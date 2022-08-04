Step 3: Think about Why You’re Leaving Travelers

While Travelers auto insurance has its pros, like various coverage options and the chance to work with an agent, it’s not perfect. It’s earned below-average customer satisfaction ratings and has an outdated mobile app. Before you terminate your Travelers policy, think about why you’re doing so.

It might be because of the bad customer service or the poorly designed app. Or you may want to leave because you’ve scored a great bundling discount with the company you use for home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. Or perhaps you found much lower auto insurance premiums elsewhere.

You don’t have to inform Travelers of your reasoning for leaving if you don’t want to, even though your agent will likely ask. However, if you hone in on it, you can simplify your search for a new car insurance policy because you’ll know exactly what to look for in a new provider.

