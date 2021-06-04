Elevation Certificates: Your Ticket to Flood Insurance Protection and Savings

What is an elevation certificate? An elevation certificate is a document prepared by a qualified engineer that lists a building's lowest point of elevation, flood zone details, and other relevant characteristics.

Homeowners insurance protects your home and property in case of various natural disasters and perils. But homeowners policies don’t pay to repair water damage caused by flooding, and if you live in a high-risk area, your mortgage lender will likely require that you purchase flood insurance coverage.

Most homeowners in high-risk areas purchase flood protection through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) (which also backs many private insurers’ flood coverage). When you purchase an NFIP policy, your insurance agent needs to know certain characteristics of your home—like its flood risk and elevation information—to determine the cost of your flood insurance policy. That’s why FEMA requires first-time policyholders to submit an elevation certificate before their flood coverage kicks in.

If you’re already feeling in over your head, don’t worry. Insurify is here to sort through the jargon and be your bridge over troubled water, so to speak. Keep reading for a full guide on elevation certificates, including what they are, how much they cost, and how they can help you save on your flood insurance premiums.

