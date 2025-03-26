Manufactured and Mobile Home Insurance in Florida (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Mobile homes have become more popular in the Sunshine State in recent years. And if you have one, mobile home insurance may be worth exploring. Also known as an HO-7 policy, mobile home insurance provides the same coverages as standard home insurance but is specifically created for mobile homes.
On average, the cost of mobile home insurance in Florida is $4,235 per year. Here’s what you need to know about mobile home insurance in Florida.
Quick Facts
Mobile homes, which are also referred to as manufactured homes, could benefit from mobile home coverage.
Due to their significant vulnerability to the elements, mobile homes are more expensive to insure than traditional homes.
Foremost, State Farm, Farmers, and HomeFirst are several companies that offer mobile home insurance in Florida.
Insurance for mobile and manufactured homes
Mobile home insurance includes several coverages designed to protect the structure of your mobile home. It also covers your personal belongings, additional living expenses in the event your mobile home sustains damage, and liability expenses if you’re held liable for an accident.[1]
Since mobile homes are constructed off-site, are transportable, and don’t have a foundation or basement to protect them from the elements, they’re riskier to insure. As a result, mobile home insurance often costs more than standard home insurance coverage.
Why do you need mobile home insurance in Florida?
Mobile homes make up 8.2% of the total housing units in the state.[2] Even though Florida law doesn’t require mobile home coverage, your lender might ask you to buy it if you have a mortgage on your property. You may also need mobile home insurance if you live in a mobile home park.
Mobile home insurance can be a worthwhile investment to protect your home and personal property from unforeseen events like theft, fire, and inclement weather. Without it, you may be on the hook for significant out-of-pocket costs to rebuild or replace your mobile home and your belongings.
Save on Your Next Mobile Home Insurance Policy
Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
What does mobile home insurance cover?
HO-7 mobile home insurance typically covers the following:
Dwelling:Dwelling coverage is for the structure of your mobile home. It includes the roof, walls, base, and windows.
Personal property:Personal property insurance will kick in if your personal belongings get stolen or damaged, on and off your property. These belongings may include clothing, furniture, appliances, and electronics.
Other structures: Other structures coverage protects other structures on your property, such as a detached garage, shed, or fence.
Additional living expenses (ALE): Also known as loss of use insurance, ALE coverage may come in handy if your mobile home requires a repair or replacement and you need to live elsewhere while it happens. It can help pay for lodging, restaurant meals, and more.
Personal liability: Personal liability insurance will cover legal fees and medical expenses if someone sustains injuries on your property and you’re held responsible. It usually protects you up to a predetermined coverage limit.
What does mobile home insurance not cover?
Just like standard home insurance, mobile home insurance has exclusions. It usually won’t cover:
Flood damage: You’ll likely need to invest in a stand-alone flood insurance policy to protect your Florida mobile home from flood damage. You can buy it through a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Earthquake damage: Some mobile home insurance companies allow you to add earthquake insurance to your policy. While earthquakes are rare in Florida, you may still want to consider this type of coverage for more peace of mind.
Wear and tear and poor maintenance: It’s your responsibility to maintain your mobile home. For this reason, mobile home insurance won’t pay for issues like mold, rust, pest infestations, or water damage.
Best mobile home insurance companies in Florida
If you’re looking for mobile home insurance in Florida, here are several of the best companies.
Foremost
Foremost
Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.4/10
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$180/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$302/mo
A subsidiary of Farmers, Foremost offers mobile home coverage that covers damage from debris removal, check forgery, and more items other insurers may exclude. You can also add replacement cost coverage upgrades for your personal items.
Pros
Insures older homes
Offers replacement cost coverage
Advertises multiple discounts for mobile home owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$141/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$205/mo
State Farm offers standard mobile home insurance plus optional add-ons, such as replacement cost coverage, cyber event insurance, and earthquake coverage. The insurer also lets you choose from a number of deductibles and work with a local agent.
