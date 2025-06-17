Is AAA Worth It? (2025)

AAA discounts and perks

In addition to roadside assistance, AAA offers several other benefits.

Auto discounts

As a member of AAA, you can enjoy automotive-related discounts to help you lower the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle. You may save money on a CARFAX vehicle history report, NAPA Auto Parts, and fuel purchases through Shell.

Also, AAA partners with more than 7,000 auto repair shops in North America with Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified or factory-trained technicians. If you join AAA, you can get at least 10% off repairs at any of these AAA-approved auto repair shops.

Travel discounts

If you travel frequently, AAA’s travel discounts can be a good way to reduce travel costs and save on car rentals and hotels. These include discounts with popular car rental companies, such as Dollar, Thrifty, and Hertz. You can also save on hotels through Triple-A’s preferred partners, which include Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and MGM Resorts International.

Additionally, AAA offers travel assistance for trips that meet certain criteria. This can cover lost tickets and baggage, emergency airline and hotel reservations, cash and money transfers, medical referrals, and more.

Insurance services

AAA offers car insurance coverage and says customers who switch can save an average of $623 per year. You can work with an agent or get a quote online, and you can also report a claim or pay your bill digitally.

AAA also offers insurance coverage for homes, condo owners, and renters, as well as specialty coverage for boats, personal watercraft, and off-road vehicles.

Other perks

In addition to auto-related discounts and travel discounts, AAA provides extra perks. Note that some are only available in certain locations with higher-tier plans. Several examples of the most popular perks include:

Home and business discounts at retail stores like the UPS Store, Penske Truck Rental, HP, Samsung, and T-Mobile

Discounted passport photos

Free personal notary service

Reimbursement toward home locksmith services