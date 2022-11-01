Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Richardson, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Richardson is $256 per month or $3,072 annually.
Car insurance in Richardson is $14 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Richardson on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Richardson, TX
Richardson is a suburb deep in the heart of Dallas with its own unique claim to the car insurance industry. Well, the city’s average is $14 less than the Lone Star State’s average monthly rate, representing a five percent price break on auto insurance premiums. Drivers looking to get the cheapest rates should compare car insurance quotes before buying.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Richardson, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Richardson?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Richardson, with rates starting at $120 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation and insurance needs are unique.
How do you find the best car insurance prices? You let the car insurance providers do all the hard work and compete for your business. Since every car insurance company assesses risk differently, it may surprise you which offers the cheapest rate. The following companies are serving up budget-friendly auto insurance coverage in Richardson.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$120
|Travelers
|$207
|State Auto
|$210
|Nationwide
|$252
|Liberty Mutual
|$274
|Mile Auto
|$145
|Clearcover
|$155
|Apparent
|$167
|Elephant
|$176
|Safeco
|$188
|Foremost
|$197
|Kemper Preferred
|$203
|Direct Auto
|$204
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$222
|Bristol West
|$230
|Mercury
|$231
|Kemper Specialty
|$235
|SafeAuto
|$235
|Kemper
|$236
|Dairyland
|$237
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$240
|Stillwater
|$248
|AssuranceAmerica
|$255
|GAINSCO
|$274
|Aspen
|$276
|Jupiter
|$308
|Alinsco
|$312
|Freedom National
|$314
|Quantum
|$324
|Aggressive
|$338
|Infinity
|$340
|The General
|$355
|Texas Ranger
|$368
|Hallmark
|$436
|Pronto
|$462
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Richardson Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
You qualify for the good driver discount and cheap rates when you avoid accidents, infractions, and driving violations. Unfortunately, that’s why high-risk drivers sometimes have difficulty finding a reasonable rate[2]. But whether you have an imperfect or clean driving record, you can find affordable car insurance rates if you make sure to compare quotes and ask for discounts.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$243
|Speeding Ticket
|$326
|At-Fault Accident
|$355
|DUI
|$484
Richardson Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It’s pretty common knowledge that stellar credit can help you land a low car payment, but did you know the same is true for your auto insurance rate[3]? Insurance research has shown that motorists with better credit tend to drive more safely. However, you’ll notice that the prices for those with good, average, and poor credit scores in Richardson are pretty close to one another.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$215
|Good
|$254
|Average
|$279
|Poor
|$432
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Richardson
The most effective way to pinpoint the cheapest auto insurance rates is to compare quotes with a to The process is lightning-fast and super easy. Just enter your info and let the AI technology do all the work. But is it really that simple? Yes, and because the algorithms do the heavy lifting, you can get your free quotes without ever speaking to an insurance agent.
Whether you need state minimum coverage or a full-coverage auto insurance policy, you can get the best rates at Insurify. You can see all the options from top insurance companies, such as Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers, as well as local insurance agencies. Ultimately, you get the coverage you need at a price you can afford.
Frequently Asked Questions
Shopping around is still your ticket to the most affordable auto insurance policy. Other strategies include raising your deductibles, opting for liability coverage, and bundling your car insurance policy with homeowners insurance. Then, when you’re ready to uncover the best rates in Richardson, use Insurify to access customized free car insurance quotes.
The average cost of auto insurance in Richardson is $256 per month, which is higher than the national average rate. But your final price depends on your age, location, driving history, credit score, and marital status. Since each auto insurance provider weighs those factors differently, you might want to check out the best rates from multiple companies.
Everything from weather and road conditions to traffic patterns and even property damage claim rates can affect car insurance prices. But the things that have the most significant impact are your driving history, credit score, and choice of vehicle. And if all you could find in the past was relatively high auto insurance prices, try Insurify to track down Richardson’s best rates.
Insurify Insights
How Richardson Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Richardson, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Richardson drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Richardson
#107
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#63
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#161
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#222
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Richardson drivers rank 61 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Richardson with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Richardson drivers rank 161 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #161
- Percent of drivers in Richardson with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Richardson drivers rank 208 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #208
- Percent of drivers in Richardson with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Richardson drivers rank 195 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #195
- Percent of drivers in Richardson with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Richardson drivers rank 107 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #107
- Percent of drivers in Richardson with a speeding ticket: 8.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Richardson drivers rank 262 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #262
- Percent of drivers in Richardson with clean record: 78.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Richardson drivers rank 62 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Richardson with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.21%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
