Home>Car Insurance>Subaru

Subaru BRZ Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Subaru BRZ owners pay an average of $131 per month for liability insurance and $246 for full coverage.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Known for its powerful handling, the Subaru BRZ is a popular two-door, rear-wheel-drive sports car. The average car insurance rate for the BRZ is $131 per month for liability-only insurance and $246 per month for full coverage.

Compared to similar vehicles, such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the Ford Mustang, the BRZ has higher car insurance costs. But it’s more affordable to insure than its companion car, the Toyota GR86.

Here’s what you need to know about auto insurance for the Subaru BRZ.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the lowest car insurance rates for the Subaru BRZ.

  • Depending on the model year, Subaru BRZ insurance costs up to $212 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • A 2025 BRZ has an MSRP of $31,210 for the base model.

Cost of Subaru BRZ insurance by model year

Your car’s model year — as well as other factors like your location, age, and driving record — help determine your car insurance costs. The 2022 Subaru BRZ has the cheapest average car insurance premiums, at $100 per month. Rates for the 2016 BRZ are the most expensive, at $212 per month.

Here are the average monthly quotes for Subaru BRZs by year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$163
2024$122
2023$135
2022$100
2020$136
2019$169
2018$145
2017$129
2016$212
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance for Your BRZ

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • The 2025 Subaru BRZ has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,210 for the entry-level Premium trim and $36,360 for the top-tier tS. This table shows average monthly rates for the 2025 model year by insurer.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104
    State Farm$124
    Allstate$137
    GEICO$153
    American Family$158
    Progressive$184
    Nationwide$191
    Travelers$201
    Farmers$241
    Liberty Mutual$304
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Subaru BRZ has an MSRP of $31,315.[1] It features a 228 horsepower, 2.4-liter flat-four engine and comes in a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. In 2024, Subaru introduced the tS trim level, featuring a retuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and 18-inch dark-gray alloy wheels.

    Average monthly quotes for the 2024 BRZ aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The 2023 Subaru BRZ has an MSRP in the $29,615 to $33,815 range, depending on the trim level. This table highlights average premiums for the 2023 BRZ by car insurance company.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$99
    State Farm$117
    Allstate$131
    GEICO$146
    American Family$150
    Progressive$175
    Nationwide$182
    Travelers$192
    Farmers$230
    Liberty Mutual$289
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP for the new 2022 Subaru BRZ was between $28,990 and $31,490. The 2022 edition is a fully remodeled version after taking a year off in 2021. It features rear-wheel drive, stiffer steering, and 228 horsepower. Here’s a look at car insurance costs for the 2022 model year, broken down by insurer.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$117
    State Farm$140
    Allstate$155
    GEICO$172
    American Family$179
    Progressive$208
    Nationwide$215
    Travelers$227
    Farmers$273
    Liberty Mutual$344
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 model year has a starting MSRP of $29,745. Below, you can see the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2020 BRZ.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$105
    State Farm$125
    Allstate$139
    GEICO$154
    American Family$160
    Progressive$186
    Nationwide$193
    Travelers$203
    Farmers$244
    Liberty Mutual$307
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 BRZ has a starting MSRP between $26,680 for the entry-level model and $31,025 for the highest-level trim. This table shows the average premiums for the 2019 BRZ.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$55
    State Farm$65
    Allstate$73
    GEICO$81
    American Family$84
    Progressive$98
    Nationwide$101
    Travelers$107
    Farmers$128
    Liberty Mutual$161
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 model year has a starting MSRP of $26,455. Here’s an overview of premiums for the 2018 BRZ from the cheapest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$87
    GEICO$89
    State Farm$104
    Allstate$115
    American Family$133
    Progressive$155
    Nationwide$161
    Travelers$169
    Farmers$203
    Liberty Mutual$256
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2017 BRZ is $26,315. Below, you’ll find the most affordable rates for the 2017 BRZ by insurance company.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$100
    State Farm$119
    Allstate$132
    GEICO$146
    American Family$152
    Progressive$176
    Nationwide$183
    Travelers$193
    Farmers$231
    Liberty Mutual$291
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 BRZ has an MSRP between $26,772 and $28,485. Here, you can see which car insurance companies offer the cheapest premiums for the 2016 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$92
    State Farm$110
    Allstate$123
    GEICO$136
    American Family$141
    Progressive$164
    Nationwide$170
    Travelers$180
    Farmers$215
    Liberty Mutual$271
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Subaru insurance by state

Where you live, down to your ZIP code, affects your car insurance rates. Insurers consider the crime and vandalism rates, accident rates, and the climate where you live when setting your premium.

In the table below, you’ll find average Subaru insurance costs by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$119
Arkansas$214
Arizona$145
California$201
Colorado$183
Connecticut$279
Delaware$205
Florida$192
Georgia$208
Iowa$101
Idaho$104
Illinois$142
Indiana$120
Kansas$137
Kentucky$181
Louisiana$185
Massachusetts$148
Maryland$282
Maine$125
Michigan$231
Minnesota$163
Missouri$161
Mississippi$173
Montana$138
North Carolina$78
North Dakota$114
Nebraska$146
New Hampshire$94
New Jersey$148
New Mexico$132
Nevada$234
New York$393
Ohio$108
Oklahoma$148
Oregon$134
Pennsylvania$144
Rhode Island$123
South Carolina$225
South Dakota$108
Tennessee$125
Texas$197
Utah$153
Virginia$160
Vermont$126
Washington$133
District of Columbia$287
Wisconsin$110
West Virginia$131
Wyoming$99

Compare BRZ Car Insurance Quotes

Score the best car insurance rates for your Subaru

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Subaru BRZ

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry a minimum level of car insurance. But you may also invest in optional coverages, like full coverage, for additional protection.

Here are several of the most common insurance coverages for the BRZ:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    States typically require a minimum amount of liability insurance to drive legally. It covers property damage and injuries to the other party after an at-fault accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance reimburses you for vehicle damages after an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for car repairs from non-collision incidents, like fires, theft, vandalism, and accidents with animals.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance is an add-on that protects you financially if you lease or finance your car and your vehicle gets stolen or totaled.

Subaru BRZ car insurance FAQs

If you own a Subaru BRZ or are in the market for one, these questions may help you as you search for the lowest rates.

  • USAA offers the most affordable premiums for the BRZ, with average rates of $60 per month for liability insurance and $126 for full coverage. USAA only serves the military community, but you can also find cheap rates from other insurers like GEICO and State Farm.

  • Car insurance rates for the BRZ are higher than those for similar vehicles, like the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the Ford Mustang. But they’re lower than its companion car, the Toyota GR86, and luxury cars from automakers like BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.

  • Drivers who buy or lease a BRZ pay average monthly car insurance premiums of $131 for liability insurance and $246 for full coverage. Your location, age, credit, gender, and driving history will affect your exact car insurance costs.

  • Yes. Although sports cars aren’t traditionally seen as beginner friendly, the BRZ is highly rated by third-party studies.[3] It’s a solid pick if you’re in search of an affordable sporty car for its safety, performance, and advanced features.[4] But it may not be the right car if you can’t drive a manual transmission and don’t want to upgrade to an automatic.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Subaru BRZ."
  2. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Car and Driver. "Best Cars for Teens."
  4. Subaru. "BRZ."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate