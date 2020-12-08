ePremium Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
ePremium is a renters insurance agency with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company provides financial products and renters insurance policies to landlords.
You can’t buy a policy directly from ePremium as a renter, and it doesn’t offer its own products. Instead, ePremium sells renters policies from other companies, such as Cypress Property and Casualty Insurance Company, Century-National Insurance Company, and Spinnaker Insurance Company through Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC.
If you’re a renter in search of renters insurance coverage, it’s important to shop around, compare insurance companies, and understand the specifics of all your options to make informed financial decisions.
Here’s a closer look at ePremium renters insurance.
Through third-party insurers, ePremium offers four main types of insurance products and several add-ons.
With the eDeposit program, tenants can save money on a traditional security deposit.
Since ePremium sells policies to landlords rather than tenants directly, it has minimal online reviews.
Insurify’s take on ePremium renters insurance
ePremium
Unlike other renters insurance companies that serve tenants directly, ePremium provides financial products and renters insurance to landlords and property managers who register their properties with the agency.
If your landlord partners with ePremium, you should be able to get a policy without any issues.[1] The company offers a simple application process and supports renters throughout the U.S. ePremium also offers a security deposit alternative, eDeposit. With eDeposit, you pay a one-time, nonrefundable fee that’s more affordable than a traditional security deposit.[2]
ePremium may be a good option if your landlord offers coverage through the agency, especially if you’d like to get approved right away and want to save some cash on a security deposit. But you may be unable to customize your deductible to meet your needs. In addition, you’ll need to work with an ePremium’s partner company rather than ePremium itself to manage your policy.
Several available optional coverages, such as pet damage and bed bug remediation
Approves all applicants, regardless of credit histories
Available in all 50 U.S. states
Policies and premiums vary depending on which partner insurer you buy from
May not be able to choose your deductible
Discounts are unclear and depend on each renters insurance company
Types of ePremium renters insurance coverage
ePremium sells four main types of renters insurance to protect your personal belongings, including:[3]
ePremium Protect: Protect provides one of the most comprehensive renters insurance policies. It covers loss of rental income, pet damage, bodily injury, dog bites, fungi/bacteria, bed bugs, and more.
ePremium Protect Plus: With Protect Plus, you’ll receive everything that comes with Protect. But you’ll also get coverage automatically, and your policy is active immediately.
ePremium Protect Advantage: Protect Advantage protects against property damage from a number of events, like fires and explosions. It also offers lower premiums and more flexible coverage options.
Point of Lease: Point of Lease is designed for residents during the lease process and meets the legal requirement through a monthly waiver fee. It’s a cheaper option for tenants and doesn’t require individual underwriting.
The renters insurance agency also offers optional insurance coverages you may add to a policy, such as:
Bed bug remediation: This covers expenses related to issues with bed bugs and provides up to $1,000 of coverage.
Biohazard cleanup coverage: Biohazard cleanup coverage is for damages related to biohazard cleanup with a limit of $2,000.
Pet damage coverage: Pet damage insurance offers up to $500 per occurrence and can come in handy if your pet damages your unit.
Resident-caused water damage coverage: This add-on may apply if you cause water damage issues.
ePremium renters insurance discounts
Discounts can help you save money on a renters insurance policy. But since ePremium offers policies on behalf of other renters insurance companies, the discounts you may qualify for can vary. Several of the most common renters insurance discounts include:
Bundling discount: If you buy more than one policy, you could lock in a bundling or multi-policy discount.
Claims-free discount: You may receive a discount if you don’t file a claim over a certain period — typically three or five years.
Auto-pay discount: Some renters insurers reward you with a discount if you sign up for automatic payments.
Pay-in-full discount: If you pay for one year of renters insurance coverage up front rather than in monthly installments, you might land a discount.
ePremium reviews: What real customers are saying
ePremium Insurance Agency doesn’t underwrite its own policies. Instead, it connects landlords and their tenants with multiple renters insurance companies. For this reason, renters insurance rates, claims, and customer satisfaction vary greatly.
ePremium doesn’t currently have customer reviews on reputable third-party review sites like Trustpilot and Customer Affairs. ePremium does have an A- rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website and 1.5 out of 5 stars based on 11 reviews. Most of the negative reviews on the BBB revolve around poor customer service and issues with canceling coverage.
Here are a few BBB reviews:
How to buy an ePremium renters insurance policy
To purchase a renters insurance policy from ePremium, your landlord or property manager has to be an ePremium partner. First, visit the website and enter the ZIP code of the apartment or property. Then, select your property and the amount of coverage you want. ePremium will outline your plan and your monthly rate.
Fill out your personal information like your email address, telephone number, contact information, coverage preferences, living situation, and payment details.
How to file a renters insurance claim with ePremium
To file a claim with ePremium, follow these steps:
Call the company directly at 1 (800) 319-1390.
Provide the customer service agents with information about your claim and the single-family or multi-family property you live in.
Wait up to 72 hours for an adjuster to contact you, and finalize your claim agreement with an electronic signature.
ePremium renters insurance FAQs
Check out the additional information below if you still have questions about ePremium and its renters insurance policies for landlords and property management companies.
Is ePremium good renters insurance?
ePremium sells renters coverage to landlords and property managers who sign up with the agency to serve tenants in their apartment complex. Since it offers policies from other renters insurers and advertising partners, rather than directly, customer satisfaction and ratings vary. Currently, ePremium itself has minimal reviews on the BBB website and other sites.
How much is renters insurance with ePremium?
The average policy from ePremium ranges from $11 to $22 per month, according to the agency. Rates depend on a number of factors, like your location, coverage level, and insurer.
How do you cancel ePremium?
You can cancel your ePremium renters insurance policy online on its website. Note that renters policies last for one year, and if you cancel within that time frame, you may qualify for a refund.
What is the ePremium security deposit alternative?
EDeposit is ePremium’s security deposit alternative. Instead of a traditional security deposit, the agency charges a one-time, nonrefundable fee that’s cheaper than a normal security deposit.
While it may be cheaper, you don’t get the money back, unlike a typical security deposit.
How do you contact ePremium customer service?
If you have questions or concerns about your renters insurance policy through ePremium, you can call the company at 1 (800) 319-1390. The company provides customer support five business days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time. Be prepared to provide your personal information.
