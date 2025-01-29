Home>Car Insurance

Experian Car Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2025)

Experian offers real-time car insurance quotes from more than 40 top insurers.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

If you’re in the market for car insurance, you may consider Experian to help you zero in on the right policy. Its free comparison tool is designed to make car insurance shopping easy, with real-time quotes for your unique auto insurance needs.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from the Experian car insurance platform.

Experian at a glance

Experian is a major credit-reporting agency with roots dating back to 1826. The company also matches people with various products, including credit cards, personal loans, and car insurance. Experian is licensed to sell insurance in all 50 states and claims that shoppers may save more than $800 on car insurance through its marketplace.

After you supply your personal information, Experian provides several options so you can compare insurance quotes. You can then select and finalize your insurance coverage without having to request quotes from several different insurers.

Once you set up an account, Experian says it’ll notify you when rates drop in your area so you know when to comparison shop. The tool is free to use, with the company earning commissions through its insurance company partners.

Pros

  • Matches users to policies from more than 40 insurance companies

  • Provides real-time quotes rather than advertisements or offers

  • Makes it easy to finalize coverage on the Experian site

Cons

  • Questionnaire requires a phone verification

  • Minimal online reviews on the car insurance tool

  • Must complete an opt-out form to prevent your info from being shared or sold

How does Experian work?

Getting car insurance quotes from Experian is a fairly simple process. First, click the purple “Get Started” button on the website. Then, provide basic personal details, including your name, address, phone number, and birth date. 

Next, Experian will send a verification code to your phone. Once you enter the code and verify your identity, the platform should pull up your driver and vehicle information.

The site confirmed our sample profile of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy and identified the exact make, model, and trim of the vehicle, which is convenient for drivers who may not know their car’s specifics. It then populated the vehicle information directly on the form.

When all your information looks accurate, you’ll answer a few more questions about your driving history.[1] For example, Experian will ask if you’ve had any accidents or filed any auto claims within the last five years. The questions were fairly straightforward, and we were able to answer them without any confusion.

The quote process

After providing the requested information, we went through the quote process to test how it works. Experian provided seven real-time quotes from top insurers, such as GEICO and Bristol West, and showed the prices for monthly and annual premiums. We were able to select and finalize a policy directly on Experian’s website.

Experian doesn’t let you choose which insurers to receive quotes from. Instead, it selects the companies that make the most sense for your unique situation. The “recommended quote” (the cheapest option on the list) from GEICO was highlighted at the top and was more affordable than the control policy we used for our sampling. The price was also cheaper than quotes from other insurers, including Root, National General, and Bristol West.

For the liability-only coverage we selected, GEICO’s quote was $19 per month; Bristol West’s was significantly higher, at $164 per month. This price difference reinforces the importance of car insurance comparison shopping. Insurance quotes fluctuate frequently and aren’t set in stone, so comparing prices each year can save you money.[2]

Experian reviews: What real customers are saying

Experian has a rating of 4 stars (out of 5) based on more than 78,000 reviews on Trustpilot. Most of the reviews are related to the agency’s other products and services, although we did find a few reviews about its car insurance comparison tool.

Unfortunately, these reviews were mostly negative and featured what were essentially complaints about unwanted calls and spammy practices, such as insurers calling or texting, redirects to other websites, or requests to add the same information numerous times.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) hasn’t accredited Experian and has given it an F rating based on unresolved complaints. To be fair, there are no reviews for its car insurance comparison service.

Our team also found a review on Reddit from a user who stated that the platform didn’t provide them with actual car insurance quotes and only collected personal information. Another Reddit reviewer said the “very attractive quote with GEICO” they received through Experian was not for the same coverage they’d requested.

It’s important to note that customers tend to write reviews when they’re unhappy, so there may be users who’ve had a good experience with Experian’s car insurance comparison site but chose not to share it.

Here are a few real reviews from Trustpilot:

Experian vs. Insurify

Experian and Insurify each offer a car insurance comparison platform. But while Experian provides a multitude of other products and services, Insurify specializes in insurance. 

Insurify’s main service is to connect users to the right car insurance options for their particular budget and needs. Also, the company states that it won’t sell your personal information.

By using Insurify’s comparison tool to compare quotes, you may save up to $1,025† each year on your car insurance, which is more than the $800 annual savings Experian advertises. Note that while Experian partners with more than 40 top insurers, Insurify works with more than 100 well-known insurance companies.

Both Experian and Insurify require you to fill out a questionnaire so they can collect the information needed to provide a quote. After receiving information on the car and driver, the companies provide real-time quotes, and you can buy your new auto policy directly on their websites.

Is Experian a spammy site?

Once you complete a form on Experian’s car insurance comparison tool, you’ll likely receive texts and phone calls from different insurers. And while Experian is a reputable company, it shares and sells your personal information.

The good news is you can opt out by sending your name and address to [email protected]. If you do so, you might want to add other phone numbers and emails (as well as variations of your name) that you’d like to protect. Experian also allows you to request a copy of the data it shares, delete your data, or modify it.

Experian FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance, these answers to common questions about Experian and its auto insurance comparison service can provide additional insight.

  • Is Experian easy to use?

    Yes, the Experian car insurance comparison platform is easy to use. Once you share some basic personal information, the tool populates your car details and provides several real-time quotes from insurers like Bristol West, GEICO, and National General. You can buy a policy on Experian’s site instead of going directly to your insurer of choice.

  • Is Experian free?

    Yes, Experian’s car insurance comparison tool is 100% free to use. The company states it earns commissions through its insurance partners. While the tool is free to use, you’ll have to opt out to ensure Experian doesn’t sell or share your personal information.

  • Does it hurt your credit score to get car insurance quotes from Experian?

    No. You can get car insurance quotes through Experian without worrying about a negative effect on your credit. The agency allows you to complete the process without a hard inquiry, which is a type of credit check many lenders and credit card companies use that may temporarily lower your credit score.[3]

