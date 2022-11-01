Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Wylie, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Wylie is $261 per month or $3,132 annually.
Car insurance in Wylie is $9 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Wylie on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Wylie, TX
The average auto insurance premium in Wylie is $261 per year, $9 less than average rates in Texas. This guide will help you find cheap auto insurance in Wylie, starting with the insurance companies you can get it from. Remember, always compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Wylie, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Wylie?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Wylie, with rates starting at $141 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
In this table, you’ll find average car insurance quotes from a whole bunch of insurance companies in Wylie. Progressive comes out on top, but you could get your best rate from anywhere. Car insurance companies weigh different aspects of your driving record differently, so to find your affordable Wylie insurance, you’ll have to look around.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$141
|State Auto
|$202
|Travelers
|$222
|Liberty Mutual
|$281
|Nationwide
|$287
|Mile Auto
|$160
|Clearcover
|$161
|Apparent
|$170
|Acuity
|$172
|Elephant
|$186
|Kemper Preferred
|$210
|Foremost
|$210
|Direct Auto
|$210
|Safeco
|$219
|SafeAuto
|$226
|Mercury
|$234
|Bristol West
|$234
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$239
|AssuranceAmerica
|$264
|Alinsco
|$268
|Pronto
|$271
|Kemper
|$272
|Stillwater
|$273
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$277
|Kemper Specialty
|$279
|Texas Ranger
|$281
|Dairyland
|$297
|Aspen
|$317
|Aggressive
|$318
|GAINSCO
|$319
|The General
|$321
|Infinity
|$324
|Quantum
|$351
|Freedom National
|$355
|Jupiter
|$357
|Hallmark
|$503
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Wylie Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
You’ve probably heard that a car accident or violation on your driving record tends to raise your auto insurance rates. This holds true for insurance coverage in Wylie. Drivers with clean records pay much lower average rates than drivers with DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents on their driving records[2]. Violations usually expire after three years, sometimes five.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$250
|Speeding Ticket
|$335
|At-Fault Accident
|$365
|DUI
|$498
See More:
Wylie Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
How does your credit score impact your auto insurance rates? You can see from the table below that car insurance customers in Wylie can pay significantly extra per month on their car insurance policy if their credit isn’t the best[3]. If you can’t raise your credit score easily, make sure to apply for any available discounts you might qualify for.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$209
|Good
|$247
|Average
|$271
|Poor
|$420
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Wylie
Wylie insurance premiums are high, and the market is full of options. The challenge for you is to find the insurance company that best fits your needs at a premium you can pay. To do that, you’ll have to get free quotes from as many insurance companies as you can until you find the right insurance policy at the lowest premium available.
This kind of comparison shopping is time-consuming, but Insurify makes it a lot easier. In just a few minutes, it’ll present you with a slate of car insurance quotes from top insurance companies. It’s a huge first step toward finding the best car insurance rates out there for you. Let Insurify guide your quest for affordable insurance coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you also have home insurance or renters insurance, make sure you get your auto insurance policy from the same agency. They’ll offer you a bundling discount, and you’ll save time. Beyond that, to find cheap car insurance, you have to shop around. There’s an insurance company out there with great rates for you, but you won’t find it until you get a quote.
Auto insurance rates are $261 per month on average in Wylie. The upside is that the Wylie insurance market is diverse and competitive, so you’ll have lots of insurance options to choose from. Your premiums will depend on whether you need full coverage or minimum coverage, your vehicle’s value, and other factors.
A bad credit score will raise your car insurance rates, but a sketchy driving record will do even more damage. If your insurance needs are high, whether because you have a lot of assets to protect or bought your car on a loan or lease, your car insurance premiums are going to be on the high side, especially compared to minimum coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Wylie Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Wylie, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Wylie drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Wylie
#192
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#140
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#206
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#303
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Wylie drivers rank 74 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #74
- Percent of drivers in Wylie with an accident: 9.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Wylie drivers rank 206 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #206
- Percent of drivers in Wylie with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Wylie drivers rank 281 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #281
- Percent of drivers in Wylie with a reckless driving offense: 0.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Wylie drivers rank 289 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #289
- Percent of drivers in Wylie with a reckless driving violation: 0.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Wylie drivers rank 192 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #192
- Percent of drivers in Wylie with a speeding ticket: 7.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Wylie drivers rank 154 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #154
- Percent of drivers in Wylie with clean record: 81%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Wylie drivers rank 98 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #98
- Percent of drivers in Wylie with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.91%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
- Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 21, 2022