Pros
Multiple add-ons available, such as replacement cost and earthquake coverage
Access to a dedicated agent for personalized service
Customizable coverage through several deductibles
Cons
Fewer mobile home discounts than other insurers
Can’t buy mobile home insurance online
No coverage for ID theft
Farmers
Farmers
Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$147/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$239/mo
Farmers provides mobile home insurance in Florida. While details are limited on its website, the company offers a variety of discounts, like non-smoking and bundling discounts. You can also work with an agent and add flood or earthquake insurance.
Pros
Personalized service through Farmers agents
Offers flood and earthquake coverage
Bundling option available
Cons
No online quotes
Discounts vary by state
Limited details about mobile home coverage online
HomeFirst
HomeFirst offers specialized insurance, including mobile home coverage. Its mobile home insurance policies come with flood coverage and debris removal. You can request a quote online, and an agent will get back to you with further information.
Pros
Includes flood coverage in mobile home policies
Offers online quotes
Considers mobile home owners with bad credit
Cons
Doesn’t underwrite its own policies
Must wait for an agent to follow up with you
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction[3]
How much does mobile home insurance cost in Florida?
The cost of mobile home insurance in Florida depends on a number of factors, including the age of your mobile home, your home’s condition, its safety features, your claims history, your deductible, and your coverage limits.
On average, Florida mobile home owners pay $4,235 annually for mobile home insurance. Foremost and Farmers are two insurers that offer mobile home policies in the Sunshine State.
Insuring a manufactured home
A manufactured home is similar to a mobile home. The only difference between the two properties is their construction date. If it was built before June 15, 1976, it’s considered a mobile home. If it was built afterward, it’s a manufactured home.
A manufactured home is made in a factory that follows building standards set forth by the HUD Code. It’s then transported to a permanent site and may be placed on a foundation that’s either temporary or permanent. To insure a manufactured home, it’s a good idea to look for a mobile home insurance policy.
Find Cheap Mobile Home Insurance in Florida
Check quotes from top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Insuring a modular home
A modular home is built in phases or modules in a factory setting. It’s then transported to a site and assembled on a permanent foundation, such as a slab or basement. A modular home is very similar to a traditional home that was constructed on a building site. If you own a modular home, you may protect it with a standard insurance policy rather than specialized mobile home coverage.
How to cut your mobile home insurance costs
Here are several tips to help you save money on mobile home insurance:
Compare quotes
Mobile home insurance policies aren’t created equal. That’s why it’s a good idea to shop around and get quotes from at least three different insurance companies. Compare rates, coverage levels, deductibles, and add-ons to zero in on the best deal for you.
Take advantage of discounts
Most insurers offer discounts to policyholders. Find out which discounts might apply to you. For example, if you have car insurance with the same insurer, you may be eligible for a bundling discount.
Choose a higher deductible
Your deductible is what your mobile home insurer subtracts from your claim payout. It’s the part of your repairs that you’re responsible for. A higher deductible will lead to lower premiums.
Install safety features
If you invest in safety features, like a security camera for your mobile home, home insurance companies will perceive you as a less-risky policyholder. You may even secure lower premiums.
Improve your credit
Many states allow insurance companies to review your credit history when they determine your premiums. Once you improve your credit, you may pay cheaper rates.
Mobile home insurance FAQs
Below are answers to a few common questions related to mobile home policies in Florida.
Does Florida require mobile home insurance?
Florida law doesn’t require mobile home insurance. But if you have a mortgage on your mobile home or live in a mobile home park or community, you may need it.
How much mobile home insurance coverage do you need in Florida?
The ideal amount of mobile home insurance depends on your unique situation. To come up with this figure, consider the full replacement cost of your home and how much you can comfortably pay for repairs out of pocket through a deductible.
Why is it difficult to get manufactured home insurance?
Compared to traditional homes, mobile homes are more prone to incidents like fires, floods, and wind damage. So they’re riskier and more challenging to insure.
How do you file a mobile home insurance claim?
To file a mobile home claim, contact your insurance company by phone or on its website. Fill out the claim form and attach evidence in the form of photos or videos that show the damage. It’s also important to get repair estimates and keep receipts if you need to move out temporarily.
Yahoo Finance. "20 States with the Highest Percentage of Mobile Homes in the US."
J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.