Cost of Jaguar Car Insurance (2025)

Average car insurance cost for Jaguar drivers is $125 per month for liability-only policies and $236 per month for full coverage.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Updated

Jaguar has produced luxury sedans and sports cars since its inception in 1922.[1] Over time, the automaker has also added crossovers and SUVs to its lineup.

Jaguar owners pay an average of $125 per month for liability insurance and $236 per month for full coverage. These figures are similar to car insurance rates from other luxury automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Infiniti.

If you have a Jaguar or are in the market for one, here’s what else you need to know about securing car insurance for these sought-after vehicles.

Quick Facts

  • Jaguar’s crossover, the E-Pace, is the most expensive Jaguar to insure, while the I-Pace, the all-electric SUV, is the cheapest.

  • As you shop for Jaguar car insurance, be sure to consider optional coverages, like comprehensive or collision coverage, for additional protection.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO all offer affordable car insurance rates for Jaguar owners.

Cost of Jaguar insurance by model

Jaguar offers a number of models to accommodate the budgets, needs, and preferences of various consumers.

Here, you’ll find monthly car insurance costs for some of the most popular Jaguar models.

XE$135
XF$133
F-Pace$129
E-Pace$149
I-Pace$127
XJ$128
F-Type$129
X-Type$135
Cheapest Jaguar insurance by model

Now, you can examine each individual Jaguar model more closely while comparing the average full-coverage insurance rates available for that model.

  • The Jaguar XE is a compact sports sedan last produced in 2024.[2] Its original MSRP was $40,950.

    USAA$130
    GEICO$154
    State Farm$155
    Allstate$172
    Progressive$200
    American Family$201
    Nationwide$238
    Travelers$251
    Farmers$306
    Liberty Mutual$327
  • Known as Jaguar’s midsize luxury sedan with above-average cargo capacity, the XF has an MSRP of $49,800.

    GEICO$147
    State Farm$148
    Allstate$164
    Progressive$191
    American Family$192
    Nationwide$227
    Travelers$240
    Farmers$292
    Liberty Mutual$312
  • The Jaguar F-Pace is a luxury performance SUV designed to tackle all types of terrain. Its MSRP is $57,000.

    USAA$126
    GEICO$149
    State Farm$151
    Allstate$167
    Progressive$194
    American Family$196
    Nationwide$232
    Travelers$245
    Farmers$297
    Liberty Mutual$318
  • As Jaguar’s first crossover, the E-Pace features all-wheel drive and the ClearSight rearview mirror that uses a live video feed to ensure optimal visibility. The Jaguar E-Pace has an MSRP of $49,500.

    USAA$118
    GEICO$140
    State Farm$141
    Allstate$157
    Progressive$182
    American Family$184
    Nationwide$218
    Travelers$230
    Farmers$279
    Liberty Mutual$298
  • The I-Pace is an all-electric SUV with an MSRP of $72,500. Insurance rates for the I-Pace are cheaper than for other Jaguar models.

    Data on average monthly rates for the Jaguar I-Pace isn’t available.

  • The Jaguar F-Type is a sports car with a high-performing V-8 engine. It has an MSRP of $77,900.

    USAA$121
    GEICO$143
    State Farm$145
    Allstate$161
    Progressive$187
    American Family$188
    Nationwide$222
    Travelers$235
    Farmers$285
    Liberty Mutual$305
  • An entry-level luxury sedan, the Jaguar X-Type had an MSRP of $34,370.[3] It was produced from 2001 to 2009.

    Rate data isn’t available for this model.

Best companies for Jaguar car insurance

Several car insurance companies offer affordable rates for Jaguar drivers. Here are three insurers to help you with your search:

USAA: Best for members of the military community

USAA logomembers of the military community
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
9.4 /10
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$98/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,183)

Rosemarie

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Fair

More reasonable prices.

John

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Agents are quick to respond.

Great! They are very attentive to my needs!

