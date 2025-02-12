Best Life Insurance for Seniors (2025)

Best life insurance companies for seniors

As you shop around, you’ll find no shortage of life insurance companies for seniors. To help you start your search for senior life insurance coverage, here are Insurify’s top picks for senior life insurance companies.

State Farm: Best for online quotes

Sample quote: $103 per month

J.D. Power score: 699/1,000

AM Best rating: A++

State Farm is one of the only senior life insurers that lets you get a quote online within minutes. It offers term life insurance up to age 75, guaranteed issue final expense insurance up to age 80 and with no medical exam, whole life, and universal life insurance. If you’re looking for other options, you can work with a State Farm agent to determine the ideal policy and complete the application process.

When it comes to customer satisfaction, State Farm excels, as it earned the top spot for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study.[1]

Mutual of Omaha: Best for complimentary products

Sample quote: No online quotes available

J.D. Power score: 659/1,000

AM Best rating: A+

Mutual of Omaha has a strong lineup of life insurance products for senior citizens, including term, whole, and universal options. You can buy a term life insurance policy up to age 80. Whole life insurance is available up to age 85 — with the exception of in New York, where it’s offered up to age 75.[2]

Mutual of Omaha also offers insurance products, such as long-term care insurance, critical illness insurance, and cancer, heart attack, and stroke insurance. The insurer also provides a Medicare Advice Center and plenty of useful articles for seniors on topics such as funeral costs and long-term care.

Northwestern Mutual: Best for dividend earnings

Sample quote: No online quotes available

J.D. Power score: 670/1,000

AM Best rating: A++

Northwestern Mutual offers four types of life insurance policies that may work for older adults: whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life. It also provides other types of financial services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, and long-term care.

If you’re looking for a senior life insurance policy with a cash value account, Northwestern Mutual’s whole life coverage is worth considering. Your money will accumulate over time, and you’ll be able to use it to cover just about any expense, even when you’re alive. In 2025, Northwestern Mutual expects to pay out more than $8 billion in dividends to its policyholders.[3]

Prudential: Best for customization

Sample quote: No online quotes available

J.D. Power score: 626/1,000

AM Best rating: A+

Prudential allows seniors to choose from four term life insurance policy types and four types of permanent life insurance coverage with multiple policy options.

Policy durations for term life range from as little as one year up to 30 years. And if you’re younger than 60, you may be able to get a term policy from Prudential without a medical exam. The life insurance company makes it easy to customize your coverage through a variety of riders for both term and permanent life insurance.

With the BenefitAccess Rider, for example, you can access your policy’s death benefit while you’re alive in the event you become chronically ill. Other rider options may be useful if you become disabled or wish to provide your loved ones with an additional death benefit.

MassMutual: Best for customer service

Sample quote: No online quotes available

J.D. Power score: 673/1,000

AM Best rating: A++

MassMutual serves older adults with whole, term, universal, and variable life insurance. Because it’s a mutual company, it doesn’t answer to shareholders, and policyholders have certain rights regarding the company’s governance.[4] MassMutual’s commitment to its policyholders is evident in its J.D. Power score — the third-highest in the 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study.

You can work with a MassMutual financial professional near you to pinpoint the type of life insurance coverage that’s right for your needs and complete the application process. If you need additional assistance, you may reach out to the company directly via email or phone, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. MassMutual also makes it easy to file claims online.