Cost of Honda Civic Car Insurance (2023)

The Honda Civic is one of the bestselling passenger cars in the U.S. because of its fuel efficiency, interior design, and standard technology.[1]
Civic drivers pay an average monthly cost of $108 for liability insurance and $215 for full coverage. If you’re interested in a Honda Civic or already own one, here’s how to find the most affordable car insurance rates for this popular sedan.
Quick Facts
USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the lowest auto insurance rates for Honda Civics.
Depending on the model year, Honda Civic insurance costs $73 to $112 per month for liability coverage, on average.
The 2022 and 2023 Honda Civic models were top safety picks for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[2]
Cost of Honda Civic insurance
The average cost of Honda Civic insurance is $108 per month for liability coverage and $215 per month for full coverage. Compare these to the national averages of $103 per month for a liability policy and $206 per month for full coverage, and Honda Civic insurance is more expensive, on average.
Various factors like your location, age, car safety features, model year, and more determine your Honda Civic insurance rate.
2023 Honda Civic insurance
The MSRP of the 2023 Honda Civic ranges from $23,450 to $30,050. The table below shows the average cost of insuring a 2023 Honda Civic with various companies.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Honda Civic insurance
Depending on the trim level, the 2022 Honda Civic will run you anywhere between $22,550 to $29,150. Here are the average costs from different companies for 2022 Honda Civic car insurance.
2021 Honda Civic insurance
The original MSRP of the 2021 Honda Civic was $21,050 for the LX trim. Start your search for coverage for your 2021 Honda Civic with the auto insurers in the table below.
2020 Honda Civic insurance
The 2020 Honda Civic comes with a starting MSRP of $19,750.
2019 Honda Civic insurance
You can expect an MSRP range of $19,550 to $27,400 for the 2019 Honda Civic. The table below shows average quotes for 2019 Honda Civic insurance.
2018 Honda Civic insurance
For the LX or the 2018 Honda Civic’s base trim, the MSRP is $19,350. The table below shows the average rates for 2018 Honda Civic car insurance from the cheapest companies.
2017 Honda Civic insurance
The original MSRP for the 2017 Honda Civic was $18,740 for the LX model. The table below shows the average cost of insuring a 2017 Honda Civic with various insurers.
2016 Honda Civic insurance
Depending on the trim and package, the 2016 Honda Civic costs between $18,640 and $26,500. Here are average quotes from different car insurance companies for the 2016 Honda Civic.
2015 Honda Civic insurance
For the 2015 Honda Civic LX, the MSRP starts at $18,490. Use the table below to compare average quotes from top car insurance companies for 2015 Honda Civic auto coverage.
2014 Honda Civic insurance
The MSRP for the 2014 Honda Civic ranges from $18,390 to $26,640. Here’s how much car insurance companies quote, on average, for 2014 Honda Civic insurance coverage.
Honda Civic car insurance coverages
Auto insurance rates from the top car insurance companies depend on how much car insurance you get and factors like your age, marital status, driving history, safety features, crash test ratings, and insurance company.[3]
Here are several Honda Civic car insurance options you can explore:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage can apply if your vehicle hits another car or object, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage protects you from non-collision events that damage your vehicle. A few examples include fires, floods, theft, or hitting an animal.
If you finance or lease your Honda, gap insurance covers the difference between the insurance settlement and your auto loan in the event of a total loss.
Rental car reimbursement
When your car is in the shop for repairs under a covered claim, this coverage pays for a rental car for you to drive in the meantime.
Honda Civic car insurance FAQs
If you’re in the market for Honda Civic insurance, this additional information might help you as you search for the lowest rates and best coverage.
Which company has the cheapest Honda Civic insurance?
USAA continually offers the most affordable premiums for Honda Civic owners. For the 2023 model, the average rate is $66 per month for minimum coverage. Because USAA only serves the military community, you may turn to State Farm and GEICO, two of the top car insurance companies for cheap rates.
Are Honda Civics expensive to insure?
Not really. Compared to similar vehicles on the market, Honda Civics come with affordable car insurance rates. This may be because of their moderate price points and high safety rankings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the IIHS.
How much does it cost to insure a Honda Civic?
The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance for a Honda Civic is $108. A full-coverage policy runs an average of $215 per month. Keep in mind your premiums will depend on the model year of your Civic and other factors like your ZIP code, age, driving record, and more.
How does the model year of a Honda Civic affect the insurance cost?
Newer Civic models are typically more expensive to insure than older models. This is because their repair costs tend to be higher. Fortunately, you can still find cheap car insurance coverage for a newer Honda Civic. Shop around and get car insurance quotes from different companies.
What factors can potentially lower the cost of insurance for a Honda Civic?
You can enjoy cheaper car insurance rates for a Honda Civic if you choose an older model and maintain a clean driving record. Take advantage of discounts, like a good student discount or homeowners insurance bundling discount, to lower your Civic car insurance costs even more.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.