Debra

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Only Okay

Customer service is pretty hands-off. Our homeowner's policy went up a huge amount this year. I'll need to go shopping again, which is not what I like to do.
JD Power
880
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

  • Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing

State Farm: Best for bundling discounts

State Farm logobundling discounts
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$117/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,002)

Jane

May 19, 2025

Verified Review

State Farm is too expensive

I was with them for over forty years, but my insurance kept going up. I was paying $400.00 a month, so I had to leave.

Richard

May 18, 2025

Verified Review

Customer service a lost cause

I've been with them for over 25 years, and a few years ago, my agent retired, and the customer service went completely downhill. My former agent would call just to say hi and ask if there was anything I needed. The new agent and I have rarely talked, maybe 2-3 times in 4-5 years. I also tried to get a lower rate because I have multiple cars, but I never heard back, and they just increased the prices.

Jimi

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Average

No response to the email sent to the agent. Unable to get the status of a claim. Premium increased.
JD Power
842
NAIC Index
0.78
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

  • Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records

GEICO: Best for drivers with traffic violations on their records

GEICO logodrivers with traffic violations on their records
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
9 /10
Liability Only
$148/mo
Full Coverage
$178/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,410)

Carla

May 19, 2025

Verified Review

Perfect record, but keeps costing more.

Good through the years, but the cost keeps increasing.

Jt

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Taken for Granted

I have been a long-time customer, and my rates keep going up. For a person who has a clean record, it's not fair.

Cuneyt

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Geico increases premiums after Not-At-Fault Accidents

They increase your premium even if someone rear-ends your car!
JD Power
835
NAIC Index
0.74
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

  • Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

Average cost of Jaguar insurance by state

Your location is one of many factors that determine your car insurance premiums. In the table below, you can see how much the average Jaguar insurance costs vary in each state.

Data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Alabama$172
Arizona$210
Arkansas$309
California$291
Colorado$265
Connecticut$404
Delaware$297
Florida$278
Georgia$301
Idaho$151
Illinois$205
Indiana$174
Iowa$146
Kansas$199
Kentucky$262
Louisiana$268
Maine$182
Maryland$409
Massachusetts$215
Michigan$334
Minnesota$236
Mississippi$251
Missouri$233
Montana$200
Nebraska$211
Nevada$339
New Hampshire$136
New Jersey$215
New Mexico$192
New York$569
North Carolina$113
North Dakota$166
Ohio$156
Oklahoma$215
Oregon$194
Pennsylvania$209
Rhode Island$178
South Carolina$325
South Dakota$156
Tennessee$181
Texas$285
Utah$221
Virginia$232
Vermont$183
Washington$193
District of Columbia$415
Wisconsin$160
West Virginia$189
Wyoming$144

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Jaguar

When you buy a vehicle, it’s your responsibility to make sure you have enough liability insurance coverage, which will depend on the laws in your state. Liability insurance typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability to reimburse you for damage or injuries that you cause to others after an accident.

You might also want to invest in these optional coverages for additional peace of mind:

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage covers physical damage to your car when you get into an accident with another vehicle or object, no matter who’s at fault.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from non-collision events, such as fires, theft, vandalism, and falling objects.

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage reimburses you if you get hit by a driver who’s uninsured or underinsured or someone who hit-and-runs your car.

    Gap insurance

    Also known as guaranteed auto protection, gap insurance will cover the difference between your vehicle’s value and what you owe on it after it’s totaled or stolen.

Jaguar car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions around purchasing insurance for your Jaguar, the following answers can help.

  • USAA and GEICO offer the most affordable Jaguar insurance rates for most models. But remember that pricing depends on your model and several other factors and you may find more affordable coverage with another insurer depending on your unique circumstances.

  • Luxury vehicles, like Jaguars, can be costly to insure.[4] This is typically because of their expensive parts and the high value of the vehicles, meaning any accident will be more expensive to cover.

  • The average monthly car insurance rate for a Jaguar I-Pace is $127. Keep in mind that factors like your location, age, and driving record will impact your premium.

  • The Jaguar I-Pace offers the lowest average car insurance rates. The S-Type is another Jaguar model with affordable premiums.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Jaguar. "About."
  2. Detroit Free Press. "Jaguar Kills off its Model Line with No Clear Plans for the Future."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type."
  4. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Flexing Muscle."
