Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Sugar Land, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sugar Land is $275 per month or $3,300 annually.
Car insurance in Sugar Land is $5 more than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Sugar Land on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Sugar Land, TX
Shopping for auto insurance coverage in a huge market like Texas can be difficult. Car insurance companies charge different rates for very similar insurance products, underscoring the importance of comparing quotes when it comes to insurance services. Insurify analyzed the cost of an auto policy in Sugar Land to help you find the best rates.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sugar Land, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Sugar Land?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Sugar Land, with rates starting at $133 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s insurance needs are unique.
The cost of a car insurance policy varies a lot between companies. That’s because every insurance company places a different weight on factors that affect your premiums, even when the policies are very similar to one another. The following companies offered the best rates we could find.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$133
|Travelers
|$208
|State Auto
|$212
|Nationwide
|$266
|Liberty Mutual
|$278
|Acuity
|$138
|Mile Auto
|$143
|Clearcover
|$162
|Apparent
|$169
|Elephant
|$181
|Safeco
|$188
|Kemper Preferred
|$190
|SafeAuto
|$204
|AssuranceAmerica
|$225
|Mercury
|$226
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$245
|Bristol West
|$262
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$266
|Dairyland
|$281
|GAINSCO
|$283
|Kemper
|$302
|Alinsco
|$318
|Kemper Specialty
|$320
|Aspen
|$330
|Texas Ranger
|$339
|Aggressive
|$343
|Freedom National
|$354
|Jupiter
|$363
|Quantum
|$365
|The General
|$370
|Hallmark
|$371
|Pronto
|$422
|Infinity
|$426
|Stillwater
|$467
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Sugar Land Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history greatly impact the cost of your liability coverage[2]. People with a clean driving history are much cheaper to insure than someone who has been convicted of a moving violation recently. These car insurance quotes represent what you can expect to pay based on whether you have car accidents or other violations on your record.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$258
|Speeding Ticket
|$346
|At-Fault Accident
|$377
|DUI
|$513
See More:
Sugar Land Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores can have a significant impact on the cost of car insurance[3]. People with excellent credit are cheaper to insure because they’re thought to be more responsible drivers. These average costs show what policyholders with excellent, good, average, and poor credit can expect to pay for car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$213
|Good
|$252
|Average
|$277
|Poor
|$429
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Sugar Land
Sugar Land drivers can find affordable car insurance without the annoyance of talking to insurance agents and bouncing around from insurance agency to insurance agency. It doesn’t matter if you want comprehensive and collision coverage or something that just meets Texas’s minimum requirements—online research is the place to start.
Compare quotes online with Insurify’s easy-to-use comparison tool. In just a few minutes, you can see side by side what different companies are charging for car insurance. Discounts are another great way to land cheap car insurance. Drivers should seriously consider bundling their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Comparing car insurance quotes online is the best way to save money. Insurify makes it easy with an online comparison tool that saves time. Other things you can do include accepting higher deductibles or forgoing collision and comprehensive coverage in favor of a policy that just meets minimum requirements, though that means you’ll have to pay more after an accident.
We found Sugar Land policies as cheap as $133 a month from Progressive. However, remember that this is only an average. You could pay more or less, depending on the various factors that affect the cost of car insurance, including your ZIP code, age, and gender.
One factor is Sugar Land’s location. It’s part of a large metroplex, which means lots of traffic and uninsured motorists. Other factors are affecting the cost of car insurance nationwide, including higher costs for healthcare and auto repairs—two things car insurance companies have to pay for after a customer is involved in an accident.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 29, 2022
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 29, 2022
- Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 29, 2022