal to shoot a deer you hit with your car?
It’s illegal to shoot a deer you strike with your car in most states. But if you have a hunting license you use during deer season and hunting hours, you may be able to.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.