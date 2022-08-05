Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Amica: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Amica: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, Amica offers significantly cheaper car insurance rates across all driver demographics than Liberty Mutual. For example, a driver in their 20s can expect to pay $261 per month with Liberty Mutual and $133 per month with Amica, which amounts to a $1,536 annual difference.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

According to Insurify data, your gender and annual mileage don’t have a significant impact on your quote with Amica. In contrast, with Liberty Mutual, men can expect to pay $17 more per month for a car insurance policy than women, which amounts to a $204 annual difference. Low-mileage drivers will also find cheaper rates than high-mileage drivers with Liberty Mutual.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Amica Car Insurance by Age

Insurance companies take various factors into consideration when calculating your car insurance quote, and your age is one of the most important ones. Statistically, teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s pay significantly higher car insurance rates than more mature drivers. Drivers in their 50s can typically expect the lowest quotes.

As a teen driver, you can expect to pay $503 per month for an auto insurance policy with Liberty Mutual and $407 per month for a policy with Amica. Your monthly premiums will go down as you get older—going as low as $163 with Liberty Mutual for drivers in their 60s and $107 with Amica for drivers in their 50s—but Liberty Mutual still offers higher average rates for all age groups.

Age Group Liberty Mutual Amica Teen $503 $407 20s $261 $133 30s $208 $141 40s $204 $166 50s $182 $107 60s $163 $139 70s $173 $154 80s $177 $162

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Amica Car Insurance by Gender

Some insurance companies assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behavior, such as speeding, than women. As a result, men may get higher auto insurance quotes from their insurance agent. However, insurers in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, or Pennsylvania are banned from using your gender.

According to Insurify data, car insurance rates with Amica remain largely unaffected by gender, averaging just $3 per month higher for men. However, you can expect a more significant difference with Liberty Mutual. On average, men pay $17 more per month for a car insurance policy with Liberty Mutual than women, which amounts to a $204 annual difference.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men can expect lower auto insurance rates with Amica than Liberty Mutual. On average, men can expect to pay $256 per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual and $136 per month for a policy with Amica, which is $120 lower.

Gender Liberty Mutual Amica National Average Men $256 $136 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women will find cheaper car insurance rates with Amica than with Liberty Mutual. According to Insurify data, you will pay $239 per month with Liberty Mutual and $133 per month with Amica, which amounts to a $1,272 annual difference in insurance premiums.

Gender Liberty Mutual Amica National Average Women $239 $133 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Amica Car Insurance by Mileage

Some car insurance companies believe that the more you drive, the higher the risk of you getting into an accident or otherwise damaging your vehicle. This is why you may find that your quote is higher than the average with some companies if you regularly cover high mileage, between 15,000 and 20,000 miles annually.

Your annual mileage does not seem to play a role in your car insurance rates with Amica. Regardless of your annual mileage, you can expect to pay $133 per month in insurance premiums. Insurify data for Liberty Mutual shows a significant difference between average monthly quotes for high- and low-mileage drivers. Learn more in the tables below.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Regardless of your mileage, you can expect to pay an average of $133 per month for a policy with Amica. Your quote with Liberty Mutual is affected by your mileage, and you will pay an average of $272 per month if your annual mileage is 15,000 and $290 per month if your annual mileage is 20,000. Overall, Amica offers significantly cheaper rates than Liberty Mutual.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Amica National Average 15,000 $272 $133 $78 20,000 $290 $133 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

You can expect to pay $233 per month if your annual mileage is 5,000 and $242 per month if your annual mileage is 10,000 with Liberty Mutual. These average quotes are $100 and $109 higher than what you would typically pay with Amica. However, these numbers are just estimates based on statistics. Use Insurify to get an exact quote today.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual Amica National Average 5,000 $233 $133 $78 10,000 $242 $133 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Amica Car Insurance by Credit Score

Statistically, drivers with a good credit history pay less for their insurance coverage than drivers with a poor credit history. Some car insurance companies assume that drivers with poor and average credit scores are more likely to file insurance claims than drivers with excellent and good credit scores.

On average, drivers with a poor credit history pay $600 more per year for car insurance than drivers with good credit. However, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow insurers to use your credit score as a factor when calculating your car insurance rate, so if you live in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your credit score impacting your quote.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, you will find cheaper rates with Amica than with Liberty Mutual. Drivers with an excellent credit score can expect their monthly quote to be $201 with Liberty Mutual and $112 with Amica, $89 lower. Similarly, drivers with a good credit score pay $214 per month with Liberty Mutual and $127 per month with Amica, $87 lower.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual Amica National Average Excellent credit $201 $112 $60 Good credit $214 $127 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you have a bad credit history, you can expect higher rates with both Liberty Mutual and Amica Mutual insurance. According to Insurify data, you will pay $126 more per month for a policy with Liberty Mutual than with Amica if you have an average credit score and $135 more per month if you have a poor credit score.

Liberty Mutual Amica National Average Average credit $259 $133 $78 Poor credit $311 $176 $120

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. Amica Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies take a close look at your driving record because it gives them a sense of your driving habits. Drivers with a clean driving history have access to the lowest car insurance rates because insurers assume that they are going to keep practicing safe driving behaviors.

Speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on your record will make your auto insurance rates go up. DUIs have the biggest impact on your quote with both Liberty Mutual and Amica, making it increase to $470 per month and $387 per month, respectively. To compare, a driver with a clean record can expect to pay $240 per month with Liberty Mutual and $133 per month with Amica.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, drivers with a clean driving record pay $240 per month with Liberty Mutual and $133 per month with Amica, $107 lower. It’s important to note that your car insurance quote depends on a variety of different factors, such as the types of coverage you want and your vehicle model.

Driving Record Liberty Mutual Amica National Average Clean Record $240 $133 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket on your record will increase your quote by $39 per month with Liberty Mutual and by $87 per month with Amica. However, you can still expect lower car insurance rates with Amica than with Liberty Mutual. On average, you will pay $279 per month with Liberty Mutual and $220 per month with Amica, $59 lower.

Driving Record Liberty Mutual Amica National Average Speeding Ticket $279 $220 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Having an accident on your driving record can increase your car insurance quote to $289 per month with Liberty Mutual and $194 per month with Amica on average. Both of these quotes are higher than the national average, but you can expect to pay $1,140 less annually on average if you get a policy with Amica vs. Liberty Mutual.

Driving Record Liberty Mutual Amica National Average Accident $289 $194 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

According to Insurify data, a DUI on your record has the strongest impact on your car insurance quote. On average, you can expect to pay $470 per month with Liberty Mutual and $387 per month with Amica, $83 lower. These quotes are high, but you can use a variety of insurance discounts available to you to minimize the costs.