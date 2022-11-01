Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Kingwood, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kingwood is $262 per month or $3,144 annually.
Car insurance in Kingwood is $8 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Kingwood on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Kingwood, TX
On average, Kingwood drivers can expect to pay $262 per month for their auto insurance coverage, but this number depends on which insurance agency you buy from, your insurance needs, and a number of other factors. Don’t worry if this number looks out of your budget—there are ways to get a cheaper policy, and it starts with comparing car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kingwood, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Kingwood?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Kingwood, with rates starting at $156 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everybody’s situation is unique.
The cost for a car insurance policy in Kingwood has a wide range, but these numbers are never set in stone. Depending on whether you want the minimum amount of liability insurance or full coverage with extra add-ons, your rate can change. The insurer you choose to buy from, your driving record, and a number of other factors can also impact it.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$156
|Travelers
|$192
|State Auto
|$223
|Nationwide
|$285
|Liberty Mutual
|$296
|Clearcover
|$151
|Foremost
|$168
|Apparent
|$178
|Kemper Preferred
|$179
|Safeco
|$196
|Acuity
|$199
|Elephant
|$201
|SafeAuto
|$205
|AssuranceAmerica
|$211
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$223
|Mercury
|$252
|Kemper
|$252
|GAINSCO
|$258
|Kemper Specialty
|$259
|Texas Ranger
|$259
|Bristol West
|$262
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$272
|Jupiter
|$279
|Pronto
|$290
|Aspen
|$298
|Dairyland
|$309
|Quantum
|$319
|Infinity
|$333
|Freedom National
|$344
|Aggressive
|$346
|Stillwater
|$367
|Hallmark
|$371
|Alinsco
|$371
|The General
|$384
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Kingwood Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
There are a number of different factors that can impact your car insurance rates, and one of the most significant is your driving record. If your history shows a long list of car accidents, speeding tickets, or violations, you might end up paying much more[2]. One of the easiest ways to keep costs low is by being careful behind the wheel. Safe drivers get rewarded with savings.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$257
|Speeding Ticket
|$344
|At-Fault Accident
|$375
|DUI
|$511
Kingwood Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like your driving record, your credit score can also really affect how much you pay for car insurance[3]. What might just seem like a humble, single number can actually have a big impact on your financial well-being. While some states have outlawed using your credit score to figure out costs, others still use it as an indicator of your financial health and level of responsibility.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$220
|Good
|$260
|Average
|$286
|Poor
|$443
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kingwood
There are plenty of ways to save on your policy. You can look for discounts or bundle auto with other existing policies you already own, like homeowners insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or others. How much you pay also depends on whether you opt for the minimum liability coverage or want extra add-ons like collision coverage or protection from vandalism.
But you shouldn’t have to skimp on coverage to keep your loved ones safe. The easiest way to save is by shopping around first to make sure you get the best deal. It just takes a few minutes to compare car insurance quotes with Insurify. You can get free quotes without ever having to dial a phone number to speak with an agent.
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s easy to save big on your insurance if you shop around first. Insurify does all the hard work to go through millions of quotes from hundreds of different companies to make sure that you get the best deal. In just a few minutes, you can compare quotes side by side to make sure you’re getting cheap rates you can afford. Getting a quality policy shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.
On average, Kingwood residents can expect to pay around $262 per month for a car insurance policy. If this number seems higher than expected, don’t worry—it’s definitely possible to find a cheaper rate if you shop around from different insurance companies. You can also tailor your coverage to fit your needs and budget.
Insurance rates are impacted by a number of factors, like the type of car you drive, your location, and even your age. For example, younger teen drivers are likelier to pay more for their policies because they lack experience. A factor with a huge impact is your unique driving history. Safe drivers with fewer claims and collisions find themselves saving big on their rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
