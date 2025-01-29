Experian Car Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2025)

How does Experian work?

Getting car insurance quotes from Experian is a fairly simple process. First, click the purple “Get Started” button on the website. Then, provide basic personal details, including your name, address, phone number, and birth date.

Next, Experian will send a verification code to your phone. Once you enter the code and verify your identity, the platform should pull up your driver and vehicle information.

The site confirmed our sample profile of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy and identified the exact make, model, and trim of the vehicle, which is convenient for drivers who may not know their car’s specifics. It then populated the vehicle information directly on the form.

When all your information looks accurate, you’ll answer a few more questions about your driving history.[1] For example, Experian will ask if you’ve had any accidents or filed any auto claims within the last five years. The questions were fairly straightforward, and we were able to answer them without any confusion.

The quote process

After providing the requested information, we went through the quote process to test how it works. Experian provided seven real-time quotes from top insurers, such as GEICO and Bristol West, and showed the prices for monthly and annual premiums. We were able to select and finalize a policy directly on Experian’s website.

Experian doesn’t let you choose which insurers to receive quotes from. Instead, it selects the companies that make the most sense for your unique situation. The “recommended quote” (the cheapest option on the list) from GEICO was highlighted at the top and was more affordable than the control policy we used for our sampling. The price was also cheaper than quotes from other insurers, including Root, National General, and Bristol West.

For the liability-only coverage we selected, GEICO’s quote was $19 per month; Bristol West’s was significantly higher, at $164 per month. This price difference reinforces the importance of car insurance comparison shopping. Insurance quotes fluctuate frequently and aren’t set in stone, so comparing prices each year can save you money.[2]