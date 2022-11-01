4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Kingwood, TX, for 2022

auto insurance

Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterKingwood

Insurance Writer
Maria Sanchez is a personal finance writer specializing in auto, home, and renters insurance. With a special interest in educational content, Maria distills complex financial information to be more accessible to the greater public. She holds degrees from the University of Massachusetts and the London School of Economics.
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Kingwood is $262 per month or $3,144 annually.

  • Car insurance in Kingwood is $8 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Kingwood on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Kingwood, TX

On average, Kingwood drivers can expect to pay $262 per month for their auto insurance coverage, but this number depends on which insurance agency you buy from, your insurance needs, and a number of other factors. Don’t worry if this number looks out of your budget—there are ways to get a cheaper policy, and it starts with comparing car insurance quotes.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$156
Nationwide
$185
Travelers
$192
State Auto
$223
Liberty Mutual
$296

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Kingwood, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Kingwood?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Kingwood, with rates starting at $156 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everybody’s situation is unique.

The cost for a car insurance policy in Kingwood has a wide range, but these numbers are never set in stone. Depending on whether you want the minimum amount of liability insurance or full coverage with extra add-ons, your rate can change. The insurer you choose to buy from, your driving record, and a number of other factors can also impact it.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$156
Travelers$192
State Auto$223
Nationwide$285
Liberty Mutual$296
Clearcover$151
Foremost$168
Apparent$178
Kemper Preferred$179
Safeco$196
Acuity$199
Elephant$201
SafeAuto$205
AssuranceAmerica$211
Midvale Home & Auto$223
Mercury$252
Kemper$252
GAINSCO$258
Kemper Specialty$259
Texas Ranger$259
Bristol West$262
Commonwealth Casualty$272
Jupiter$279
Pronto$290
Aspen$298
Dairyland$309
Quantum$319
Infinity$333
Freedom National$344
Aggressive$346
Stillwater$367
Hallmark$371
Alinsco$371
The General$384
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Kingwood Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

There are a number of different factors that can impact your car insurance rates, and one of the most significant is your driving record. If your history shows a long list of car accidents, speeding tickets, or violations, you might end up paying much more[2]. One of the easiest ways to keep costs low is by being careful behind the wheel. Safe drivers get rewarded with savings.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$257
Speeding Ticket$344
At-Fault Accident$375
DUI$511
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Kingwood Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Like your driving record, your credit score can also really affect how much you pay for car insurance[3]. What might just seem like a humble, single number can actually have a big impact on your financial well-being. While some states have outlawed using your credit score to figure out costs, others still use it as an indicator of your financial health and level of responsibility.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$220
Good$260
Average$286
Poor$443
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kingwood

There are plenty of ways to save on your policy. You can look for discounts or bundle auto with other existing policies you already own, like homeowners insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or others. How much you pay also depends on whether you opt for the minimum liability coverage or want extra add-ons like collision coverage or protection from vandalism.

But you shouldn’t have to skimp on coverage to keep your loved ones safe. The easiest way to save is by shopping around first to make sure you get the best deal. It just takes a few minutes to compare car insurance quotes with Insurify. You can get free quotes without ever having to dial a phone number to speak with an agent.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • It’s easy to save big on your insurance if you shop around first. Insurify does all the hard work to go through millions of quotes from hundreds of different companies to make sure that you get the best deal. In just a few minutes, you can compare quotes side by side to make sure you’re getting cheap rates you can afford. Getting a quality policy shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.

  • On average, Kingwood residents can expect to pay around $262 per month for a car insurance policy. If this number seems higher than expected, don’t worry—it’s definitely possible to find a cheaper rate if you shop around from different insurance companies. You can also tailor your coverage to fit your needs and budget.

  • Insurance rates are impacted by a number of factors, like the type of car you drive, your location, and even your age. For example, younger teen drivers are likelier to pay more for their policies because they lack experience. A factor with a huge impact is your unique driving history. Safe drivers with fewer claims and collisions find themselves saving big on their rates.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 27, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 27, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 27, 2022
