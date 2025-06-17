Is AAA Worth It? (2025)

If you’re a frequent driver and want access to a number of discounts, AAA might make sense. But if you only drive on occasion or can afford to cover roadside services as they arise, you may want to skip it.
If you get stranded on the side of the road, AAA — also known as Triple-A — might come in handy. Whether you’re dealing with a dead battery or a flat tire, its roadside assistance service can help. But you have to buy a membership to take advantage of it.
AAA membership costs vary by location and tier but can range from $68 to $128 per year.
Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from AAA so you can decide if it’s worth it for your situation.
Is AAA membership worth it?
Whether AAA is worth joining depends on your particular lifestyle, driving habits, needs, and preferences.
Founded in 1902, the American Automobile Association (AAA) is a national nonprofit organization made up of AAA clubs around the country.[1] In exchange for a membership fee, AAA members can enjoy a number of AAA benefits, including its well-known roadside assistance service. As a member, you’ll receive coverage on the road, regardless of whose vehicle you’re driving.
You may find Triple-A worthwhile if you:
Drive frequently
Go on road trips or drive long distances
Have an older car with diminished value
Can’t afford roadside assistance during emergency situations
Want access to exclusive member discounts and other perks
On the other hand, you may want to hold off on AAA if you:
Don’t drive often
Have roadside assistance coverage through an insurance company or financial institution
Can afford roadside services and emergency service costs on your own
Don’t travel very often and don’t need travel-related discounts
Pros and cons of AAA membership
Just like any other product, AAA roadside assistance comes with benefits and drawbacks for drivers, including:
Pros
24/7 roadside assistance
Three membership plans to choose from
Various discounts and membership perks
Cons
The basic plan provides little benefit
Costs vary by local club
Cheaper roadside service options are available
AAA membership costs
Factors like where you live and the coverage you choose affect the cost of AAA membership. If you’re interested in joining AAA, it’s a good idea to contact a regional motor club near you to get an exact quote.
The three membership tiers and their prices are as follows:
Membership Level
Annual Cost
Basic
$68
Plus
$98
Premier
$128
AAA membership benefits
The bread and butter of AAA is 24/7 roadside assistance. As a member of Triple-A, you’ll receive assistance quickly, at any time of the day or night. Its roadside assistance services include minor mechanical repairs, battery jump-starts, spare tire replacements, tow truck services, and emergency fuel delivery.[2]
A car-lockout service, as well as extrication and winching, is also part of the free roadside assistance offerings. Here’s a look at the roadside assistance benefits that come with AAA plans.[3] Keep in mind that these plan options and limits can vary depending on where you live.
Service
Basic Plan
Plus Plan
Premier Plan
Towing
Up to 3 miles
Up to 100 miles
Up to 200 miles
Fuel delivery
At-pump price
Free fuel delivery
Free fuel delivery
Vehicle lockout service
Up to $50
Up to $100
Up to $100
Home lockout service
None
None
Up to $100
Identity theft
Monitoring
Monitoring
$10,000 identity theft insurance
Flat tire repair
Included
Included
Included
Battery service
Included
Included
Included
Bicycle coverage
Included
Included
Included
AAA discounts and perks
In addition to roadside assistance, AAA offers several other benefits.
Auto discounts
As a member of AAA, you can enjoy automotive-related discounts to help you lower the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle. You may save money on a CARFAX vehicle history report, NAPA Auto Parts, and fuel purchases through Shell.
Also, AAA partners with more than 7,000 auto repair shops in North America with Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified or factory-trained technicians. If you join AAA, you can get at least 10% off repairs at any of these AAA-approved auto repair shops.
Travel discounts
If you travel frequently, AAA’s travel discounts can be a good way to reduce travel costs and save on car rentals and hotels. These include discounts with popular car rental companies, such as Dollar, Thrifty, and Hertz. You can also save on hotels through Triple-A’s preferred partners, which include Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and MGM Resorts International.
Additionally, AAA offers travel assistance for trips that meet certain criteria. This can cover lost tickets and baggage, emergency airline and hotel reservations, cash and money transfers, medical referrals, and more.
Insurance services
AAA offers car insurance coverage and says customers who switch can save an average of $623 per year. You can work with an agent or get a quote online, and you can also report a claim or pay your bill digitally.
AAA also offers insurance coverage for homes, condo owners, and renters, as well as specialty coverage for boats, personal watercraft, and off-road vehicles.
Other perks
In addition to auto-related discounts and travel discounts, AAA provides extra perks. Note that some are only available in certain locations with higher-tier plans. Several examples of the most popular perks include:
Home and business discounts at retail stores like the UPS Store, Penske Truck Rental, HP, Samsung, and T-Mobile
Discounted passport photos
Free personal notary service
Reimbursement toward home locksmith services
Cheapest recent rates
AAA alternatives
AAA is just one option for roadside assistance. Many auto insurance companies also offer roadside assistance as an optional coverage or as part of a standard car insurance policy. The insurer will determine what’s included, but in most cases, you won’t get many of the perks AAA offers to members of its Basic, Plus, and Premier plans.
To make the best choice, get quotes from your local AAA auto club and several of the best car insurance companies. If you get roadside assistance through your insurance company, you may spend less up front and can enjoy a one-stop shop or the convenience of using one company for claims and roadside assistance. But AAA may offer perks and discounts that you simply won’t find through an auto insurance policy.
AAA membership FAQs
Having an AAA membership is worth it for many drivers. If you still have questions about AAA, check out the additional information below.
What is the best AAA membership to buy?
Your budget, driving habits, and preferences can help you find the ideal AAA membership and best value. The Basic membership may make sense if you’re a low-mileage driver, whereas Plus is likely a better fit if you drive daily. Premier, the most popular membership, can give you extra protection if you’re constantly on the road and tend to travel long distances.
How much does AAA membership cost?
The price of AAA membership depends on your ZIP code, location, and the level of coverage you choose. AAA prices can range from $68 to $128 per year.
Does AAA really save you money?
Yes. AAA can help you save money on roadside assistance services that you might need during an emergency. These include towing, fuel delivery, car battery jump-starts, and more. Without an AAA membership or roadside assistance coverage through an insurance company, you’d have to pay for these costs out of pocket.
Does AAA offer a Costco membership discount?
No. AAA doesn’t offer a discount on a Costco membership. But it does offer other discounts to places like the UPS Store, the Parking Spot, T-Mobile, NAPA Auto Parts, and CARFAX.
Can you gift AAA membership to a friend or family member?
Yes. You can purchase a membership for a friend or family member. All you have to do is visit a local auto club or contact AAA’s Membership Service Center.
Is it hard to cancel an AAA membership?
No. To cancel your AAA membership, you’ll need to call the phone number for the member services team in your region. You should be able to find the number online or on the back of your membership card.
